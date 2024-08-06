Arcadium Lithium plc (ALTM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Rosen - IR & Strategy
Paul Graves - President & CEO
Gilberto Antoniazzi - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Richardson - Evercore
David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen
Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey
Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Robert Stein - Macquarie
Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James
Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets
Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs
Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Conference Call for Arcadium Lithium. Phone lines will be placed on listen-only mode throughout the conference. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer period.

I'll now turn the conference over to Mr. Daniel Rosen, Investor Relations and Strategy for Arcadium Lithium. Mr. Rosen, you may begin.

Daniel Rosen

Thank you, Jael, and thanks to everyone for joining Arcadium Lithium's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Paul Graves, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gilberto Antoniazzi, Chief Financial Officer.

The slide presentation that accompanies our results, along with our earnings release, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. Prepared remarks and today's discussion will be made available after the call. Following our prepared remarks, Paul and Gilberto will be available to address your question. Given the number of participants on the call today, we would request a limited one question and one follow-up per caller. We'll be happy to address any additional questions after the call.

Before we begin, let me remind you that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, concerning specific factors, including but not limited to those factors identified in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Information

Recommended For You

About ALTM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALTM

Trending Analysis

Trending News