Introduction

In my previous report on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI), I issued a "Hold/Neutral" rating on the AI infrastructure stock, citing unattractive long-term risk/reward and dicey technicals:

As a picks-and-shovels play, Super Micro should continue to benefit from the ongoing AI CAPEX spending bonanza. Hence, I think Super Micro's financial performance will continue to remain strong, at least in the near term. From a fundamental perspective, I see no material weakness in Super Micro for the foreseeable future, given management's robust business outlook and the positive read-through from tech giants like Nvidia and Dell. In light of a -25% decline from its all-time highs, the long-term risk/reward for SMCI stock has improved significantly, with the stock sitting just below my fair value estimate of $936 and the 5-year expected return rising to nearly 10%. Based on valuations, Super Micro appears to be fairly valued; however, the risk/reward is not attractive enough for long-term investors to warrant fresh capital allocation to SMCI stock. Now, can SMCI stock continue to climb higher in the near-to-medium? Is this a viable swing trade? Last week, Super Micro stock bounced by +16% off of its 10-week moving average and re-captured its 20-week moving average. With the short-term trend flipping back to bullish (and SMCI apparently breaking out of a triangle pattern), I expect to see a re-test of the upper boundary of the consolidation channel at ~$980 in the near future. SMCI Stock chart 06/19/2024 (WeBull Desktop) From there, SMCI stock could literally go in either direction. If we break above ~$980, the stock could take a run at all-time highs (possibly around the Q4 earnings release later next month). On the flip side, if this latest bounce proves to be a bull trap, SMCI could break down to the $700s (lower boundary of the consolidation channel) - with divergences in the weekly charts supporting the bearish view. Technically, Super Micro's stock is trading at a make-or-break level. While I do not own SMCI, it is certainly a stock I am monitoring closely. If SMCI drops back down to the low-to-mid $700s (or we go through ample time correction), I would turn into a buyer. For now, I am staying on the sidelines. Source: Super Micro Computer Is Trading At A Make-Or-Break Level: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Since then, we have seen a failed test of the upper channel boundary at $980 and a sharp drawdown, which left SMCI stock trading in the low-$600s, heading into its Q4 FY2024 report.

SMCI stock chart 08/06/2024 (WeBull Desktop)

Now, as shared in this article update, we initiated a starter position in Super Micro Computer stock at my investing group on 25 July 2024 in the low $700s, with a plan for slow, staggered accumulation.

Super Micro Computer Is Trading At A Make-Or-Break Level: Buy, Sell, or Hold? (Seeking Alpha)

In today's note, we shall review Super Micro's Q4 FY2024 report and re-evaluate its long-term risk/reward to see if it makes sense to add to SMCI stock right here, right now. Let's go!

Brief Review Of Super Micro's Q2 2024 Report

For Q4 FY2024, Super Micro reported a wafer-thin beat on revenues [$5.31B vs. est. $5.30B] and a surprisingly large miss on EPS estimates [$6.25 vs. est. $8.14 per share], with gross margin shrinking by -430 bps q/q to 11.3%.

Author, Super Micro Investor Relations

While the bottom line miss reignites concerns around Super Micro's limited value-add and constrained pricing power as a plug-and-play server provider, Super Micro is delivering AI-powered hypergrowth, with revenues growing by +143% y/y in Q4 FY2024.

Now, the compression in gross margins hurt Super Micro's operating margins in Q4FY2024, which fell to 7.8% [down from 11.3% last quarter]. Despite a notable slowdown in its inventory buildup [$4.1B in Q3 to $4.4B in Q4], Super Micro's margin pressures resulted in another quarter of negative free cash flows.

Author, Super Micro Investor Relations

Last quarter, I highlighted the need for Super Micro to dip into the capital markets:

While Super Micro's leadership expressed confidence about reversing these concerning inventory and cash generation trends in upcoming quarters, SMCI's relatively small net cash balance of $250M ($2.1B in cash and equivalents, $1.86B in convertible debt) leaves the possibility of Super Micro dipping back into the capital markets for raising additional cash wide open.

And that's precisely what we got in Q4 FY2024, with Super Micro's debt balance jumping from $1.86B to $2.17B. Also, Super Micro's cash balance has dropped to $1.67B [from $2.1B in Q3]. Hence, Super Micro now has a net financial debt of $504M. While having an indebted balance sheet isn't a dealbreaker, Super Micro certainly needs to improve its cash generation in upcoming quarters.

With cloud hyperscalers not showing any desire to slow AI infrastructure buildout, I think Super Micro will be able to fix the cash flow situation in FY2025. After all, management's revenue guidance for Q1 FY2025 of $6-7B and full-year FY2025 of $26-30B absolutely obliterated pre-earnings consensus street estimates of $5.5B and $23B, respectively.

Author, Super Micro Investor Relations

Yes, Super Micro's bottom-line performance in Q4 and forward EPS guidance for Q1 [$7.48 per share (guided range: $6.69 to $8.27 per share) vs. est. $7.58 per share] are a negative surprise for investors, but SMCI selling off -11.66% (after an initial 20%+ pop) in light of its Q4 report seems like an overreaction in my book.

Google Finance

Now, before you hit that sell button like Mr. Market seems to be doing right now, let's examine SMCI's long-term risk/reward!

Is SMCI A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Current Levels?

For today's valuation exercise, I am using a revenue base of $14.9B [FY2024 revenue]. In my previous report, I assumed a 5-year CAGR sales growth rate of 25% for Super Micro, but given SMCI's outlook for 74-101% y/y revenue growth in FY2025, I am upgrading my growth assumption to 30%.

On the margin front, I have said that Super Micro's gross margin of ~15% reflects its limited value-add and/or constrained pricing power as a plug-and-play server provider, and I maintain this stance. While Super Micro's management is optimistic about driving margins higher over the long run, operating margins slipping to ~7.8% level is worrisome, and as such, I am assuming a steady-state optimized FCF margin to be 7.5% [down from 10%].

All other model assumptions are pretty straightforward, but please share any questions that you may have in the comments section below.

Here's my updated valuation model for SMCI:

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Based on reasonable assumptions for future revenue growth and margins, Super Micro's fair value is ~$802 per share, which is roughly ~47% higher than where SMCI stock is trading right now.

Assuming an exit multiple of 20x P/FCF, I can see SMCI stock rising to ~$1292 per share over the next five years at a CAGR rate of ~19%.

TQI Valuation Model (Free to use at TQIG.org)

Since SMCI's expected 5-year CAGR return now exceeds our investment hurdle rate of ~15%, I am upgrading Super Micro stock to a "Buy" rating.

Concluding Thoughts

Super Micro's Q4 FY2024 report is a mixed bag, with a wafer-thin beat on revenues getting gazumped by a significant miss on EPS estimates. While SMCI's gross and operating margin compression raises concern around Super Micro's value-add and pricing power, the revenue outlook for FY2025 is mind-blowing - with net sales projected to come in at $26-30B [well ahead of pre-earnings consensus estimates of $23B]. Based on our analysis, Super Micro's long-term risk/reward has improved significantly in light of its pullback into the mid-$500s.

WeBull Desktop

Technically, SMCI stock appears to be a falling knife, having sliced through its 200-DMA support with ease. While the drawdown could get deeper in the near future, SMCI stock is getting close to "oversold" territory. Based on business fundamentals, near-term outlook, and reasonable valuation, I think Super Micro is a falling knife worth catching for long-term investors looking to participate in the AI Infrastructure theme. That said, I strongly prefer slow, staggered buying over a lump sum purchase.

Key Takeaway: I rate Super Micro Computer, Inc. a "Buy" in the ~$500s, with a strong preference for slow, staggered buying over 6-12 months.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! If you have any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns, please feel free to share them in the comments section below.