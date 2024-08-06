Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 8:59 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Brandon - Vice President, Investor Relations
Darin Harris - Chief Executive Officer
Brian Scott - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sara Senatore - Bank of America
Lauren Silverman - Deutsche Bank
Jon Tower - Citi
Chris O'Cull - Stifel
Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler
Alex Slagle - Jefferies
Andrew Charles - TD Cowen
David Tarantino - Baird
Dennis Geiger - UBS
Logan Reich - RBC Capital Markets
Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities
Christine Cho - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Thank you for standing by. My name is Liz and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Jack Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn a call over to Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Brandon

Thanks, operator and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call highlighting results from our third quarter 2024.

With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Darin Harris and our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Scott. Following their prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions from our covering sell-side analysts.

Note that during both our discussion and Q&A, we may refer to non-GAAP items. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the earnings release which is available on our Investor Relations website at jackinthebox.com.

We will also be making forward-looking statements based on current information and judgments that reflect management's outlook for the future. However, actual results may differ materially from these expectations because of business risks. We therefore consider the

Recommended For You

About JACK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JACK

Trending Analysis

Trending News