Advanced Micro Devices: Expect Hype-Deflation Cycle To Dominate Share Price

Summary

  • AMD delivered strong Q2 2024 results, beating revenue and earnings expectations, with a 9% YoY revenue increase and 18% YoY operating income jump.
  • AMD provided better-than-expected guidance for Q3, particularly highlighting an increase of approximately $500 million in AI-related business outlook.
  • Despite these robust earnings, I maintain a cautious stance on AMD's commercial momentum due to significant competitive challenges.
  • There is growing skepticism among investors regarding the AI hype, a sentiment that could potentially impact AMD's growth trajectory in the Data Center segment.
  • All things considered, I reiterate a "Sell" rating for AMD, anticipating a potential double-digit decline in share price from its current trading level of over $130.

AMD headquarters in Santa Clara, California, USA

JHVEPhoto

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) (NEOE:AMD:CA) delivered a solid set of Q2 2024 results, beating Wall Street expectations for both revenue and earnings: revenue for the June quarter increased 9% YoY, while operating income jumped 18% YoY. Additionally, AMD's guidance for Q3 came

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

