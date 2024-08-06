OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.28K Followers

OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Plagman - Vice President-Investor Relations
Carrie Eglinton Manner - President and Chief Executive Officer
Ken McGrath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Casey Woodring - JPMorgan
Andrew Cooper - Raymond Jones

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OraSure Technologies Incorporated 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised, today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jason Plagman, VP of Investor Relations.

Jason Plagman

Good afternoon, and welcome to OraSure Technologies' second quarter 2024 earnings call. Participating in the call today for OTI are Carrie Eglinton Manner, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken McGrath our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder today's webcast is being recorded, and the recording can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Before we begin, you should know that, this call may contain certain forward-looking statements including statements with respect to revenues, expenses, profitability, earnings or loss per share and other financial performance, product development, performance, shipments in markets, business plans, regulatory filings and approvals, expectations and strategies.

Actual results could be significantly different. Factors that could affect results are discussed more fully in OTI's SEC filings including its registration statements its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its other SEC filings. Although, forward-looking statements help to provide more complete information about future prospects, listeners should keep in mind that, forward-looking statements are based solely on information available to management as of today. OTI undertakes no obligation to update

Recommended For You

About OSUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OSUR

Trending Analysis

Trending News