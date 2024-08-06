Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 6:52 PM ETGolub Capital BDC (GBDC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Golub - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Benton - Chief Operating Officer
Chris Ericson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Dodd - Raymond James
Finian O'Shea - Wells Fargo
Paul Johnson - KBW

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to GBDC's Earnings Call for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Before we begin, I'd like to take a moment to remind our listeners, that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in GBDC's SEC filings.

For materials we intend to refer to on today's earnings call, please visit the Investor Resources tab on the homepage of our website, which is www.golubcapitalbdc.com and click on the events presentations link. Our earnings release is also available on our website in the Investor Resources section.

As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

With that, I'm pleased to turn the call over to David Golub, Chief Executive Officer of GBDC.

David Golub

Hello, everybody, and thanks for joining us today. I'm joined by Chris Ericson, our Chief Financial Officer; and Matt Benton, our Chief Operating Officer.

For those of you who are new to GBDC, our investment strategies focused on providing first lien senior secured loans to healthy, resilient middle market companies, companies that are backed by strong, partnership oriented private equity sponsors. This is the same

