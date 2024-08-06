maogg

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE) is an ambitious debutant in the actively managed ETF arena. Incepted on July 2, FCTE has been a gross success, as it has already garnered $308.6 million in AUM. At the same time, it has solidly outperformed the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which tracks the index that FCTE uses as the selection universe. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), one of the main beneficiaries of the bull run that started in October 2023 and also one of the major victims of the recent jobs report-triggered sell-off, has also been much less successful over that period.

Seeking Alpha

However, while these facts might instill confidence that FCTE's momentum should last, I would like to take a bit more skeptical stance today owing to the three key reasons: 1) the ETF has a too short trading history and consequently has a lot to prove; 2) its expense ratio is clearly burdensome (85 bps), and it will be detracting from total returns consistently in the future regardless of the market trajectory; and 3) the market narrative is currently fickle as recession fears have re-entered the mainstream after the concerning July jobs data, so being more cautious on equities outside the defensive cohort (for context, FCTE has no exposure to consumer staples or utilities) overall makes sense.

FCTE strategy and portfolio: concentration results in a few advantages over IVV

As we know from its website, FCTE is managed actively, with the selection universe being the S&P 500 index. Regarding the selection process, it is said that

The stocks are chosen using a Full-Cycle Trend ("FCT") strategy. The FCT model uses a proprietary Quality screen to narrow the potential universe, then applies a variety of proprietary Trend and Momentum screens to select the ETF's portfolio. Each month the screens are rerun to determine which stocks should remain in the portfolio... The goal of this strategy is to identify and own stocks that can outperform the S&P 500 across the entire market cycle.

Trying to outsmart the bellwether index, it takes an over-concentrated approach, with just 20 stocks in the portfolio, mirroring the model's choices. However, there are a few nuances here. While the fund has a target of 20 stocks, on page 2 of the prospectus, it is also explained that

Each month, when the FCT model portfolio is updated, the Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced and the Adviser will use its discretion regarding additional rebalancing during the month. At the Adviser’s discretion, the implementation of the FCT strategy and the model portfolio with respect to the Fund may or may not vary from 3Fourteen’s published version of the model portfolio in the following ways: the number of securities owned, the security types, and the timing of buys and sells for the Fund.

The first time I took a look at this ETF's portfolio, the most recent version available on its website was as of August 1. I was surprised by the fact that it included 26 stocks. Then, I decided to wait for a few days, as I hypothesized that a significant deviation here was probably the consequence of the monthly rebalancing, so the portfolio reshuffle had not been completed yet. And it seems I was right, as the version as of August 2 included just 20 stocks (plus cash and cash equivalents). As of August 5, the portfolio comprised the same 20 names. So the corollary here is that it is reasonable to assume that at the very beginning of the month, the 20 target can be significantly overshoot.

Unsurprisingly, all these 20 names can be found in the IVV portfolio, where they have only 10.9% weight, as per my calculations. For example, FCTE's key position is Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE), with a 5.39% weight. At the same time, this stock accounts for around 5 bps of IVV's net assets. The smallest position is Lam Research (LRCX), with a 4.38% weight (23 bps in IVV).

Regarding sectors, FCTE's bullishness on IT, manifested in the sector having 28.3% weight, is similar to that of IVV. However, what is significantly different is that the active ETF has a substantially larger allocation to consumer discretionary and industrials. At the same time, it has significantly smaller exposure to financials while consumer staples, energy, real estate, and utilities are completely absent in its portfolio.

Holdings as of August 5 (Created by the author using data from the ETFs)

Value and growth factors

Turning to factors, let us start with growth and value. The former has been pummeled as of late amid the recession fears reverberating through the global markets, while value has been a little bit less afflicted. So a hypothesis might be constructed here that baskets with sizable exposure to the value & quality duo should do better going forward than their longer-duration counterparts featuring fancy but distant growth stories. And upon deeper inspection, it turns out that, compared to IVV, FCTE does have a value tilt, and there are advantages on the quality front as well.

First, we see that FCTE is much lighter in trillion-dollar companies (10.2% vs. 29%) and with no exposure to NVIDIA (NVDA). As a consequence, its weighted-average market cap is smaller and the Price/Sales ratio is less lofty. The earnings yield and Enterprise Value/EBITDA also look more comfortable than that of IVV.

Metric FCTE IVV Market Cap $251.7 billion $869.8 billion P/S 5.13 7.41 EV/EBITDA 18.29 21.72 Adjusted EY 4.32% 4.06% Quant Valuation D+ or worse 89.7% 80.2% Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs. Financial data as of August 6. The EY was adjusted for IVV only as FCTE has no loss-making companies in the portfolio

However, the Quant data show that FCTE's value tilt is not that certain, as it has no exposure to stocks with a B- Valuation grade or better, while allocation to companies with a D+ grade is even greater than that of IVV.

In terms of growth, FCTE is clearly weaker than the S&P 500 ETF, with the data below illustrating that vividly.

Metric FCTE IVV EPS Fwd 14.39% 16.84% Revenue Fwd 7.96% 11.24% EBITDA Fwd 10.01% 18.38% Quant Growth B- or higher 40.59% 51% Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

Quality factor

FCTE's quality proposition is solid. Unlike IVV, it has no exposure to loss-making, FCF-negative, or cash flow-negative companies. Stocks with a Quant Profitability grade weaker than B+ are absent (IVV's allocation to stocks with a D+ rating or worse is 3.3%). Both FCTE's Return on Assets and Return on Equity are stronger.

Metric FCTE IVV ROA 15.77% 13.89% ROE 32.98% 20.1% Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs. While ROE was adjusted for IVV, FCTE's metric is provided as-is, as negative or triple-digit figures did not influence the result

Momentum and volatility

Most FCTE's picks are momentum stocks, as shown below. Interestingly, while there are a few high-beta plays in its basket, like LRCX with its 24-month beta of 1.9, the weighted-average figures are around 1.

Metric FCTE IVV Quant Momentum B- or better 89.6% 82.1% Quant Momentum D+ or worse None 3.2% 24-month beta 1.017 1.055 60-month beta 1.005 1.047 Click to enlarge

Calculated using data from Seeking Alpha and the ETFs

Investor takeaway

FCTE is an actively managed ETF, currently capturing less than 11% of the S&P 500. Since its launch, FCTE has delivered results nothing short of spectacular, beating IVV and QQQ, but as in the case of any other active strategy that is based on frequent rotation from laggards to winners, only time will tell whether it is capable enough to consistently outsmart the S&P 500 by adapting to a new market narrative. In this regard, I suppose it is clearly worth watching this ambitious debutant, but assigning it a Buy rating right away is unjustified, especially amid the recession concerns.

On top of that, it is not to be forgotten that FCTE is a high-fee product with an expense ratio of 85 bps, and I believe outmaneuvering simpler ultra-low-cost strategies will be a rather complicated task for it over the long term.