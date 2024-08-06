akinbostanci

Investment Thesis

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) is a straightforward and efficient way to diversify away from the mega-cap stocks that could be the first to decline in a recession. However, I don't think it's a good solution. As I will demonstrate, EQAL shares many of the same value features as the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) but without the quality. Coupled with higher volatility and an unimpressive track record, I doubt shareholders will receive the downside protection they're looking for in this uncertain market, and for those reasons, I recommend you avoid it.

EQAL Overview

Strategy Discussion

EQAL tracks the Russell 1000 Equal Weight Index, providing equal weight by sector exposure to Russell 1000 Index constituents. This means each stock won't receive a simple 0.10% target weight (0.10% x 1,000 stocks). Instead, the Index overweights stocks in sectors with relatively small representation. For example, 7/10 of EQAL's top holdings are in the Communication Services sector, since there are only 42 to choose from. In contrast, the average weighting for the 161 stocks in the Industrials sector is only 0.06%.

Invesco

Although not the intent, this approach leans toward value. The weighting scheme drastically reduces the allocation to Technology stocks, which trade at 39.37x forward earnings on average, and increases exposure to low P/E sectors like Energy, Materials, and Utilities. For this reason, I've benchmarked EQAL against VONV but will also assess the Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF (VONE) and the Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF (VONG) as alternatives.

Performance Analysis

To begin, consider the performance chart below, which shows how EQAL has delivered a 7.67% annualized return (104.23% total return) since January 2015, close to VONV's 7.89% figure. The two ETFs followed reasonably similar paths (blue and red lines), but EQAL was more volatile, and this additional risk wasn't always positive. EQAL's downside risk-adjusted returns, measured by the Sortino Ratio, were the worst at 0.61.

Portfolio Visualizer

The market largely favored growth stocks over this period, and since this can change, I want to caution against assuming VONE and VONG will always be superior to VONV. Still, I will incorporate them into my fundamental analysis because they will help highlight the tradeoffs between value and growth funds. Briefly, EQAL/VONV outperformed by a large margin in 2022 but didn't offer much downside protection in 2018 and missed out on the bull market runs in 2020 and 2023.

Portfolio Visualizer

EQAL Analysis

Sector Allocations

The following table highlights the sector allocation differences between EQAL, VONV, VONE, and VONG. EQAL's allocations aren't exactly equal weight, as Russell Indices allocate stocks based on the ICB framework rather than GICS, and certain sectors have outperformed since the Index reconstituted in June. It is worth mentioning that the Index also rebalances quarterly in March, September, and December to maintain the equal-weight-by-sector focus.

The Sunday Investor

Fundamentals By Sub-Industry

The next table highlights selected fundamental metrics for EQAL's top 25 sub-industries, which total 49.05% of the portfolio. This low concentration is a key selling point for investors uncomfortable with how only a few key sub-industries drive growth funds, and even broad-based ones like VONE, which have 67.10% allocated to its top 25.

The Sunday Investor

Here are three additional observations:

1. EQAL trades at 22.33x forward earnings (16.43x harmonic average) compared to 20.56x (16.48x) for VONV, illustrating their similarities from a valuation perspective. However, the kicker is that 8.42% of EQAL's holdings by weight are excluded from these calculations because they have negative estimated earnings per share. This figure is only 2.02% in VONV and demonstrates why investors should always analyze valuation and quality in tandem rather than in isolation. EQAL's inferior quality is captured by its weak 7.43/10 sector-adjusted profit score, which I calculated using Seeking Alpha Factor Grades. In addition, its questionable value features are supported by other valuation metrics that use sales as the denominator, which obviously won't be negative and, thus, includes all holdings.

The Sunday Investor

VONV has lower Price-Sales and Enterprise Value-Sales ratios, but in fairness, EQAL's sector-adjusted value score is superior (4.01/10 vs. 3.53/10). This approach effectively penalizes VONV for its high allocation to Financials, a sector known for its low valuation ratios, but it is difficult to overlook EQAL's quality deficiencies. Its 7.43/10 sector-adjusted profit score is supported by lower return on equity (13.66% vs. 16.29%) and free cash flow margins (9.92% vs. 11.60%) and helps explain why EQAL hasn't offered much downside protection in past market downturns.

2. EQAL's five-year beta is 1.08, which is surprisingly high for a value fund. Again, this indicates shareholders won't receive much downside protection, a finding that's consistent with historical returns. As shown below, EQAL declined by 28.52% in Q1 2020 and suffered double-digit declines three more times since its inception. More recently, it fell by 20.79% between January and September 2022 and recovered in March 2024. Meanwhile, VONE recovered three months quicker in December 2023.

Portfolio Visualizer

3. Compared to VONE, EQAL sacrifices enormous growth potential for what isn't a significant enough valuation discount. After "Black Monday" concluded, VONE trades at a more reasonable 26.29x forward earnings (20.99x harmonic average), representing an 18-28% premium over EQAL, depending on the calculation method. However, VONE also features more than twice the estimated earnings growth and has the advantage of quality (profit score) and earnings momentum (earnings revision score).

Investment Recommendation

I don't recommend investors buy EQAL. For readers considering it as a potential value opportunity, I've demonstrated that VONV is just as competitive on valuation, is less volatile, and is of higher quality, all of which indicate it's more likely to offer some downside protection in a market downturn. For readers fearful of how concentrated broad-based funds like VONE are, I believe EQAL's quality and growth sacrifices are too much to consider it as a serious investment.