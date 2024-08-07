Monty Rakusen

I published my ‘Hold’ thesis on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) in July 2023, highlighting the high quality of Zoetis’ companion business while expressing concerns about its elevated stock price. Since my last publication, the stock price increased by 8.6%, underperforming compared to the S&P 500 (SP500) index return of 15.8%. The company released its Q2 earnings on August 6th before the market opened and raised its full-year guidance. I believe the companion business will experience double-digit growth in the future, driven by the company’s direct-to-customer (DCT) strategy and investment in new products. I am upgrading my rating to ‘Buy’ with a one-year target price of $210 per share.

DTC Strategy and New Products Drive Growth

As depicted in the chart below, Zoetis delivered 11% organic revenue growth and 18% net income growth in Q2, demonstrating outstanding performance despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Zoetis Quarterly Earnings

In my view, several factors contributed to this superior performance:

Zoetis has been investing in their DTC initiative in recent years. Specifically, Zoetis focuses on direct-to-consumer marketing to raise awareness from pet owners. As communicated over the earnings call, their Simparica franchise grew by 22% operationally for the quarter, largely due to these DTC efforts. Zoetis has provided extensive information about its Simparica on their website, and encourages customers to subscribe and earn rewards from purchases. I believe Zoetis’ DTC will enhance marketing ROI and offer better information and education to pet owners, potentially accelerating the growth of the company’s new drugs.

As emphasized over the earnings call, Zoetis is not only launching new products, but also transforming existing drugs to maximize customer value. The company is developing new formulations and deliver methods for existing drugs, which could lead to higher ASP and improve the margins.

Zoetis is engaging with more than 9,000 vets and technicians through educational sessions. These sessions are designed to familiarize these professionals with Zoetis’ products.

As a result, both livestock and companion segments have delivered robust organic revenue growth in Q2, as detailed in the chart below.

Zoetis Quarterly Earnings

Growth Projection and Valuation Update

Due to the superior financial result for the first half of FY24, the company raised the revenue and EPS guidance for FY24, as detailed in the slide below.

Zoetis Investor Presentation

I estimate Zoetis’ revenue growth as follows:

Straits Research forecasts that the global companion animal health market will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031, reaching $45.01 billion by 2031. Given Zoetis’ DTC strategy and aggressive new product launches, I assume the company will outperform the overall market growth, achieving 12% annual revenue growth in the near future.

The livestock business is expected to grow at a slower rate compared to companion business, as discussed in my previous coverage. Historically, the market has grown at 5%-6% annually. With Zoetis’ broad portfolio of livestock health products, I forecast a CAGR of 6% for the company’s livestock business.

As such, I calculate Zoetis will grow its revenue by 10% organically in the near future. Additionally, I assume the company will allocate 2% of total revenue towards acquisitions, contributing 80bps to the topline growth.

In my view, the margin expansion will be driven by several factors:

The gross margin is expected to expand over time as Zoetis continues to launch new products with higher average selling prices. I calculate Zoetis will expand its gross margin by 30bps annually.

10bps operating leverage from R&D

20bps operating leverage from SG&A. The direct-to-consumer strategy could potentially reduce their SG&A spending over time.

The DCF summary is as follows:

Zoetis DCF

I calculate the free cash flow from equity as follows:

Zoetis DCF

Discounting all the free cash flow, the one-year price target is estimated to be $210 per share, as per my calculations.

Key Risks

During the earnings call, the management indicated that the revenue from China declined during the quarter, due to the weak macroeconomic conditions in China. The decline was primarily in the livestock market, particularly the swine category. The management anticipates a moderation later this year, but has limited visibilities into the market’s trajectory. Please note that China accounted for 3.7% of total revenue in FY23; therefore, the overall impact is manageable.

Conclusions

I favor Zoetis’ direct-to-consumer strategy, which is likely to increase customer retention and attract new customers. Zoetis is the best animal health company, with a strong portfolio of innovative new products, in my view. I upgrade to a ‘Buy’ rating with a one-year target price of $210 per share.