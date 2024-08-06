Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louise Wilkie - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Sandy Macrae - Chief Executive Officer
Amy Pooler - Head of Research
Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nicole Germino - Truist Securities
Gena Wang - Barclays
Yanan Zhu - Wells Fargo
Maury Raycroft - Jefferies
Lisa Walter - RBC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Sangamo Therapeutics Second Quarter 2024 Teleconference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Louise Wilkie, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Louise Wilkie

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today.

On this call are several members of the Sangamo executive leadership team, including Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer; Prathyusha Duraibabu, Chief Financial Officer; Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Chief Development Officer; Amy Pooler, Head of Research; Greg Davis, Head of Technology.

Slides from our corporate presentation can be found on our website sangamo.com under the Presentations page of the Investors and Media section.

This call includes forward-looking statements regarding Sangamo’s current expectations. These statements include but are not limited to statements relating to Sangamo's cash runway, plans to obtain additional capital and ability to continue to operate as a going concern. The therapeutic and commercial potential of Sangamo's product candidates and technologies, Sangamo's ability to earn and receive payments from its collaboration and license agreements, including the Genentech and Pfizer agreements -- sorry, Sangamo's expectations regarding new collaboration and license agreements, the anticipated plans and timelines of Sangamo and its collaborators for clinical trials, clinical data presentations and regulatory submissions, upcoming catalysts and milestones and other statements that are not historical facts.

