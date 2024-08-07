Fidelity International Small Cap Opportunities Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® International Small Cap Opportunities Fund is a diversified international equity strategy with a small- to mid-cap growth orientation.
- Our investment approach targets companies with multiyear structural growth prospects, high barriers to entry and attractive valuations based on our earnings forecasts.
- Investment ideas typically fall into three main categories: structurally attractive growth themes, where investors may be underestimating the durability of growth drivers and long-term earnings power; cyclically out-of-favor companies with limited competition and pricing power, where investors may be focusing on near-term cyclical concerns and discounting long-term prospects; and companies with strong earnings potential whose share prices have fallen due to macroeconomic events.
- We strive to uncover these companies through in-depth fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team, with the goal of capturing market upside while limiting downside participation.
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares returned -3.26%, trailing the -1.76% result of the benchmark MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index (Net MA). Importantly, longer-term comparisons remain favorable.
International equities finished the second quarter with mixed results as the global economic and earnings growth backdrop remained largely constructive, underpinning a period of relatively low market volatility. Within this environment, we maintained our active, "bottom-up" approach to investing – applying fundamental research to uncover companies with compelling characteristics – but the fund fell short of the benchmark for the quarter. By country, security selection in the U.K., Israel and Italy notably detracted in Q2.
Unfavorable positioning in the Netherlands and non-benchmark exposure to the U.S. also hurt. In terms of sectors, picks among information technology – software & services firms in particular – health care and industrials stocks, along with an underweight in financials, were detrimental to performance.
On a stock-specific basis, the foremost individual relative detractor was an out-of-index stake in Japan's Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF)(OTCPK:LSRCY) (-22%), the dominant supplier of inspection systems for extreme ultraviolet lithography masks and mask blanks. In April, the company reported that both revenue and earnings handily topped investors' expectations, propelling the stock higher. However, that bump was erased in early June after short-sale investor Scorpion Capital published a report on Lasertec claiming fraudulent accounting practices. Based on our internal research and discussions with management, many of the concerns seemed exaggerated, in our view. Nonetheless, we sold the stock prior to period end. Elsewhere, outsized exposure to U.K.-based Spectris (OTCPK:SEPJF)(OTCPK:SEPJY)– a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls – as well as Dutch industrial manufacturing company Aalberts (OTCPK:AALBF) (-14% each), further pressured the portfolio's relative return. Both were top-10 holdings at the midpoint of 2024.
In contrast, positioning in Sweden, coupled with picks in Japan, notably contributed. At the sector level, an underweight in the lagging real estate and consumer discretionary categories proved advantageous, as did positioning in materials. Turning to individual holdings, overweight and out-of-benchmark positions in Swedish distributors Addtech (OTCPK:ADDHY) (+9%) and Lagercrantz Group (+6%), respectively, stood out to the upside. The former reported quarterly financial results in which organic growth was a bit weaker than expected, but this was largely overshadowed by improving profit margins. A non-index position in Kongsberg Gruppen (OTCPK:NSKFF) (+19%) – a provider of technology systems spanning several key industries, including marine, defense, as well as oil & gas – also helped.
Outlook and Positioning
Global capital markets continue to enjoy favorable momentum and easier financial conditions, even though the pace and magnitude of monetary easing remains uncertain. Market projections point toward more rate cuts in 2024, including from the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England, but the timing and pace of easing is significantly diminished compared with expectations entering the year. Investors continue to anticipate a broad-based rebound for global earnings growth in 2024. Cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratios for non-U.S. stock markets appear relatively attractive, particularly versus current U.S. valuations, which are well above our secular forecasts. We believe shifting long-term trends in economic and policy conditions imply a secular regime change for financial markets. Record-high debt and widespread aging demographics create challenges for fiscal and monetary policy, while more unstable geopolitics and peaking global integration represent a different direction from recent decades. Regardless of the prevailing market landscape, our investment approach remains focused on companies with multiyear structural-growth prospects, high barriers to entry and attractive valuations based on our earnings forecasts.
The portfolio's geographic positioning remained fairly consistent the past three months. Sweden, the Netherlands and Germany were the most sizable country overweights. We also maintained meaningful non-benchmark exposure to the U.S., Canada and Taiwan. On the other hand, Japan, Australia and Switzerland accounted for the largest relative underweights. Regarding meaningful changes in Q2, the portfolio's stakes among Swedish and British equity markets rose a bit versus the prior quarter, whereas allocations to Japanese and Dutch stocks decreased.
Turning to sectors, technology remained the fund's biggest overweight as of quarter end, led by the hardware & equipment and software & services categories. Industrials, communication services and health care also were areas of emphasis, especially capital goods, media & entertainment, and consumer services holdings. Our exposure to tech and industrials did come down a bit, however, during the quarter. In contrast, the largest sector underweights were real estate, financials and materials.
Our top active equity holdings remained virtually unchanged from Q1. Outsized stakes in Lagercrantz Group and Addtech (mentioned earlier), along with Germany's CTS Eventim – a provider of ticketing and live events – led the list of prominent overweights. The portfolio also held a roughly 5% position in the iShares MSCI EAFE Small Cap ETF (exchange-traded fund), to provide broad-market exposure and serve as short-term "parking place" for excess cash. Conversely, we continued to avoid several benchmark components that failed to meet our investment criteria, including alternative investment manager Intermediate Capital Group, retailer Marks & Spencer, and packaging firm DS Smith, all of which were U.K. firms.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Jed Weiss
Trading Symbol: FSCOX
Start Date: August 02, 2005
Size (in millions): $1,243.39
Morningstar Category: Fund Foreign Small/Mid Growth
