Aramark (ARMK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 6:12 PM ETAramark (ARMK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.27K Followers

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Felise Kissell - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
John Zillmer - Chief Executive Officer
Jim Tarangelo - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel
Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley
Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Ian Zaffino - Oppenheimer
Heather Balsky - BofA
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic
Andrew Wittmann - Baird
Jasper Bibb - Truist Securities
Josh Chan - UBS
Harold Antor - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Aramark's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results conference call. My name is Kevin and I'll be your operator for today's call. At this time, I'd like to inform you that this conference is being recorded for rebroadcast and that all participants are on a listen-only mode. We will open the conference call for questions at the conclusion of the company's remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Felise Kissell, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Mr. Kissell, please proceed.

Felise Kissell

Thank you, and welcome to Aramark's third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. This morning, we'll be hearing from the company's Chief Executive Officer, John Zillmer; as well as Chief Financial Officer, Jim Tarangelo.

As a reminder, our notice regarding forward-looking statements is included in our press release this morning, which can be found on our website. During this call, we will be making comments that are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those discussed in the risk factors, MD&A and other sections of our annual report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings.

Additionally, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these items

Recommended For You

About ARMK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARMK

Trending Analysis

Trending News