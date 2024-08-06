Richard Drury

Thesis

The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) is a fixed income closed end fund we last covered in October 2023 with a 'Buy' rating. The name has performed robustly since, posting a total return in excess of 17%:

Prior Rating (Seeking Alpha)

As we are drawing near the first Fed cut after many years of monetary policy tightening, we are going to revisit BGT and articulate why the fund is still a hold but not an appealing security to buy anymore in light of the macro landscape shift.

Lower Fed Funds will result in lower yields

While the Fed cutting rates does not represent the end of the world, it will result in lower SOFR levels and lower all-in yields for floating rate assets. On a quantitative basis the impact will be small, with the first projected cut amounting to 25 bps, thus leaving SOFR at very elevated levels still.

However, more importantly, one has to consider the change in market sentiment. Investor flows and capital usually follow the developing market themes and the belief of capital growth or high yields. With the market pulling forward Fed cuts, investor capital will start moving out of floating rate assets and into fixed ones. These capital flows do not happen overnight, they take time; however, the goal posts are changing, and a retail investor needs to acknowledge and recognize this trend.

With an 11% current yield, BGT will not be relegated to low paying securities for a long time, even after three or four rate cuts, however, lower interest from market participants in the asset class will result in a move from a premium to NAV to a discount, just like we have seen historically.

The market is currently pricing in a 3.5% terminal 1-month SOFR rate, a level which is priced to be reached early in 2026:

SOFR Forward Curve (Chatham)

This translates into almost 200 bps of rate cuts in the next year and the half as per the market pricing. The drop in yield will come directly out of BGT's current yield, with the fund expected to cut its distribution to account for the lower cash flow into the trust.

Premium/Discount to NAV - at the top of its historic range

There has been a massive rally in the fund's discount to net asset value in the past year:

Data by YCharts

The CEF is now trading at a decade high 1.1% premium to NAV, levels not seen since the end of 2021. Nothing lasts forever, and as the Fed cuts rates, the investor community will pull capital from floating rate assets, causing the CEF to fall back to a modest discount to NAV.

A retail investor needs to remember that CEFs are vehicles which have a high beta to the actual demand and performance for their underlying assets. As the market bid up floating rate assets, the CEF experienced a significant narrowing of its discount. The opposite will occur as the Fed cuts rates into 2025.

Dividend distribution - well covered

The fund does a good job of covering its dividend distribution, with the average ROC in the past fiscal year at only 20%:

Distribution Coverage (Section 19a)

While we would like to see no ROC utilized, this structural feature is common among many CEFs, and bearable as long as the fund has an accreting NAV and robust total returns.

The fund currently sports a managed distribution plan which comes out at $0.1203 per share monthly, but will eventually be cut and set lower once the Fed moves interest rates down. Do not be surprised when the fund cuts (we estimate in 2025) because it will be the result of lower cash flows coming into the trust. As the Fed moved rates up the CEF increased its distribution, with one 2022 and one 2023 distribution increases.

Analytics

AUM: $0.27 bil.

Sharpe Ratio: 0.57 (3Y).

Std. Deviation: 5.5% (3Y).

Yield: 11%

Premium/Discount to NAV: 1%

Z-Stat: 0.2

Leverage Ratio: 23%

Composition: Fixed Income - Leveraged Loans

Duration: 0.23 yrs

Returns in a lower rates environment

BGT does best in a calm high rates environment, just like the one experienced in the past year. Historically, even when the economy is expanding, but rates are lower, the fund posts middle of the road returns:

Historic Returns (Morningstar)

If we exclude the years following large drawdowns like 2019 and 2021, we can see the CEF posting sub 6% annual returns. Again, those below par figures were driven by low rates and a market which did not aggressively bid on leveraged loans.

The take-away for a retail investor is that the macro framework is about to change, with 2025 slated to be a year of much lower risk-free rates, thus putting pressure on all-in returns, thus moving the fund to more middle of the road return profiles. Corroborated with a re-allocation of capital from floating high-yield assets to fixed high-yield bonds, the macro set-up points to a decelerating appeal in BGT.

Conclusion

BGT is a fixed income CEF focused on floating rate loans. The fund comes with a 23% leverage ratio and an 11% distribution rate. The fund's distribution is largely supported, with only a 20% ROC percentage in the past fiscal year. The fund currently runs a managed distribution policy, which we expect to move lower as the fund cuts its distribution in 2025 on the back of lower rates. The CEF has been a robust performer in a high rates environment, but is set to move to more median returns as risk-free rates move lower. We still believe BGT represents a robust hold into 2025, but the name is no longer an attractive security to purchase in today's macro set-up.