Magilon health, inc. (AGL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 10:20 PM ETagilon health, inc. (AGL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.29K Followers

Magilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Leland Thomas - VP, IR
Steven Sell - CEO
Jeffrey Schwaneke - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan
Justin Lake - Wolfe Research
Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo
Ryan Daniels - William Blair
Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore ISI
Adam Ron - Bank of America.
Eduardo Ron - Truist
George Hill - Deutsche Bank
Michael Ha - Baird
Jack Slevin - Jefferies
Whit Mayo - Leerink Partners
Jenny Shen - BTIG
Daniel Grosslight - Citi

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the agilon health Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand over to Leland Thomas. Please go ahead.

Leland Thomas

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to the call. With me is our CEO, Steve Sell; and our CFO, Jeff Schwaneke. Following our prepared remarks, we will conduct a Q&A session.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our remarks and responses to questions may include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied by forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in our SEC filings. Please note that we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, certain financial measures we will discuss on this call are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that providing these measures helps investors gain a better and more complete understanding of our financial results and is consistent with how management views our financial results. A reconciliation for these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release and Form 8-K filed with the SEC. And with that, let me turn

Recommended For You

About AGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGL

Trending Analysis

Trending News