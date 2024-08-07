The Takeover Of AXA IM By BNP Paribas From An ETF Point Of View

Aug. 07, 2024 1:02 AM ETAXAHF, BNPQF, BNPQY
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers

Summary

  • On August 1, 2024, BNP Paribas and AXA announced that they entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of AXA Investment Management and a long-term partnership in asset management.
  • AXA and BNP Paribas would enter into a long-term strategic partnership under which BNP Paribas would provide investment management services to AXA.
  • The merger of the two French fund promoters shows that the European ETF industry can be impacted by corporate actions at the promoter parent level.

BNP Paribas building in Paris.

Mesut Dogan

By Detlef Glow

On August 1, 2024, BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF, OTCQX:BNPQY) and AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) announced that they entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of AXA Investment Management (AXA IM) and a long-term

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.71K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AXAHF--
AXA SA
BNPQF--
BNP Paribas SA
BNPQY--
BNP Paribas SA
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News