Jorg Greuel

Dear readers/followers,

If you generally follow my work on foreign businesses, you know that sometimes they do outperform and sometimes they do not. I consider myself fairly apt at valuing some of them. DNB Bank ASA (OTCPK:DNBBY) (OTCPK:DNBBF) is one of them where I would say that I know a bit about what I am doing. The company is a solid Norwegian bank - though that might be a bit of an understatement. It's actually, as I see it, one of the most solid banks in the world, and at the very least in Europe.

I went to a "Hold" recommendation on the stock not that long ago, and while I still own a small stake in the company, any significant long-term holding in the bank has long since been sold off. Similar, in fact, to how I very recently and with excellent timing (if I do say so myself) managed to sell off most of my Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) position on Friday last week, prior to the tumble the market seems to be taking at this time.

Still, DNB Bank ASA is a very solid bank, and I would not fault anyone for following that rating to the letter (meaning 'Hold'). In this article, I'll update for 2Q24, and see where this bank could deliver investors for the next few years.

And, of course, if or if not, you should invest here. The recent article by other contributors establishes a "Buy" rating for the stock. I respectfully disagree here, and Wall Street/Quant would agree with me on this.

You can find my last article here - let's look at what we have here.

DNB Bank ASA - Why I sold and why I am not going back "in" (yet)

If you follow my work, you also know I don't ever shy away from selling "overvalued stuff", in this case, overvalued companies. Every single investment I own has a target - and that also includes a rotation target. I do not believe in the mantra of "Buy & hold forever", though I at one time did so.

I will say that there are stocks I rarely sell, and DNB is actually one of them. However, you have to realize that even great stock can offer sub-par returns. Just look at how DNB has performed since my last piece.

Seeking Alpha DNB RoR

Not that impressive, is it?

I sold my stake above 200 NOK per share quite some time ago, and since then, we've seen mostly underperformance from this company. Not due to performance on the operational side. That is solid - it's about what we're paying for that - the other, important part of the equation.

So, 2Q24. The company continues along the trajectory it established in previous quarters - meaning significant outperformance and impressive results overall. We're talking very solid RoE of over 16.5%, an increase in net income despite already high net income, a net commission at a record level, and 99.2% of the company's portfolio at stages 1-2 with very little impairment across the board for the entire company.

DNB Bank ASA generated over 10.5B NOK worth of profit and remained at a CET-1 capital ratio of 19%. Compare this to other banks in Europe, no matter where, and you'll quickly get a picture of how incredibly solid this is. This is also a reflection of the overall stable state of the Norwegian economy. Rate cuts here are unlikely at this time. Why?

Because the economy continues to work extremely well. Unlike its neighbouring states or even the rest of Europe, Norway is showing very high resilience here.

DNB Bank ASA IR

The key rate is currently 4.5%, and cuts are currently maybe likely going forward, but unlikely in the near term, given the progress with inflation that's already being made, and the fact that GDP is, in fact, growing at this time - even if it's not much.

DNB Bank ASA IR

I didn't really expect anything else out of this bank. I also follow the close indicators in Norway, meaning I have a fairly good idea where the country and the economy go - and DNB as a business tends to reflect that fairly closely, usually. Norway continues to have a very low unemployment rate - it's now at 2.2%, with a decent wage growth, but at the same time high growth in overall property prices. The stability here is also a reason why the bank during today, and the market "rocking" a bit, did not really drop all that much.

The company in fact noted stable loan volumes in line with historical CAGR, and good activity level even in the corporate side of things. The company's margins remain strong, with NII at almost 2%, and spreads in customer segments at 1.67% for lending, and 1.04% for deposits - which is somewhat above the sector average in Northern Europe here. Commission fees especially saw very good trends (as mentioned), due to high growth in AUM, and good growth in investment banking, insurance sales, transfers, and real estate brokering. Unlike elsewhere, the Norwegian property and real estate market hasn't really seen the same sort of issues as elsewhere. It continues to show a high level of activity and traction.

OpEx wasn't as good as expected - they were seasonally high, but I expected the company to do a bit better. It's related to salaries and marketing expenses, but it's really only a rounding error in the bigger picture and not really worth focusing on.

Focus instead on the company's very solid portfolio.

DNB Bank ASA IR

Any impaired positions here are extremely low and extremely solid. With its CET-1 of 19%, the company has a 2%+ headroom to the FSA and significant distance to other "limits" across the EU.

And I don't want to overfocus on C/I - because the fact is, when compared to most other banks, DNB Bank ASA still "wins" C/I easily, with a sub-35% Cost/income ratio at this particular time.

As such, DNB remains an absolutely stellar bank. With dividends safe, that 7.3% dividend yield that we have is quite compelling to some investors. The same goes for the AA rating. DNB Bank ASA is, in fact, one of very few banks to have an AA rating from S&P Global, and given that it currently trades only somewhat above that 205 NOK level for the native, there's some reason for positivity on the valuation side here.

But is it enough of a reason?

Valuation for DNB Bank ASA - The company is unfortunately too expensive here.

In this article, we're looking at the ADR DNBBY. The company's native ticker is DNB, which is on the Norwegian market, but most of you likely don't have access to that one.

Still, it does give us some data. That data implies that DNB is currently trading at about a P/E of 8.55x on a weighted average basis. This might sound good - until you realize that the company typically averages about 8.6x. This means that the company is barely below its typical average here.

The problem lies, in fact, in what happens if that P/E, or even a 9-10x P/E is the likely development. Because I believe we've reached "peak interest rate" even in Norway, I believe there's only one direction that the company's NII and other incomes can go from 2024 and forward - down.

This picture is agreed on by the current forecasts, which expect normalization in earnings for DNB by the onset of 2025 and all the way to 2027 (Source: Paywalled FAST Graphs link).

If this becomes close to the truth, then what you could get from here on is a return of about 7-8% per year until that time, which goes well below the average market rate at this particular time. And that, dear readers, is a bit of a problem to me. While this company does have an established tendency to sometimes beat the market, that is not enough to make me completely abandon the normalized valuation levels for this company - which are around the 8-10x P/E valuation - and on the basis of these, we can't see a normalized, market-beating upside here.

In my last article, I gave the company a 200 NOK share price. I want it below 200 NOK for the native. I'm not changing that here.

For the DNBBY ticker, which is a 1:1X ADR which means that 1 share in DNBBY equals DNB (making it very easy), we find that the company is also slightly above where it "should" be here. I give the company a $19.5 share price target for DNBBY and would consider it a "Hold" here until it becomes cheaper. It would become seriously interesting for me if it went below $17.2/share.

But this, dear readers, is pretty much it.

The risks are as follows.

Risks to DNB - primarily valuation

The company's risks remain primarily valuation-based. If we move down below the right level, this company becomes a bit of a no-nonsense "Buy" to me, and I would be happy to load up a 2% allocation of this company at anything close to an attractive valuation. But that is unfortunately not the case at this time.

Beyond the valuation risk, I believe DNB Bank ASA to not have any noteworthy risks (which yes, is rare for a bank, but that's how good I believe this particular one is). The company's fundamentals are excellent, it's attractively managed, it's shareholder-friendly, and it's operating mostly out of a very safe geography.

For those reasons, only the valuation makes it a "No" here for me - and I give the bank the following thesis.

Thesis

DNB is an excellent Norwegian bank, one of the best, and a proxy for investing in Norway as a nation. I view it as one of the best Norwegian investments that can be made.

However, at current multiples, this bank isn't offering a whole lot of upside or comparative positives, as I see it. The yield is good, and we might see stable development from here on out, but the bank is also trading at a significant premium that I consider too high.

I wouldn't consider buying DNB above 175-180 NOK relevant - and even then, the upside should only be considered "acceptable" in the broader perspective.

I consider DNB a "Hold" here, but only due to the fact that the company needs to move down to around 200 NOK, which is very close to the current level. I give the company a $19.5 share price target for the DNBBY ADR.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a high enough realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

DNB is currently a "Hold" due to excessive valuation levels, and I don't see the company meeting my overall investment targets here.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.