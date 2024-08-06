Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 10:38 PM ETIchor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.29K Followers

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NPO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McAdams - Investor Relations & Strategic Initiatives
Jeff Andreson - Chief Executive Officer
Greg Swyt - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Chin - Stifel
Krish Sankar - TD Cowen
Charles Shi - Needham & Co.
Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities
Christian Schwab - Craig-Hallum
Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Ichor's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Ichor. Please go ahead.

Claire McAdams

Thank you, Maria. Good afternoon and thank you for joining today's second quarter 2024 conference call. As you read our earnings press release and as you listen to this conference call, please recognize that both contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include those spelled out in our earnings press release, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2023 and those described in subsequent filings with the SEC. You should consider all forward-looking statements in light of those, and other risks and uncertainties. And additionally, we will be providing certain non-GAAP financial measures during this conference call. Our earnings press release and the financial supplement posted to our IR website each provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

About ICHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News