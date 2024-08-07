Eoneren

American Express's Business Model

The business model at American Express (NYSE:AXP) is quite simple. Suppose I have a credit card account with American Express. If I go shopping and buy $100 worth of goods, about $2.20 of that is charged at the checkout line is "discount revenue" that goes to American Express, which is the same thing as a "swipe fee", while the other $97.80 is paid to the merchant. A fraction of that $2.20 goes back to me in the form of credit card rewards, if applicable. American Express is a payment processor that is the technological intermediary between the customer, their bank, and the merchant.

Here's the other part of the business model, the bank. Suppose that I run up a credit card balance of $100 after that shopping trip. That becomes a "Card Member loan", an asset on American Express's balance sheet, which yields interest income. The money that was lent to me came from someone else's checking or savings account at American Express, that as of today yields something like 1%. Hence, American Express earns a very hefty net interest margin on that card balance. On the expenses side you have investment of profits into plant, property & equipment and employee salaries, marketing, and etc.

Income Statement Takeaways

That is all you need to really know to understand American Express's financial statements. We can jump right away into them. I will start with the income statement, which is the most relevant part of them for valuation purposes.

All figures in millions USD 2013 2023 CAGR Revenues Non-Interest Revenues Discount Revenue 18,695 33,416 5.98% Net Card Fees 2,631 7,255 10.68% Travel Commissions And Fees 1,913 Other Commissions And Fees 2,414 Other 2,274 Service Fees And Other Revenue 5,005 Processed Revenue 1,705 Total Non Interest Revenues 27,927 47,381 11.05% Interest Income Interest On Loans 6,718 17,697 10.17% Interest And Dividends On Investment Securities 201 128 Deposits With Banks And Other 86 2,158 Total Interest Income 7,005 19,983 11.05% Interest Expense Deposits 442 4,685 Long-Term Debt And Other 1,516 1,984 Total Interest Expense 1,958 6,849 Net Interest Income 5,047 13,134 Total Revenues Net Of Interest Expense 32,974 60,515 6.26% Provisions For Credit Losses Card Member Receivables 789 880 * Card Member Loans 1,229 3,839 * Other 92 204 * Total Provisions For Credit Losses 2,110 4,923 * Total Revenues Net Of Interest Expense After Provisions For Credit Losses 30,864 55,592 6.06% Expenses Marketing, Promotion, Rewards, And Card Member Services 10,267 Card Member Rewards 15,367 Business Development 5,657 Card Member Services 3,968 Marketing 5,213 Salaries And Employee Benefits 6,191 8,067 Other, Net 6,518 6,807 Total Expenses 22,976 45,079 6.97% Income Tax Provision 2,529 2,139 Net Income 5,359 8,374 4.56% Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 4.88 11.21 8.67% Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding For Earnings Per Common Share 1,089 736 -3.84% Click to enlarge

* Sensitive to prevailing economic conditions

I've pasted together two income statements, from 2013 and 2023, and placed them side by side to see the difference that 10 years made to American Express's financial results. Unfortunately because of differences in how items were reported and aggregated not all items are comparable, so I've put them on separate lines. Here's what this comparison tells me:

Card fee growth was 10.68% while discount revenue was 5.98%. American Express has been prioritizing growth via earning fixed card fees over the past decade.

Loan growth was about 10% per year, in line with loan growth rates at major banks across the economy.

Total revenues increased at about 6.06%, while total expenses increased at about 6.96%, causing net income growth to equal 4.56%.

American Express has been aggressively buying back shares, at an average rate of 3.84% CAGR of outstanding shares. Between net income growth and share buybacks, net income per share increased by 8.67% CAGR.

What is a little concerning is that total revenue growth has been slightly lagging total expenses.

Indeed there has been an arms race recently between banks in perks and rewards spending. Long story short, before the COVID pandemic many credit cards relied on offering travel related rewards and point systems to attract spenders. The COVID pandemic cut caused people to cut travel plans, so credit cards shifted to offering larger sign up bonuses and cards without any annual fees. Others modified their rewards and perks to match lifestyle changes, such as with grocery spending, food delivery spending, and streaming media services. Between 2019 and 2022, six of the largest card issuing banks stated that their card rewards spending increased 43%.

No discussion of the income statement would be complete without a discussion of return on equity:

Data by YCharts

The reason why American Express is capable of this compound growth it's exhibited in the past is that it has a very high return on equity - typically in the 25 - 30% range. Return on equity determines the theoretical maximum rate at which a company can grow, and then if joined with price to book value, determines how quickly it can buy back shares.

Balance Sheet Takeaways

Next we look at the balance sheet. I'll put 2013 and 2023 figures side by side so we can compare the 10 year difference.

All figures in millions USD 2013 2023 CAGR Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks 2,212 7,118 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 16,776 39,312 Short term investment securities 498 166 Total cash and cash equivalents 19,486 46,596 Card Member receivables 43,777 60,237 Other receivables 3,408 Card Member loans 65,977 120,872 6.24% Other loans, less reserves for credit losses 608 6,960 Investment securities 5,016 2,186 Premises and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization 3,875 5,138 Other Assets, less reserves for credit losses 11,228 19,114 Total Assets Liabilities Customer deposits 41,763 129,144 11.95% Accounts payable 4,240 13,109 Short term borrowings 10,615 1,293 Long-term debt 5,021 47,866 25.29% Other Liabilities 55,330 41,639 -2.80% Total Liabilities 133,879 233,051 Shareholders' Equity Preferred shares 0 0 Common shares ($0.20 par value) 213 145 Additional paid-in capital 12,202 11,372 Retained earnings 8,507 19,612 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,426) (3,072) Total shareholders' equity 19,496 28,057 3.71% Click to enlarge

It is important to note that the payment processing portion of American Express's business is an "asset light" operation - take a look at Visa or Mastercard's balance sheet to get an idea of just what "asset light" can really mean. Consider that to create a payment processing business, there is a fixed cost of setting up the infrastructure of cables and centralized computing centers; after that transactions are processed at nearly zero incremental cost. In other words, the payment processing business has a huge operating leverage. This means that American Express's balance sheet primarily reflects its banking business, while its income statement reflects both parts. Some of my takeaways:

If we treat American Express as a bank, we care about loan and deposit growth. Card member loans grew at a 10 year CAGR of 6.24%. This is in line with how pure play banks typically grow their loan books.

Customer deposits grew at a 10-year CAGR of 11.95%. There is something of an imbalance going on here - American Express is better at gathering deposits than issuing new customer loans.

The long term debt account grew massively during this period. It's yet clear to me why American Express did this, but my hope is that as the notes and bonds mature, American Express will pay them off with cash rather than continue to refinance them and kicking the can down the road.

I want to dwell a bit on the nature of "card member loans". American Express as a bank is a rather idiosyncratic bank - its "loans" are primarily the credit card balances of its credit card customers. As a result American Express earns an unusually high interest yield on its loan book - typically 11-12%, if you look at the conference call presentation slide below.

Q2 2024 American Express Conference Call Presentation

I would call American Express's lending a high yield and medium risk strategy because the loans are credit card balances of cardholders who are tilted towards higher income, higher credit score.

Market Valuation

A quick look at the share price history since 2013 says that the share price grew at a CAGR of about 9.33%. This is in line with the per share net income growth.

Data by YCharts

Once again, another instance of the adage by Benjamin Graham:

In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine.

Let's take a look at P/E ratios next. Aside from some unusual high values corresponding to recessionary periods, American Express trades in a band that is centered around 17 - 18x earnings:

Data by YCharts

This 17-18x earnings multiple can be justified by valuing American Express's banking and payment processing separately. Payment processors (in particular Mastercard and Visa) trade at about 30-35x earnings, while banks trade at about 10-15x earnings. The 17 - 18x earnings multiple represents a weighted average of the multipliers for banking and payment processing. Next, let's take a peek at the P/B ratio history:

Data by YCharts

Despite some rather large fluctuations at the time of the dot com bubble and around the time of the subprime housing crisis, just by eyeballing the graph we can see a historical average P/B multiple of about 4.0. Currently American Express is trading at 5.458x, which is slightly above the historical average. On the whole I would consider American Express to be averagely valued right now, possibly on the slightly expensive side if we only consider P/B ratio.

Two things might change the P/E multiple at which American Express trades, one in the short term, and another in the longer term. The short term is a guidance change in Q2 2024:

Q2 2024 American Express Conference Call Presentation

Guidance shifted from EPS growth of 13-17% to 19-23%. Should this goal be attained, I believe that there may likely be a P/E multiple expansion in the short term. In addition, American Express has a longer term goal of accelerating its growth. During Investor Day 2024, American Express expressed its four factors that can play in a virtuous cycle to improve both revenue and EPS:

Investor Day 2024

Should this aspiration be fulfilled, should also result in persistent upward pressure on American Express's P/E ratio in the long run.

American Express's Moat

American Express is the third largest card issuer in the US after Visa and Mastercard. One thing that needs explaining is why do some American Express credit cards have annual fees, as compared to Visa and Mastercard cards, which are free?

The first piece of the answer is that certain American Express credit cards are marketed and seen as aspirational status symbols. The immediate barrier to entry is of course the fee - for example with the Platinum card having an annual fee of $695. What makes it a status symbol is the benefits and perks associated with the card, that largely feed into a status lifestyle that is heavy on travel and has a consistent high-spend habit. The perks include:

$200 Hotel credit for select prepaid hotel bookings

$240 Digital entertainment credit for eligible purchases on Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, New York Times, Peacock, and the Wall Street Journal

$155 Walmart credit after signing up for a Walmart+ membership

>$500 value of Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa

$200 Uber cash

$200 Airline Fee Credit

$100 in statement credits for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue

5x points on flights and prepaid hotels

It is certainly possible to "get your money's worth" for the annual fee if your actual spending patterns align with the perks provided by the card. The perks and rewards provided by the card are part of what give it a "status symbol" look. (As an additional symbol, the platinum card is actually made of metal.) The proof of the pudding is in its eating - I'd reiterate what I said earlier, net card fees grew at 10.68% CAGR, the fastest growing segment of American Express's revenue - clearly people are buying it.

The second part of American Express's moat is the creditworthiness of its clientele, as measured by its delinquency rate:

Q2 2024 American Express Conference Call Presentation

At a typical bank, about 2.0-2.5% of credit card balances are delinquent at any one time. This is in contrast to American Express whose number is closer to 1.0 - 1.5%. This is because American Express cardholders tend to be higher income and better credits - only the higher income clientele can afford to take advantage of the perks offered by the more luxurious cards.

I think a third upcoming part of American Express's moat is its focus on Gen Z and Millennials. At least 3/4 of new accounts in 2023 for American Express's Gold and Platinum cards were Gen Z or millennial aged. Over the past few years, American Express has been "refreshing" its credit card rewards and perks, where some of the new perks were for streaming video services and food delivery, as I mentioned above. The annual fee is not an issue either, because...

“They’ve been raised on subscription fees,” Howard Grosfield, Amex’s president of U.S. Consumer Services, says of younger card members. “They do the mental math of… am I getting value in excess of the subscription fee?”

Millennials and Gen Z have different spending habits than the older generations. For instance, they use credit cards at restaurants over 70% more often than older generations. American Express catered to this difference by acquiring the online reservation platform Resy in 2019. By 2023, US consumer dining spending rose 80% faster than US dining spending in general. This is because Resy lets American Express offer "exclusive reservations" for available tables. On the other hand perks aren't free: American Express has seen its "variable customer engagement expenses" grow from 37% of revenue in pre-pandemic times to 41% in 2023, circling right back to the card rewards arms race between banks.

I believe that this three-fold moat will help ensure that American Express can continue to deliver its high returns on equity and its compounding returns.

Conclusions

American Express has a very high return on equity as a result of its two lines of business in banking and payment processing. It has been benefiting from a steady exponential increase in both credit card transaction volumes and aggregate credit card balances that bear interest income.

Over the past decade, its expenses have been growing at a slightly faster CAGR rate than its net revenues - this is partly because of competition between major credit card issuers to deliver more and better perks and rewards on credit cards.

American Express has historically traded in a P/E band centered on 17-18, and a P/B band centered on 4.0. By both metrics currently American Express is trading at a historically average valuation.

American Express's moat is threefold: one is that its premium credit cards are marketed as status symbols, with perks matching the needs of a high-travel and high-spending lifestyle. The second is the relatively better creditworthiness of its clients, and the third is in its engagement with the younger Gen Z and Millennial generation.

Given that American Express is at its historical average valuation on the market, now would be an "average" time to start a long position or to add to an existing position. Given that 2024 guidance has shifted upwards, I doubt that there will be many dips to buy into in the short term, and so I would recommend some sort of dollar cost averaging in the near future. American Express's quantitative results are easy enough to read from the financial statements, however I would keep an eye on their ability to cater to Millennials and Gen Z in their conference calls when they might slip in qualitative commentary. Additionally, there are some risks - unknown quantities - that are worth tracking in the medium and long run, which I will list below:

Risks To My Thesis

There do exist risks to this thesis. For one, it is not clear just how far the competition between banks to offer more and better credit card rewards and perks can go. For one, there are far more major banks issuing credit cards than payment processors, inviting deeper competition. More competition would be bad for American Express, as it would further cause their expenses to rise and cut into their profit margin. The extent of this arms race is explained by this article:

Back in 2015, rewards expenses among large banks amounted to about 3.5% of purchase volume, according to a research note by staff at the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. By 2021, the most recent data analyzed, that was nearing 4.5%.

This is just one unknown quantity relative to my thesis. Another potential unknown is the fact that consumer tastes can shift over time, sometimes quickly, sometimes slowly, but always on a whim. Additionally, it is difficult for marketers and product designers to exactly cater to the needs and wants of a new generation. As this article explains, despite American Express engaging with Millennials and Gen Z:

Gen Z and millennial cardholders may be the most engaged with rewards, but they can also be the pickiest, according to a recent survey study of over 3,000 U.S. consumers from market research provider PYMNTS Intelligence. In that study, 41% of Gen Z respondents reported discontent with their credit-card rewards programs—well above what it was for other generations. Plus, the more important rewards become to a customer, the more may be at stake if they don’t work out as anticipated. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has reported that in 2023 it received over 70% more consumer complaints about credit-card rewards than prepandemic, with issues such as problems redeeming benefits or having benefits devalued.

Additionally, marketing costs have been rising for card issuers. The onset of the pandemic and the associated reduced consumer spending and stimulus checks meant that consumers tended to pay down their credit card balances. There is now more competition between credit card companies to catch and retain new accounts on their books:

Marketing expenses are up at big issuers, including American Express Co., Capital One Financial Corp. and Discover Financial Services. New credit-card account openings are surging. Solicitations promoting zero-percent interest rates on purchases and balance transfers, which fell after the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates in March, are rising again... ... Capital One’s marketing costs increased 62% in the second quarter from a year prior [2021] to a quarterly record of $1 billion, mostly due to its U.S. credit cards. Discover’s marketing expenses increased 45%, the company said, also largely due to efforts to increase credit-card sign-ups.

In general, credit card issuers have to understand and anticipate the changing tastes of its consumers, and because credit card issuers are more numerous than credit card payment processors, there is more competition between credit card issuers to attract new clients and accounts. Both of these tend to increase expenses for credit card issuers.