Fidelity Real Estate Investment Portfolio Q2 2024 Review

Investment Approach
- Fidelity® Real Estate Investment Portfolio seeks above-average income and long-term capital growth, consistent with reasonable investment risk, by investing in securities of companies that own and, in most cases, operate commercial real estate properties.
- Investment in real estate securities has the potential to provide portfolio diversification, consistent income generation, total return and the ability to outpace inflation.
- We believe real estate investment trusts (REITs) represent a balance between real estate and stocks, and that recognizing attributes of both is key to identifying opportunities to outperform.
- Through rigorous bottom-up research from both Fidelity's dedicated real estate team and the firm's broader research resources, we strive to add value through security selection within a disciplined risk framework. Our process seeks to determine the relative attractiveness of individual REITs and will try to take advantage of pricing discrepancies in the market.
|
Market Review
For the second quarter of 2024, the U.S. real estate investment trust market, as measured by the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index, returned -1.88%, lagging the 4.28% gain in the broad U.S. stock market, according to the S&P 500® index.
Amid a largely favorable backdrop for higher-risk assets, the S&P 500®index continued its late-2023 momentum and reached midyear just shy of its all-time closing high. The backdrop for the global economy and earnings growth remained largely constructive, underpinning fairly low market volatility. The move toward global monetary easing inched forward, although persistent core inflation in the U.S. continued to keep the Fed on hold. Looking ahead, the pace and magnitude of global monetary easing remains uncertain, while near-term risk of a recession in the U.S. appears muted.
In April, the S&P 500®returned -4.08%, as inflation remained stickier than expected, spurring doubts of a soft landing for the economy. Reversing course, the S&P 500®rose 4.96% in May. Tech stocks, particularly AI-related names, came back into focus, while the bull market finally began to reflect broader participation. At its June meeting, the Fed bumped up its inflation forecast and reduced its outlook from three cuts to one in 2024. The market followed suit, reducing its rate-cut expectations for the second straight quarter. Still, signs of inflation easing helped the index gain 3.59% for the month, boosting its year-to-date result to 5.29%.
Against this backdrop, REIT stocks declined this quarter amid heightened uncertainty surrounding the direction of interest rates. A resilient economy, coupled with inflation that remains higher than desired, led investors to believe that rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024 may be less likely. Additionally, growth-oriented equities continued to attract most investor attention, leaving income-oriented and defensive sectors, including REITs, lagging in a growth-focused market.
Performance was mixed across real estate industries in the benchmark, with most producing a negative return. Multi-family residential, or apartment REITs, fared best (+12%), benefiting from continued strong demand despite increased supply. Health care REITs (+8%) also had favorable results, while timber (-19%), real estate services (-13%) firms and hotel & resort REITs (-12%) notably declined.
Performance Review
For the second quarter, the fund returned -0.62%, outpacing the -1.88% result of the benchmark, the MSCI U.S. IMI Real Estate 25/50 Linked Index.
Security selection among health care REITs contributed the most to the fund's performance versus the industry index in Q2, led by our large overweight in Ventas (VTR). Its shares gained about 18% the past three months, trending higher beginning in May, after the senior-housing real estate investment trust reported quarterly financial results that exceeded consensus estimates. Accelerated occupancy growth and improved senior-housing triple-net coverage aided the strong Q1, as did a favorable revision in financial guidance for 2024.
We continued to like Ventas, the fund's fourth-largest holding on June 30, for its ability to capitalize upon the favorable supply-demand environment for senior housing operators. Tempering the outperformance in the health care industry, however, was our underweight position in Ventas' leading competitor, Welltower (WELL) (+12%). We preferred Ventas for its more attractive valuation.
Also contributing to the fund's relative performance in Q2 was an underweight in the lagging real estate services industry (-13%), as well as the fund's positioning in the multi-family residential REITs group. In particular, overweights in apartment operators Apartment Income REIT (+19%), UDR (+11%) and Mid-America Apartment Community (MAA) (+10%) were notable contributors. Partly offsetting these gains, however, was our decision to avoid other multi-family residential REITs found in the benchmark we saw as offering a less-favorable risk-reward trade-off: AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Essex Property Trust (ESS) (+12% each).
In contrast, the fund's overweight in the lagging industrial REIT category (-11%) detracted from our relative result. Here, the biggest detractor was the fund's overweight in Prologis (-13%), which as of June 30 was the largest position in both the portfolio and index. During the quarter, industrial REITs lagged due to Prologis' cautious comments about demand for logistics space. We continued to maintain an overweight in Prologis, however, because we continued to see long-term opportunity in the industry.
Outlook and Positioning
During the period, we moved the fund toward what we would term a cyclical recovery strategy. This involved investing in industries and stocks that we anticipated would benefit from a better near-term supply and demand environment. Specifically, this entailed growing exposure to the self-storage, apartment and industrial REIT sectors, all of which have seen elevated near-term supply with somewhat tepid demand. In all three categories – among our largest portfolio weights as of June 30 – we expected supply to fall meaningfully starting in early 2025 and for demand to improve, thus setting up these categories for a cyclical rebound.
Our exposure to self-storage, which grew modestly and finished the quarter at 11%, reflected our view that the industry's fundamentals have likely troughed, making it possible to invest in the companies at discounted valuations. This creates what we see as an attractive opportunity, given that self-storage REITs, due to their strong growth rates and business models, historically have traded at a premium to the overall REIT market.
Meanwhile, the fund's outsized exposure to apartment REITs reflected our view that the industry is well positioned over the long term. During Q2, higher-than-anticipated job growth and a low level of move-out activity due to high mortgage rates led to demand for apartments outpacing expectations. As a result, prior growth in rents has been maintained, even in the Sun Belt region, which has been absorbing a lot of supply. On June 30, 11% of the fund was invested in the apartment industry.
Meanwhile, we maintained substantial exposure to industrial REITs (about 14% of the fund at quarter end) due to continued strong demand for specialized distribution facilities, driven in part by rapid growth in e-commerce.
Meanwhile, we continued to avoid exposure to mall owners, given the significant long-term business challenges they face. With the rise in e-commerce, consumers increasingly are bypassing physical stores and receiving goods at their homes. We think this trend bodes negatively for many, though not all, retail property owners and well for owners of distribution and logistics facilities. There are no regional mall REITs in the fund as of midyear. However, we did see attractive opportunities among retail strip-center REITs and, as such, maintained an overweight in the industry. As we see it, owners of strip centers have much better businesses than mall owners, benefiting from favorable demand and more limited supply of attractive locations. We maintained a focus on grocery-anchored centers, whose more essential nature we believe makes them less vulnerable to long-term trends.
We also continued to hold no office REITs as of June 30. We saw offices as a poor business even before the pandemic. Now, we believe the situation has gotten even worse.
At the same time, we remain overweight data centers – which made up about 11% of the fund on June 30. It's become increasingly challenging to satisfy the demand for data centers due to constraints on new supply, which include access to power and water resources and the scarcity of optimal locations. Many customers want to be close to the internet's on- and off-ramps to make their data connections faster. Thus, well-located data centers are seeing particularly strong growth in their rental income. This situation is creating tremendous pricing power for the industry.
Looking ahead, we're anticipating that the correlation we've been seeing between REITs' performance and the direction of interest rates will likely persist until rates ultimately stabilize or fall. Furthermore, this recent – and, we hope, short-lived – tight relationship represents an undesirable situation for our largely bottom-up (stock-by-stock) investment process. However, we remain hopeful that when rates eventually do decline, REIT performance can once again begin to reflect individual company fundamentals and valuations.
Fund Information
Manager(s): Steve Buller
Trading Symbol: FRESX
Start Date: November 17, 1986
Size (in millions): $2,470.04
Morningstar Category: Fund Real Estate
Stock markets, especially foreign markets, are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. Foreign securities are subject to interest rate, currency exchange rate, economic, and political risks. Changes in real estate values or economic downturns can have a significant negative effect on issuers in the real estate industry. The value of securities of issuers in the real estate industry can be affected by changes in real estate values and rental income, property taxes, interest rates, tax and regulatory requirements, and the management skill and creditworthiness of the issuer. The fund may have additional volatility because it can invest a significant portion of assets in securities of a small number of individual issuers.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.