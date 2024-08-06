Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Aileen Smith - Head of IR
Austin Russell - Founder & CEO
Tom Fennimore - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joshua Buchalter - TD Cowen
John Babcock - Bank of America
Jesus Gonzalez-Lopez - JPMorgan
Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum
Mark Delaney - Goldman Sachs
Kevin Garrigan - Westpark Capital

Aileen Smith

Welcome, everyone, to Luminar's Second Quarter of 2024 Business Update Call. My name is Aileen Smith, and I’m Luminar's Head of Investor Relations. With me today are Austin Russell, Luminar's Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Fenimore, our Chief Financial Officer. As a quick reminder, this call is being recorded and you can find the press release, and presentation that accompany this call at investors.luminartech.com.

In the interest of providing the most informative experience for our stakeholders, we're making the following changes to our reporting and discussion this quarter. In a moment, you'll hear some remarks from Austin focused on providing our shareholders an update of our vision and strategy, what differentiates us from others, as well as our progress over the past few years and this past quarter.

This will be followed by remarks from Tom, focused on our recent capital structure actions, quarterly financials, and financial outlook. Following these remarks, we will open up the call to Q&A. Our Q&A session will primarily consist of questions from the institutional analyst community. To ensure we're addressing as many as possible, we would ask the analysts limit their questions to one with one follow up.

Before we begin the prepared remarks and Q&A, let me remind everyone that during the call we may refer to GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's discussion also includes forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see

Recommended For You

About LAZR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LAZR

Trending Analysis

Trending News