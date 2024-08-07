The Yen Is Gaining Ground, But The BOJ's Interest Rate Path Is In Question

Lior Cohen
Summary

  • BOJ raised rates by 25 bp, yen appreciated by 5% against USD, Nikkei 225 crashed by 12.4%.
  • BOJ is open to another rate hike, but recent yen appreciation may reduce the need for additional hikes.
  • US developments may pressure yen, BOJ is likely to keep rates unchanged this year. The Fed is expected to cut rates in September.

Japan flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology.

manassanant pamai

When Bank of Japan’s Governor, Kazuo Ueda, announced a rate hike of 25 basis points last week, it is hard to believe he expected things would turn out the way they did: The Japanese yen appreciated by nearly 5% against the US

This article was written by

Lior Cohen profile picture
Lior Cohen
2.43K Followers
Hi I'm Lior, an economist with a PhD in economics from the University of Barcelona. I have been a blogger for over a decade focusing mostly on commodities (mainly oil and gold) but also stocks, bonds, and currencies. I have also been an active investor in recent years. My blog is liorcohen.net. I'm also a cohost of the podcast Market Movers marketmoverspodcast.comYou can also follow me on twitter  @LiorCohenEcon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

