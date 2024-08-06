Juanmonino

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG), the Kellanova (K) spin-off company responsible for cereal sales in North America, reported its Q2 results on the 6th of August in pre-market hours showing revenues in line with Wall Street analyst estimates but weaker-than-expected profitability, not notably weakened by a boycott of the company in Q2 promoted on social media.

The company's owned strong brands under the Kellogg's name, including Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Corn Flakes, and multiple other names, haven't been able to maintain great demand in recent years, with Q2 financials following the trend amid slowing inflation as well.

After the spin-off in late 2023, WK Kellogg's stock has now returned a total 10% after rallying very strongly up until a fall from April forward, leaving the stock trading at a current dividend yield of 3.96%.

Q2 Results Track Industry Sales Despite Boycott, Underlying Margin Expansion Comes in Slower Than Expected

WK Kellogg's reported Q2 results showed sales of $672 million at a year-on-year standalone sales decline of -2.7%, nearly in line with Wall Street analysts' consensus estimate of $671 million - demand showed an anticipated decline with slower inflation and recent industry weakness. The sales decline is a small sequential step down from the -0.8% standalone decline in Q1.

Most of the company's brands held market share well in the slowly performing industry. General Mills (GIS), Kellogg's large competitor in cereal products, reported a -7% North America Retail sales shrinkage in its latest reported quarter. Post Holdings (POST) showed an organic -6.0% volume growth in its North American consumer brands in the April-June period, driven down mainly by branded cereal sales decreases. Notably, WK Kellogg managed to increase pricing by 2.1%, but the -4.8% volume decline dragged sales down.

Packaged goods were reported by Nielsen to have a 1.1% growth throughout most of June, driven entirely by volume growth with flat year-on-year pricing, with other packaged goods seemingly showing better demand than cereal.

Something to note in the quarter is a promoted boycott against WK Kellogg in Q2 - after the company's CEO Gary Pilnick made comments about promoting cereal for dinner amid high food inflation on CNBC, a boycott of WK Kellogg's cereals was promoted on social media, primarily TikTok, to send a message against corporate greed throughout the Q2 period. The total effect on the company seems to have been small, as the reported results didn't show very notable weakness compared to the already weak industry.

The Q2 EPS came in at $0.36, missing Wall Street estimates by $0.05. While WK Kellogg again managed to expand its adjusted gross margin into 30.2%, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year into 11.6% but increased by 1.0 percentage points sequentially. The comparison period included $16 million in insurance proceeds temporarily boosting the margin, making WK Kellogg's comparison weak despite continued underlying margin expansion.

The 2024 financial guidance was again reaffirmed with the Q2 report with WK Kellogg again estimating standalone adjusted revenues to stay flat at a -1% to 1% growth from 2023, but for the adjusted EBITDA to grow better by 3-5%. In H1, the sales figure has now shown a -1.7% decline, implying an improvement in the second half of the year with the current guidance range. Standalone adjusted EBITDA grew by 1.3% in H1, also below the 2024 guidance range.

WK Kellogg's Supply Chain Modernization Is Still Ongoing

As a part of WK Kellogg's strategic plan, the company is modernizing its supply chain to drive notably better margins. The company now provided an update into the plan with Q2 results, now expecting capital investments of $390 million and one-time restructuring and non-restructuring costs of $110 million on top within the company's given range of $450-500 million for investments in the supply chain modernization. The planned capital investments target 5.0 percentage point adjusted EBITDA expansion into a 14.0% margin from 2026 forward.

WK Kellogg's modernization plans after the Kellanova spin-off are very ambitious, which the recent underlying margin expansion seems to show beginning signs of. The company plans to still very extensively review its manufacturing footprint, with production increases in certain plants but closures of other plants for operational streamlining. While the plans seem to be quite straightforward in terms of cutting down manufacturing costs, I believe that the targeted margin expansion's success shouldn't yet be completely taken at face value. If successful, the earnings impact from the margin expansion would be very significant.

Will Branded Cereal Products Maintain Demand & Revenues?

WK Kellogg's growth profile is concerning as the industry shows weakness across the board - General Mills expects its total revenues to grow by 0-1% in the company's fiscal 2025 ending at the end of May 2025 after reporting the recent -7% decline. Post Holdings showed a similar performance, as the industry as a whole looks to grow poorly.

The weakness could carry onto the long term from just recent quarters. Consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper alternatives - significant at-home food inflation during past years at around 6.5% in 2021 and 11.8% in 2022 has driven consumers towards non-branded options for better value for money. Post Holdings communicated in its 2023 10-K filing that consumers are increasingly shifting from branded products to lower-priced private label or value-branded alternatives, and WK Kellogg also noted private label competition in its 2023 10-K as notable competition. WK Kellogg is likely to be a very large loser in the potentially continued trend, with the company's incredibly strong brand portfolio.

Food inflation has now slowed down into just 1.1% in June with packaged showing an even weaker inflation in Nielsen's report, but while inflation has slowed down, the remaining value gap and sticky consumer preferences could hurt branded cereal products' demand persistently. Also, with slowing down inflation, companies have already started reporting slower growth as volume increases are now required for meaningful topline improvements. The long-term historical at-home food inflation doesn't provide support for good nominal sales growth in the future.

To summarize, while WK Kellogg may hold its market share in branded cereal, it may not be enough for good sales growth. Consumers seem to be shifting towards private label or value brands leaving less demand for branded products, and while slowing inflation could shift consumer trends back, I believe that the preference for cheaper-priced alternatives could well persist.

KLG's Valuation Provides Great Risk-Adjusted Return

As usual, I constructed a discounted cash flow [DCF] model to estimate a fair value for the stock. In the model, I estimate revenues to fall by -2.5% in 2024 with persisting weakness in H2 as a base scenario. Afterwards, I estimate revenue growth to stabilize at -1% with very slow food inflation and volume decreases driven by private label brands taking share.

For the EBIT margin, I estimate great leverage from 9.6% in 2023 into 11.5% in 2026, driven by the ongoing supply chain modernization. Underneath, I still estimate the margin trajectory to be poor due to weakening sales that provide negative operating leverage - I ultimately estimate the margin to fall back into a 10.5% level slowly with decreasing sales.

WK Kellogg looks to have poor cash flows in the next couple of years due to ongoing supply chain investments but should have a fairly good cash flow conversion from 2027 forward.

The estimates put WK Kellogg's fair value estimate at $24.89, 54% above the stock price at the time of writing - even with weak sales in the long term as well, the stock seems to be priced attractively considering consumer staples' stable operative nature - even though I am very pessimistic about WK Kellogg's ability to grow even slowly, the stock seems cheap.

CAPM

A weighted average cost of capital of 5.34% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

In Q2, WK Kellogg had $8 million in interest expenses, making the company's interest rate 6.52% with the current amount of interest-bearing debt. I estimate the company to leverage debt quite well in the long term at a debt-to-equity ratio of 25%, as the stable operational nature allows for a good amount of debt healthily.

To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 3.87% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.11% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's estimate for the US, updated in July. As WK Kellogg hasn't been on the market for long as a separate company, the stock doesn't have a reliable beta estimate. I instead use Kellanova's, Post Holdings', and Lancaster Colony's (LANC) average beta estimate of 0.31, estimated by Seeking Alpha. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity stands at 5.46% and the WACC at 5.34%.

Peer Valuation Shows Undervaluation As Well

A peer valuation also shows WK Kellogg to be undervalued - Kellanova, Post Holdings, General Mills, and Lancaster Colony trade at an average trailing EV/EBITDA of 14.2, whereas WK Kellogg's EV/EBITDA stands at just 5.4. A difference in the ratio is partly justified with the other companies' generally better growth profile, but the gap seems excessively wide, as it would imply a 162% upside to the peer average.

It seems that after the stock initially appreciated well after the spin-off, recent industry weakness has taken an excessive hit on WK Kellogg's stock.

Takeaway

WK Kellogg reported its Q2 results, showing slow sales amid weak industry sales, as inflation has now halted. A social media boycott didn't seem to affect sales too much, as the sales came in seemingly quite in line with the industry as a whole, considering General Mills' and Post Holdings' recent results.

The company is still ongoing a supply chain modernization that should continue to expand margins, likely bringing good earnings upside. Still, I'm not too bullish on long-term earnings potential - after significant inflation during past years, consumers are now increasingly opting for cheaper private label alternatives, worsening WK Kellogg's strong brand portfolio's value. The stock isn't priced for even stagnant sales, though, with a very wide DCF model undervaluation and large cap to peers' earnings multiples. As the stock's pricing expects very little from the company, posing potential upside even with persisting weakness, I rate WK Kellogg at a Buy rating for the time being.