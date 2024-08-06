Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024
Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call August 6, 2024 4:45 PM ET

Company Participants

James Hart - Investor Relations
Pete Anevski - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Sturmer - President
Mark Livingston - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anne Samuel - JPMorgan
Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners
Jailendra Singh - Truist Securities
Stephanie Davis - Barclays
Allen Lutz - Bank of America
Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
Sarah James - Cantor Fitzgerald
Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity
Scott Schoenhaus - KeyBanc
David Larsen - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome the Progeny Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Hart. Sir, the floor is yours.

James Hart

Thank you, Matt and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to our second quarter conference call. With me today are Pete Anevski, CEO of Progeny; Michael Sturmer, President; and Mark Livingston, CFO. We will begin with some prepared remarks before we open the call for your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that our comments and responses to your questions today reflect management’s views as of today only and will include statements related to our financial outlook for both the third quarter and full year 2024 and the assumptions and drivers underlying such guidance, the demand for our solutions, our expectations for our selling season for 2025 launches, the timing of client decisions, our expected utilization rates and mix, the expected benefits of our pharmacy program partner agreements, including future conversion of adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow, the potential benefits of our solution, our ability to acquire new clients and retain and upsell existing clients our market opportunity and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations and other financial and operating information, which are forward-looking statements under the federal securities law.

