Fidelity Overseas Fund Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Overseas Fund is a diversified international equity strategy that seeks long-term capital growth.
- The fund's philosophy centers around owning high-quality companies purchased at attractive prices that can outperform the market over the long term, given their ability to compound value through the re-investment of earnings back into the business at attractive returns. By focusing on buying these companies at inexpensive valuations, we attempt to build in an inherent margin of safety in the investment.
- We particularly favor firms with unique business models that are able to generate sustainably high returns on capital through a full business cycle and are trading at a discount to their intrinsic (fair) value based on several conservative valuation frameworks.
- We strive to uncover these companies through in-depth fundamental analysis, working in concert with Fidelity's global research team, as well as by leveraging the fund manager's own independent analysis.
|
Performance Review
For the three months ending June 30, 2024, the fund's Retail Class shares gained 0.05%, modestly topping the -0.30% return of the benchmark MSCI EAFE Index.
International developed-market stocks finished the second quarter with a moderate decline. Equities in Europe ex U.K., which comprised about 51% of the benchmark on average, registered a roughly -1% return. Specifically, gains in Denmark (+7%), the Netherlands (+5%) and Switzerland (+4%) led the way, whereas stock markets in France (-7%), Italy (-3%) and Germany (-1%), among others, experienced weakness. France's lagging performance was due in part to uncertainty caused by the lackluster showing of President Emmanuel Macron's governing coalition in European parliamentary elections, as well as his subsequent call for snap parliamentary elections in France.
Positive factors aiding some markets included an expanding global economy, easing inflation and investor frenzy about generative artificial intelligence. In June, central banks in the European Union and Canada followed the lead of those in Switzerland, Sweden, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Brazil in lowering interest rates. While Canada, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Brazil are not part of the fund's benchmark, they reflect the broader trend in favor of central banks transitioning to more accommodative monetary policy. The U.K. (+4%) was one of the better-performing major components of the benchmark, with the bellwether FTSE 100 Index achieving fresh all-time highs. Performance of small and mid-sized stocks was notably helped by a flurry of buying, supported by market participants' expectations of a possible turning point for domestically-focused companies following a decade of underperformance. Meanwhile, Japanese equities (-4%) were relatively weak, mostly because of a down month in April, when the yen fell to fresh multiyear lows. This depreciation in Japan's currency was primarily driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar, which was supported by a stronger U.S. economy and the expectation of "higher for longer" interest rates.
Compared with the benchmark, the fund benefited primarily from stock selection in Japan. Out-of-benchmark exposure to several emerging market economies, along with Canada, provided a bit of boost as well. By sector, investment choices in industrials added the most value, followed by consumer discretionary and information technology, to a lesser extent.
At the individual stock level, an overweight in Tokio Marine Holdings (OTCPK:TKOMY)(OTCPK:TKOMF) (+20%) lifted the fund's relative performance most in Q2. The company is a property & casualty insurer with half of its business in Japan and half overseas. During the quarter, most of its businesses benefited from a positive pricing cycle in terms of insurance premiums. In addition, Tokio Marine has a significant amount of its balance sheet and market capitalization in cross shareholdings that it has committed to unwinding. The selling of these stakes should result in significant excess capital at the insurer, much of which will likely be returned to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks. The position was a top-5 holding as of midyear.
Avoiding benchmark component Toyota Motor also propelled the portfolio's relative result. Shares of the firm returned roughly -18% the past three months, slipping in early May after the automaker reported mixed financial results for the first quarter. Revenue surprised to the upside, while earnings were about in line with analysts' expectations, and the company's financial guidance for its next fiscal year was viewed as disappointing. Shares continued to slip in June, as Toyota and four other Japanese automakers were found to have provided incorrect or manipulated data when seeking government certifications on specific models, leading to the suspension of shipments for those models.
On the other hand, picks in Europe ex U.K., plus an overweight allocation to France, worked against the fund's relative return this past quarter. Among sectors, investment choices among consumer staples and materials firms had the biggest negative impact on relative performance.
Outsized exposure to IMCD Group (OTCPK:IMCDY) (-20%) was the foremost relative detractor in Q2. The company is a high-quality, Netherlands-based specialty chemicals distributor that the fund has owned for some time. The business encountered more challenging times since the world began to emerge from the pandemic, as many of its customers have been destocking. Still, we maintained the fund's overweight stake, given our positive long-term view.
Elsewhere, a larger-than-benchmark position Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCPK:SHECY)(OTCPK:SHECF) (-11%) also proved challenging the past three months. In late April, the Japan-based provider of materials and chemicals for semiconductor production and other manufacturing uses reported weaker-than-expected quarterly financial results amid slower business in its electronic materials and infrastructure materials units. That said, we added a bit to the position this period.
Outlook and Positioning
While attempting to forecast the macroeconomic environment is not particularly helpful as it relates to picking stocks, we do believe it's beneficial to step back and understand where we are today.
Monetary policy is beginning to loosen after several years of unprecedented tightening. This is undoubtedly positive for businesses and markets alike, especially if we are easing into an improving economy, which would be rare but we believe is the current set-up. Fiscal policy also remains loose, which in many ways likely cushioned the impact of higher rates, and now with rates peaking, should at least be supportive of growth going forward.
However, as we all know, too much of a good thing is a bad thing, and easing fiscal policy is what worries us most given that a return of inflation might cause markets to sell off. Equity valuations might be another headwind for investors. To that point, with the benchmark is trading slightly above its historical range, many of the positives mentioned above could already be priced in. On balance, though, we believe the positives outweigh the negatives as of midyear, and the path of least resistance for stocks is likely higher, albeit at a slower rate than earnings growth because we expect price-earnings ratios to compress as the cycle matures.
The fund's top geographic overweights as of quarter end were the U.K., Ireland, France and the Netherlands. Outsized British positions of note include RELX (RELX), Linde (LIN), Compass Group (OTCPK:CMPGF)(OTCPK:CMPGY), London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) and Ferguson (FERG). Additionally, the fund had a roughly 4% out-of-benchmark stake in the U.S. on June 30.
In contrast, the portfolio continued to maintain sizable underweights in Japan and Switzerland, while avoiding Australia altogether. In addition to not owning Toyota Motor at the midpoint of 2024, we also chose to avoid Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG), all Japanese stocks we thought were overvalued versus their earnings-growth prospects. Key underweights in Australia included BHP Group (BHP), Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) and CSL (OTCQX:CSLLY).
Turning to sectors, outsized exposure to information technology was noteworthy at the end of June, while the portfolio had much smaller overweights in industrials, financials, health care and materials. The remaining six sectors were underweights of varying degrees, the largest being consumer staples, communication services and consumer discretionary. As usual, these weightings were determined by where we were finding investment opportunities on a bottom-up, fundamental basis, not top-down decisions.
Within tech specifically, software & services, as well as semiconductors & semiconductor equipment firms, represented meaningful areas of focus within the fund. On a stock-specific basis, these included ASML Holding (ASML), Constellation Software (OTCPK:CNSWF), Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM). In industrials, we continued to emphasize commercial & professional services stocks.
Overall, the fund's three largest overweights at quarter end were Tokio Marine Holdings, ASML Holding and Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK:WOLTF). Thank you for your confidence in us, and in Fidelity's investment-management capabilities.
|
Net Other Assets can include fund receivables, fund payables, and offsets to other derivative positions, as well as certain assets that do not fall into any of the portfolio composition categories. Depending on the extent to which the fund invests in derivatives and the number of positions that are held for future settlement, Net Other Assets can be a negative number.
"Tax-Advantaged Domiciles" represent countries whose tax policies may be favorable for company incorporation.
|The 10 largest holdings are as of the end of the reporting period, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments. Holdings do not include money market investments.
|
Fund Information
Manager(s): Vincent Montemaggiore
Trading Symbol: FOSFX
Start Date: December 04, 1984
Size (in millions): $10,934.25
Morningstar Category: Fund Foreign Large Growth
