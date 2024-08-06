The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 06, 2024 11:01 PM ETThe Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.29K Followers

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ted Fernandez - Chairman & CEO
Rob Ramirez - CFO

Conference Call Participants

George Sutton - Craig Hallum
Jeff Martin - ROTH Capital Partners
Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Operator

Welcome to the Hackett Group Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Hosting tonight's call are Mr. Ted Fernandez, Chairman and CEO, and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ramirez, you may begin

Rob Ramirez

Good afternoon everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss the Hackett Group's second quarter results, speaking on the call today I'm here to answer your questions, are Ted Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Hackett Group, and myself. Robert Ramirez, Chief Financial Officer, a press announcement was released over the wires at 4:05PM Eastern Time. For a copy of the release, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com

We will also place any additional financial or statistical data discussed on this call that is not contained in the release on the investor relations page of our website. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that in the following comments and in the question and answer session, we will be making statements about expected future results, which may be forward looking statements for the purposes of the Federal Securities Laws. These statements relate to our current expectations, estimates and projections and are not the guarantee of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions are difficult to predict and which may not be accurate. Actual results may vary.

These forward looking statements should be considered only in conjunction with the detailed information, particularly the risk factors that are contained in our SEC files.

At this point I would like to turn over

Recommended For You

About HCKT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCKT

Trending Analysis

Trending News