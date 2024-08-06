loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gerhard Erdelji – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Frank Martell – President and Chief Executive Officer
Dave Hayes – Chief Financial Officer
Jeff DerGurahian – Chief Investment Officer
Jeff Walsh – President, LDI Mortgage

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Harter – UBS
Derek Sommers – Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to loanDepot’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Gerhard Erdelji, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Gerhard Erdelji

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining loanDepot’s second quarter 2024 earnings call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the company’s operating and financial performance in future periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, guidance to our pull-through weighted rate lock volume, origination volume, pull-through weighted gain on sale margin, the status of litigation and expense trends. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations and available information. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to risks or other factors that are described in the Risk Factors section of our filings with the SEC.

Our presentation today contains certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide additional insight into analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business and facilitating company-to-company operating performance comparison. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please refer to

