Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.27K Followers

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Fant - SVP, Finance
Graham Fleming – CEO
Kristen Sieffert – President
Matt Engel - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter – UBS
Stephen Laws - Raymond James

Operator

Good day everyone, and welcome to the Finance of America Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to handover the call to Michael Fant, please go ahead sir.

Michael Fant

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Finance of America's second quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Graham Fleming, Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Sieffert, President; and Matt Engel, Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, this call is being recorded, and you can find the earnings release on our Investor Relations website at www.financeofamerica.com.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed on today's call to the extent available without unreasonable efforts in our earnings press release on the Investor Relations page of our website.

Also, I would like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's expected operating and financial performance for future periods. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and are subject to the safe harbor statement for forward-looking statements that you will find in today's earnings release.

Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks or other factors, including those that are described in the Risk Factors section of Finance of America's annual report on Form

Recommended For You

About FOA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOA

Trending Analysis

Trending News