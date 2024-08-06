Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 10:54 PM ETAspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.29K Followers

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Denyeau - Investor Relations
Antonio Pietri - President and Chief Executive Officer
Dave Baker - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rob Oliver - Baird
David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America
Dylan Becker - William Blair
Jason Celino - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Nay Soe Naing - Berenberg
Arsenije Matovic - Wolfe Research

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to AspenTech’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that the conference is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over your speaker host, Brian Denyeau. Please go ahead.

Brian Denyeau

Thank you, Olivia. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 30, 2024. With me on the call today are Antonio Pietri, AspenTech’s President and CEO; and Dave Baker, AspenTech’s CFO.

Please note we have posted an earnings presentation on our IR website. This includes an explanation regarding the impact of ASC Topic 606 on our financial results. It also includes definitions of annual contract value, or ACV, bookings and free cash flow, among other metrics. We ask that investors refer to this presentation in conjunction with today’s call.

Starting on Slide 2, I want to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today’s press release and in our annual report on Form 10-K and other subsequent filings made with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update

Recommended For You

About AZPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AZPN

Trending Analysis

Trending News