TG Therapeutics Delivers A Beat-And-Raise Q2 And A $100 Million Buyback

Aug. 07, 2024 4:59 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Stock
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • TG Therapeutics exceeded Q2 Street consensus estimates, with Briumvi net sales of $72.6 million and total revenues of $73.5 million.
  • Positive cash flow achieved one quarter ahead of my expectations, and full-year guidance range raised by $15 million at the mid-point of the range.
  • TG secured a new $250 million credit facility to retire the old one, and it will use $100 million to buy back shares.
  • The phase 1 trial of subcutaneous Briumvi is now enrolling multiple sclerosis patients, with topline data expected in early 2025 and followed by a phase 3 trial starting in mid-2025.
  • Continued positive growth trends of Briumvi and an improving financial position strengthen the long-term outlook for TG Therapeutics.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Time for a Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Clock 3d Illustration

iQoncept

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) beat Q2 Street consensus estimates and my $67-69 million estimate range by reporting Briumvi net sales of $72.6 million and total revenues of $73.5 million. The company also achieved positive cash flow one quarter ahead of

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.46K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TGTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TGTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TGTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGTX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News