Bill Oxford

Shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) have been a strong performer over the past year, rising about 35%. While its core title business has struggled with the slow pace of mortgage transactions, its ownership of F&G (FG) and higher interest income on its investment portfolio have buoyed results. I last covered FNF in May, rating shares a “hold,” given my concern about the impact of high rates. Since then, the interest rate backdrop has become more favorable, enabling shares to modestly outperform, rising 5% vs the market’s 1% gain. With a much different macro backdrop and new financials, now is a good time to revisit FNF. I would begin selling shares.

Seeking Alpha

Q2 results were mixed

Fidelity’s most recent financial results were mixed, with EPS of $1.24, missing estimates by $0.07. As I will discuss further below, the interest rate outlook has changed dramatically since the end of June, and the recent rise in shares reflects optimism about the potential impact to FNF, more so than any hopes about recent results. I also would note that FNF consolidates F&G results. I covered those separately here and believe it is best to value FNF on a stand-alone basis and then add in the market value of its FG shares.

In its title business, activity remains very subdued, though it was a bit better than last year. Title revenue was $1.9 billion, flat from 2023, though it included $75 million of realized losses on investments, as it repositioned its portfolio. Absent this, revenue was up about 5% from last year. Residential title revenue was $1.35 billion, up about 7% while commercial title revenues rose by 4% to $273 million.

Orders may have bottomed

FNF is seeing some improvement in both pricing and volumes. Fidelity’s average fee per file was $3,759, up 4% from last year. The cost of title insurance is tied to the size of the mortgage the borrower is taking. With home prices at new all-time highs, average mortgage sizes continue to rise, which mechanistically increases the fee title insurers charge, since they are insuring larger balances.

On top of this, there has been a modest improvement in transaction activity. Opened purchase orders per day rose by 2% while refinancing was down 1%. Commercial opened orders rose by 1%. This is very modest growth, but there is some favorable transaction activity. Given where interest rates are, there are few existing mortgages where it makes sense to do a refinancing transaction. Accordingly, purchases were 80% of orders.

Beyond title fee revenue, title investment income was $87 million up from $79 million last year as it reinvests maturing securities at higher yields. With a more aggressive path of Federal Reserve rate cutting appearing likely, I expect investment income to peak around year end.

Fidelity has managed costs well

Fidelity continues to manage costs relatively well. It had $680 million in personnel costs, up 3.7% from last year, slower than its pace of revenue growth. The company had 10,300 field operations staff up from 10,000 last quarter, but down from 10,600 a year ago. Home purchase activity is seasonal with more transactions in Q2/Q3 than Q1/Q4, as such, there is usually seasonal hiring during Q2. Additionally, title insurance continues to be a very low-loss business with just $70 million in claims paid, flat sequentially. These low losses are a reason regulators have inquired into title pricing, as discussed in my prior analysis. I do not see this as a major risk to the business.

Thanks to slower expense growth, pre-tax title margins expanded to 16.2% from 15.8% last year. With slightly higher revenues and wider margins, pre-tax earnings were $324 million from $302 million last year. Again as a reminder, all else equal, FNF generates a disproportionate amount of earnings in Q2/Q3 than in Q1/Q4. Through May, I was targeting $750-800 million of title income. In H1, FNF generated about $510 million in pre-tax title earnings, leaving it right on track for $1 billion this year and about $780 million after taxes, right in keeping with my expectations if current conditions persist.

Fidelity is operating in accordance with weak market conditions

Essentially, FNF’s business is performing as I expected in this very difficult rate environment. Fidelity cannot control the level of rates or pace of homebuying. It can control its expenses and try to manage the business consistently with the level of demand. Thus far, it has been able to do that. This level of demand is really quite low. In 2021, FNF generated about $2.5 billion in pre-tax title earnings. During a more normal year like 2018, it did $1.35 billion. This business is down by more than half from peak levels and 25% from 6 years ago.

Given this downturn, it also is maintaining a strong balance sheet with $696 million of cash and equivalents at the holding company. Its $0.48 dividend costs $131 million per quarter. Between earnings and cash on hand, it is very secure. Additionally, on August 1st, Fidelity announced a new 25 million share repurchase program that will last through 2027. I would note the company has no obligation to repurchase all 25 million shares and it may also not make repurchases in a linear fashion. Currently, buybacks are paused, and I do not expect them to be resumed this year.

Declining rates could boost results

Essentially, in the high rate environment of H1 2024, FNF business has performed inline with my ~$2.85 in title insurance EPS. The question now is what H2 and 2025 may look like. While the company did not provide August commentary, it noted that refi orders were trending up 9% in July while purchases were down 4%. If interest rates fall but equity markets also fall, that could dampen consumer confidence, keeping a limit on home purchases. Refinancing is not tied to consumer confidence, since consumers already bought the house and should react more quickly to rates.

The below chart shows just how inversely correlated interest rates and mortgage applications are. We are slightly above the lows, but mortgage applications are extremely depressed relative to history—even excluding the surge in 2021.

Mortgage Bankers Association

As of August 6th, markets are pricing in 125bps of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, as well as at least 100bps in 2025. Now, mortgage rates are tied a bit more closely to 10-year treasury yields than fed funds, but declining rates should reduce mortgage rates. As you can see below, mortgage rates are at the lows of the past year. Generally speaking, consumers wait for ~100bp lower rates to refinance given closing costs, so if we see mortgage rates decline to ~6%, I would expect to see a more noticeable increase in refinancing.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

While the market may now be over-pricing Fed easing in my view, I do look for 75bps of cuts this year and a further 100bps next year, given quickly moderating growth and slower inflation. If equity markets remain volatile, that may dampen the willingness to buy a home; however, I would expect this to be more than offset by gradually increasing refinancing activity.

Moderate earnings recovery is possible

At a return to 2018 levels, FNF would have about $3.75 in earnings power from its title business. I do not expect us to get back to those levels, as rates are still higher, even if they fall another 100bps, and home affordability remains stretched. Still, I see scope for about 10% acceleration in activity if mortgages gradually move towards 6% as refinancing picks up, arguing for about $3.20 in run-rate EPS going forward. In other words, the business is recovering from bottom levels but still remains somewhat subdued.

As noted early, FNF has a position in F&G common stock and a $250 million preferred. These positions are worth about $15.75, at today’s trading level. At $53.50, FNF’s title business is being valued at $37.75. At my go-forward $3.20 run-rate, that is an 11.8x earnings multiple. This is right in-line with where an insurer like Chubb (CB) trades.

At current levels, FNF appears to be pricing in a gradual decline in mortgages to about 6%. For further upside in shares, I expect we will need to see a larger drop in rates. Conversely, if rates retrace back higher or stay around 6.5% on the 30-year mortgage, refinancing may not bounce much, and FNF earnings will take longer to recover. Accordingly, FNF shares are now quite tied to the rate outlook.

Barring a further decline in rates, FNF shares look fully valued

Given how much rates have dropped already and how much policy easing is priced in, I see the risk being the Fed doing less not more, given the fact my central case is we avoid a recession. I see earnings coming in somewhere between my $2.85 “trough level” and $3.20 “moderate recovery” given the risk the Fed does a bit less over the next twelve months. As such, I think investors should take advantage of the recent rally to sell down positions in FNF.

The primary risk to this downgrade is if rates fall even sharper than currently priced in, which would likely push shares higher. With a 3.6% secure dividend yield, I view FNF as a close call between a hold and a sell, but given just how large the rate move has been, I view it prudent to sell positions down a bit. If shares drop back below $48 or 10x my moderate recovery earnings, I would consider buying back in to FNF.