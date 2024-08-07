DaveAlan/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is a regional airline that I decided to check out shortly after going on a trip and having air travel fresh on the mind. Airliners are known for being volatile, sometimes torturous investments, always weighed down by some kind of setback. The price history of this stock bears this out.

SKYW 10Y Price History (Seeking Alpha)

Yet, for those who got in just under two years ago, they have seen very positive returns in little time. It is therefore worth examining if there is more to this business that shareholders have yet to enjoy, or if it's more likely that the pendulum is due to swing the other way for some time.

I view the current price as fair for a best-case scenario, rating it a Hold until a better entry price presents itself for the long-term investor.

Business Model

SkyWest operates as an airline on a regional basis and primarily earns revenue through code-share agreements with other airlines. That is to say, they primarily operate their fleet of 603 craft through major partners' designator codes at the airports. The crews are also SkyWest's own, but the agreements may still entail painting their craft with the colors and logos of their major partner. Some SkyWest flights may appear to be flights of the major airline to customers.

Fleet by Major Partner (2023 Form 10K)

Seen above, the company has their partnerships spread across the four major airlines: Delta (DAL), American (AAL), United (UAL), and Alaska (ALK). Their stated purpose here is to avoid dependence on any single partner for the majority of their revenue.

Contract Type (Q2 2024 Form 10Q)

This table shows that a strong majority of their revenue comes through capacity purchase agreements with these partners. As disclosed, these contracts primarily see SkyWest paid fixed amounts for a certain amount of "block hours," which are essentially a measure of how many flights they are producing. Variable factors are instead felt by the major airlines.

Prorate agreements, which are a smaller contributor to revenue, are essentially the opposite. SkyWest instead benefits or suffers depending on variable factors. For example, if ticket prices increase, they will enjoy this difference in excess of a fixed amount, but if fuel prices spike, they must also cover that cost themselves.

A handful of these agreements also function as leases, in which a SkyWest is also paid on a subscription basis for the use of a leased craft by their partner.

Breakdown of Liabilities (Q2 2024 Form 10K)

Capital-intensive as airlines are, the company relies on significant leverage to finance the purchase and maintenance of aircraft. They have $2.8 billion in principal on their debt, the majority of which is due within the next five years.

Financial History

The financial results of this business have had some interesting trends that tell a bit more about the story here. First, notice the trend with revenue over the past decade.

Author's display of 10K data

It could be described as flat at best. There was a notable decline in 2020, amid the onset of COVID and how it impacted travel, but even in 2019 revenue had started to dip. According to their 2019 Form 10K (pg. 26), this was primarily due to the divestiture of ExpressJet and the associated shrinkage of their fleet (from 596 to 483).

Author's display of 10K data

While the story from a revenue perspective suggests modest decline from the first half of the decade to the latter, free cash flow paints a different picture. Decreases in both operating expenses and capex appear to have made positive FCF easier to generate.

Q2 2024 Form 10Q

As these trends have persisted for SkyWest, 2024 has likewise shown positive free cash flow of approximately $266M for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Overall, as most of their revenue has come from their capacity-purchase agreements, their financial history has largely been a consequence of flight volume. While international travel is not key for a regional airline, major disruptions like COVID to domestic travel appear to have had the most noticeable impacts.

Returns to Shareholders (Seeking Alpha)

Cash has been returned to shareholders overtime, primarily by way of buybacks, and dividends have not been paid since 2020. One may note that buybacks declined significantly in 2021 and 2022. According to the company, both buybacks and dividends are limited by payroll agreements, and the company must have a certain level of cash flow before any can be returned to shareholders. Consequently, while I showed that the share price was quite low in the recent past, the company executed few buybacks at that time, unable to repurchase shares until the price had recovered (in response to the improving financial situation).

Overall, we can tell that there are seasonal and cyclical factors here that have affected the stock price, both as far as the operations are concerned and capital allocation.

Future Outlook

While things have more recently been going well for the company, we'll also want to compare those to long-term risks. A few have stood out to me, such as pilot attrition, dependency on their partners, and limits on their capital allocation, so I'll address each of those.

Pilot Attrition

In their most recent 10K, the company explained the difficulty posed by the competitive labor environment, especially as it concerns the pilots who operate their craft. They disclosed:

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several major airlines offered their employees early retirement programs in 2020 and may continue to hire significant levels of pilots in the near term. As a result, we have experienced elevated levels of pilot attrition, particularly attrition of our captains, which may continue in the future.

This might explain the lower revenues, even though the size of the fleet returned to levels prior to the sale of ExpressJet. Having an adequate amount of available pilots is just as necessary as having the planes themselves. SkyWest even notes that FAA regulations limit the number of flights they are allowed to provide based on crew size.

The long-term trend that concerns me, however, is that SkyWest may never preserve a dependable cadre of pilots and may be viewed simple as a stepping stone toward employment at a major airline for better pay. As it is a skilled profession, pilots are very easy to lose and may not be easy to replace, and this suggests to me that revenue growth will be difficult over time.

Partner Dependency

As their business is done entirely through code-share agreements with major airlines, SkyWest does not have the same kind of brand strength that their partners have. Partners enter these agreements because it gives them exposure to regional markets without having to expand their fleets, while still leveraging their brands with passengers.

My view of the brand advantage is that passengers will often come out of a good experience thinking well of Delta or American, but not SkyWest. That is to say, SkyWest seems to be adding to their long-term brand value as not their own because of this dependency.

Booking Options (Company Website)

The code-share agreements have average durations of only a few years, and therefore the terms may not always remain favorable to SkyWest. Moreover, they note that these do not come with anti-competitive provisions, and their partners may expand their operations into these regional markets at any time without violating the terms.

While these agreements are currently profitable, it seems to me that shareholders will typically be stuck waiting for partners to be first movers in the company's future.

Capital Allocation

As I mentioned before, there are limited on how cash may be returned to shareholders. Buybacks cannot reliably be exploited at the lowest price and thus the highest return on capital, as these will likely coincide with weaker financial periods that trigger the restrictive terms of their payroll agreements.

When the buybacks did occur in 2023, they were significant, reducing total shares outstanding from about 50M to 40M. Some of the share appreciation in the past year is therefore a result of this available cash flow being used for that. Seasonal or cyclical disruptions could slow that down and send the shares back down for an indeterminate amount of time. Compared to paying dividends, I don't think the return on capital here is attractive.

Finally, we have to remember that this all occurs with a leveraged business that will not have enough cash flow to repay its debt that matures soon. The company is assuming that it can refinance, and even if it can typically do that, I would prefer not to treat that as a given.

Valuation

Because buybacks appear to be a major part of the story and a key driver of price movement, I want to draw attention to the actual market cap and use that to ground us in a sense of value for business itself. The average FCF over the past decade being -$102M, while just last five is $126M, the tides of fortune can shift quite a bit here. For a company not showing clear signs of growth, a market cap of $2.7B is likely the upper end of a fair value for this company, whatever rate of return a long-term investor wants to price into it.

I do think attractive prices have existed for this company, typically in $1B range, as I believe that price gives an appropriate margin of safety. For these reasons, I think investors would be better off waiting for a better chance to take a bite of this stock.

Conclusion

SkyWest is not a bad company, and it is currently enjoying better financial results than in the distant past. Even so, it does not enjoy a leading position in its market, and there are imperfections in its capital allocation that make demanding a much lower entry price (the kind we have seen before) a much better approach. Those who buy-and-hold today may get a fair price over a long period of time, but they may also see that value subtracted if the risks materialize.

For these reasons, I'm grounding SKYW on the tarmac as a Hold.