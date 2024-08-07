Central Banks, Currencies And Hedge Funds Collide

kelvinjay

By Robert Surgent

Amid turbulent markets, we believe investors should stay calm, identify the underlying forces at play, and stick to long-term investment basics.

Recent gyrations in global markets, while not entirely unanticipated, caught more than a few investors by surprise. Like many market participants, we had been waiting for the Bank of Japan's long-signaled shift in monetary policy, which we believed would likely cause the yen to appreciate and potentially put upward pressure on long-dated global bond yields as investors unwound decade-long carry trades in which they borrowed cheap yen to fund positions in U.S. equities.

These reversals, however, in our experience are rarely gradual or orderly. And while this one may have felt jarring, our view is that investors should remain calm and stick to the basics.

Context helps. Going into last week, the market had reached extreme levels of positioning, particularly in systematic strategies such as volatility trading and managed futures. Vulnerability ratcheted during a week that saw three G7 central banks diverge from their monetary path and the Bank of Japan shift after 17 years of accommodative policy. The signs were there, and all it took was a nudge-in this case, a weak U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report for July-to tip the precarious balance. U.S. interest rates lurched lower, the USD/JPY slid and the carry trade began to unwind-slowly, at first, and then all at once. Spiking volatility and heavy equity selling were amplified by systematic unwinding of massive long positions by hedge fund and systematic managers, and deteriorating momentum signals forced Commodity Trading Advisors to close long U.S. futures positions.

While the payroll data was, in our view, objectively disappointing, we believe the report was by no means alarming. Nor do we think it materially signals a significant slowdown in the U.S. economy, let alone point to imminent recession. And though markets may exhibit more volatility in coming months due to geopolitical risks and policy uncertainty, we believe the economic fundamentals haven't drastically changed.

That's why, as markets find their feet and relative calm appears to be restored in the short-term, it is our view that investors should consider going back to basics by focusing on long-term allocations; managing risk by avoiding extreme market concentration and valuation; and perhaps using recent shifts as entry points for high-conviction ideas where markets may have overshot.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other "forward-looking statements." Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Discussions of any specific sectors and companies are for informational purposes only. This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. Any discussion of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor and ratings are for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. ESG factors are one of many factors that may be considered when making investment decisions.

Commodity futures and forward contract prices are highly volatile, and the commodity markets can also lack sustained movements of prices in one direction, whether up or down, for extended periods. Participation in a market that is either volatile or trendless could produce substantial losses. Price movements of commodity interests are influenced by, among other factors: changing supply and demand relationships; governmental, agricultural and trade programs and policies; climate; and national and international political and economic events. None of these factors can be controlled by the manager.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2024 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.