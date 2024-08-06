Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 9:01 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Todd Fromer - Investor Relations-KCSA Strategic Communications
Jerrell Shelton - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Sawicki - Chief Scientific Officer
Robert Stefanovich - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Knight - KeyBanc
David Larsen - BTIG
Philip Song - Leerink Partners
Matt Stanton - Jefferies
Yuan Zhi - B. Riley
David Saxon - Needham

Operator

[Abrupt Start] Cryoport Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Todd Fromer from KCSA Strategic Communications. Please go ahead.

Todd Fromer

Thank you, operator. Before we begin today, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call contains certain forward-looking statements. All statements that address our operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate occurring in the future are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and not on the information currently available to our management team. Our management team believes that these forward looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such ls because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those

Recommended For You

About CYRX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CYRX

Trending Analysis

Trending News