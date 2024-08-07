Jean-Luc Ichard

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) is down almost 15% from its July high and on a YTD basis the fund now trails the total returns of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) by 6%+ (see chart below). In my opinion, the sell-off in the Tech Sector is not rational because I disagree that the recent Q2 earnings reports were so bearish. Today, I'll take a close look at the XLK ETF and explain why I recommend investors who have so far missed the secular bull-market in Tech stocks consider allocating some capital to this ETF. That's because XLK has an excellent long-term performance track record, a very affordable expense fee of only 0.09%, and is well positioned to deliver strong returns going forward.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

As most of you know, several significant and positive catalysts have surfaced over the past several years which will drive Tech stock for years to come: digitization & migration to the cloud, smartphones, EVs, drones and increased high-tech defense spending, high-speed/low-power/high-performance semiconductors, the green-tech revolution, and the emergence of AI/ML and the data centers, high-speed networking, and software infrastructure needed to support running these algorithms at scale. That being the case, for years now I have advised my followers to be over-weight the Technology sector because the fact is: the Tech Sector is in the early innings of a long-term secular bull-market that has "legs" due to the diversity of the catalysts just mentioned.

Indeed, the XLK ETF is the best performing SPDR ETF over the past 5- and 10-year periods, and I'd argue it would have been the best over the past 3-years as well had Putin not invaded Ukraine and boosted the long-suffering oil & gas (Energy) sector:

Select Sector SPDR ETFs

Now, let's take a look at some of the companies that have been driving the XLK ETF in the past, and will continue driving it going forward.

Top-10 Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the XLK ETF are shown below and were taken directly from the sectorspdrs.com XLK webpage, where you can learn more detailed information about all the fund's holdings (and more):

SectorSpdrs.com

As can be seen in the graphic, the XLK ETF is a heavily concentrated portfolio because with - in aggregate - the top-2 holdings (i.e. Microsoft (MSFT) and NVIDIA (NVDA)) equating to 41.3% of the entire fund. That being the case, investors who already hold significant stakes in either (or both) of these companies might want to look for other Tech ETFs for reasons of better diversification.

Microsoft released its Q4 FY24 earnings on July 30th, and it was widely thought to be a "weak" report due to Intelligent Cloud growth of "only" 19% and relatively high capital-expenditures to continue growing its cloud/AI data center infrastructure. I disagree with that assessment. Sure, Intelligent Cloud's growth rate was down ~3% yoy, but on a quarter-over-quarter basis it was +6.1% to $28.5 billion. On a full-company basis, top-line revenue, Gross Margin, Operating Income, and EPS all grew double-digits, and full-percentage point higher on a constant-currency basis:

Microsoft

MSFT's quarterly cash flow from operations of $37.2 billion was +29% yoy. Apparently, the big criticism was that free-cash-flow ($23.3 billion) grew "only" 18% due to continued and relatively high spending on data center infrastructure build-out. From a long-term investor's point of view I have two observations here: one, MSFT is obviously still generating very strong free-cash-flow; two, Microsoft should invest heavily in the future to make sure it remains a tier-1, and the current #2, hyperscaler in order to compete head-on with (and not fall behind ...) the leading hyperscaler - Amazon (AMZN) - and #3 Google (GOOG).

The #2 holding is Nvidia, with an 18.9% weight. Nvidia has arguably been the dominant AI play due to its high-performance GPUs products combined with its CUDA software platform (an often underappreciated aspect of Nvidia's AI strategy). NVDA's GPUs are considered to be a generation ahead of the competition and, as a result, the company is seeing strong demand and is generating very strong margins on its leading-edge GPU offerings. Indeed, on May 22, the company announced its Q1 earnings report and as a slide from the Q1 presentation clearly shows, they were over-the-moon terrific:

Nvidia

Revenue was +262% yoy; gross margin expanded on both a yoy and qoq basis to a very impressive 78.4%; net income of $14.9 billion grew a whopping 628% yoy while EPS of $5.98 grew 629% yoy and 21% on a sequential basis. But of course with what many investors consider a "sky-high valuation", Nvidia needed to deliver - and, in my opinion, that is exactly what the company did. Nvidia's go forward commentary remained bullish:

Supply for the H100 continued to improve.

The next-generation Blackwell chip was reportedly in full production, and Nvidia was working to bring up its system and cloud partners for global availability later this year.

Demand for H200 & Blackwell is well ahead of supply; the company expects demand may exceed supply well into next year.

Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and Tesla are all expected to adopt Blackwell (see slide 14 of the previously referenced Q1 presentation).

That said, Nvidia stock sank like a rock during the Monday global sell-off on rumors that Blackwell could be delayed by up to three months due to "design flaws". From what I have read (see this report on theregister.com), this is not a chip/logic bug (i.e. indicating a potential costly and time-consuming re-spin of the actual silicon), but is instead an issue with the "complexity of the chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) packaging tech that TSMC is using to manufacture the next-gen hardware." All that does is push Blackwell related revenue out a quarter, but in my opinion, it doesn't change the big-picture here all that much. That said, Nvidia trades with a TTM P/E=62.3x, a Forward P/E = 37.0x, and at pixel time (1:16pm Tuesday) is currently recovering +$5.98/share with a market-cap of a rather astonishing $2.6 trillion. Nvidia's Q2 earnings are due out later this month (August 28th). All eyes will be on this report, as well as any Blackwell-specific commentary and corresponding guidance.

Apple (AAPL) is the #3 holding with a 5.1% weight. Apple has also been selling-off over the past couple of trading sessions after news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) reduced its holdings in the stock by almost half. That said, at the end of Q2, Berkshire's stake was still worth a massive $84.2 billion. Apple stock is down ~11% from its July high of $237, yet its most recent earnings report beat expectations and the company is arguably headed into an AI-fueled iPhone update cycle. Apple ended the June quarter with cash and cash-equivalents of $30.7 billion - up almost $6 billion yoy.

The #4 holding with a 4.2% weight is Broadcom (AVGO), one of my personal favorites in the AI space. Broadcom operates what is arguably the planet's leading high-speed networking development platform and always seems to be one-step ahead of its networking competition when it comes to performance. That being the case, Broadcom's products are essential to delivering low-latency, high-bandwidth data, which the leading AI GPUs require in order to maximize their performance. Indeed, during the Q2 conference call, CEO Hock Tan said:

Turning to semiconductors ... Networking ... Q2 revenue of $3.8 billion grew 44% year-on-year, representing 53% of semiconductor revenue. This was again driven by strong demand from hyperscalers for both AI networking and custom accelerators. It's interesting to note that as AI data center clusters continue to deploy, our revenue mix has been shifting towards an increasing proportion of networking.

Broadcom generates high-margins and has a long history of delivering strong financial performance:

Broadcom

The strong growth in free-cash-flow (bottom right of above graphic) has enabled Broadcom to grow the dividend at a CAGR of 35% since FY16 (see slide 14 of the July presentation). Meantime, in addition to its networking products, FY24 yoy growth will be driven by the VMWare acquisition, which is delivering high-margin revenue growth in AVGO's Enterprise Software Segment. As I have been reporting on Seeking Alpha, an oft-overlooked feature of VMWare's virtualization software is that the company has a partnership with Nvidia that allows its VCF (VMWare Cloud Foundation) full-stack software to run the Nvidia coder, which runs Nvidia's GPUs. In my opinion, this will entice many customers to sign-up for VMWare's enterprise software, especially those that not only want support for Nvidia GPUs but also want a platform that will support accelerators from other companies as well (think more cost-efficient solutions from AMD, Broadcom itself, OpenAI, etc. etc.).

When you look down the list of the top companies in the XLK ETF, there are important attributes that nearly all of them have in common:

They have strong global brands.

They deliver excellent growth.

They generate relatively high margins.

They generate strong free-cash-flow.

They are positioned very well to succeed in the future.

The combination of these strengths is why investors need exposure to the leading Tech stocks.

Performance

As mentioned earlier, the XLK ETF has delivered excellent total returns, with a 10-year average annualized return of 21%.

The chart below compares the 5-year total returns of the XLK Technology ETF with those of the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ), the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC), the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and the broad S&P 500 as represented by the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO):

Data by YCharts

As can be seen in the graphic, the XLK ETF is bested only by the SMH Semiconductor ETF (another one of my suggested long-term core Technology holdings) and has out-performed the triple Q's by ~25% over the past 5-years while outperforming the returns of the S&P 500 (which hasn't done all that badly itself!) by ~80%. This chart shows exactly why investors should have a strong capital allocation to the Tech sector and why they should consider the XLK (and SMH ...) ETF's for exposure to the biggest and best companies in the sector.

Risks

The XLK ETF is not cheap: its July Fact Sheet reported the following valuation metrics (as of the end of June), with the corresponding S&P 500 Metrics shown in parentheses:

Interestingly enough, from a P/E perspective, the XLK ETF is really not as over-valued as compared to the broad S&P 500 as many investors might think. That is likely due to the fact that the S&P 500 itself is dominated by many of the companies in the XLK ETF. The real valuation difference is with the price-to-book ratio, for which the XLK ETF's valuation is roughly double that of the S&P 500. The difference in yield is not a consideration in my opinion as neither the XLK ETF nor the S&P 500 are considered to be income, yield, or dividend growth centric.

The XLK ETF is notable for its lack of exposure to two of the three leading hyperscalers: Amazon and Google. However, that makes the fund relatively attractive to investors who already have full-positions in either (or both) of these companies, and are under-weight the rest of the sector.

Going forward, I don't believe the United States is headed into recession. That said, if candidate Trump wins in November and carries out his threat to impose 60-100% tariffs on China, deport millions of immigrants, and withdraws the U.S. from NATO, I think those initiatives would have terribly negative impacts on the U.S. (and global ...) economies, would significantly lower Technology companies' growth prospects, and therefore cause a significant reduction in their valuation.

That said, market sentiment changed last Friday with the relatively weak economic data combined with the rally in the bond-market. Market volatility remains high. That being the case, I caution investors to scale-in slowly to the XLK ETF (perhaps over the next month or so), taking advantage of market downdrafts to add more.

Summary & Conclusions

The XLK ETF has a great long-term performance track record because it holds some of the most dynamic and innovative technology companies in the world. And, although AI is arguably the primary growth catalyst at the current time, there are other long-term drivers in the Technology Sector as well.

The recent sell-off in the Tech sector is likely simply a healthy correction in what is a secular long-term Tech bull-market which is still arguably still in its early innings. That being the case, investors should take advantage of the pull-back to BUY the XLK ETF and consider it to be a long-term core technology holding within the context of a well-diversified portfolio.