Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Tractenberg - VP of Finance and IR
Brandon Moss - CEO
Dominic Bardos - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs
Mark Strouse - JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Mo Chen - Truist
Jon Windham - UBS
Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer
Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho Securities
Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler
Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Shoals Technologies Group Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference call. Today's call is being recorded and we have allocated one hour for prepared remarks and Q&A.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Matt Tractenberg, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations for Shoals Technologies Group. Thank you. You may begin.

Matthew Tractenberg

Thank you, operator. And thank you everyone for joining us today. Hosting the call with me is our CEO, Brandon Moss; and our CFO, Dominic Bardos.

On this call, management will be making projections or other forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions which are subject to risks and uncertainties which should not be considered guarantees of performance or results. Actual results could differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

Risk factors include, among other things, those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including economic, market and industry conditions, project delays, defects or performance problems in our products or their parts, including those related to the wire insulation shrinkback matter, failure to accurately estimate the potential losses related to such matter and failure to recover those losses from the manufacturer, decreased demand for our products, policy and regulatory changes, supply chain disruptions and availability and price of our components and materials.

