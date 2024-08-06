BGT: Floating Rate Assets Becoming Less Appealing (Rating Downgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers

Summary

  • BGT has performed well, with a total return of over 17% since October 2023, since it was last covered.
  • Lower Fed funds will lead to lower yields and a shift in market sentiment towards fixed assets, just like in past cycles.
  • BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust's premium to NAV is at a decade high but is expected to fall back to a discount as the Fed cuts rates.
  • BGT's distribution is currently well covered but is expected to be reduced in 2025 due to lower cash flows.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

Thesis

The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) is a fixed income closed end fund we last covered in October 2023 with a 'Buy' rating. The name has performed robustly since, posting a total return in excess of 17%:

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.61K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BGT Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BGT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News