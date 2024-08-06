MasterBrand, Inc. (MBC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Farand Pawlak - VP, IR, Treasury and Corporate Communications
Dave Banyard - President, CEO
Andi Simon - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates
Tom Mahoney - Cleveland Research

Operator

Welcome back to MasterBrand's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. We appreciate your patience this afternoon following a brief severe weather delay due to a tornado warning in the Cleveland area. We will begin the conference call with the company’s prepared remarks. During the company’s prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen only mode. Following management’s closing remarks, callers are invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. Please note this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Farand Pawlak, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Farand Pawlak

Thank you, and good afternoon. We appreciate you joining us for today's call. With me on the call today are Dave Banyard, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andi Simon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We issued a press release earlier this afternoon disclosing our second quarter 2024 financial results. If you do not have this document, it is available on the Investors section of our Web site at masterbrand.com. I'd like to remind you that this call will include forward-looking statements in either our prepared remarks or the associated question-and-answer session. Each forward-looking statement contained in this call is based on current expectations and market outlook, and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Additional information regarding these factors appears in the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements in the press release we issued today. More information about risks can be found in

