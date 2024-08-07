Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Over the past several months, we have published several articles discussing data centers. More specifically, the conversation has centered around three primary discussion points, demand for data centers, the increasing complexity of data center buildouts, and the shift in power demand trends. The rise of data centers as the most desirable asset class is no secret. In fact, the largest investors have been shouting the merits of the complicated assets for the past several years. A recent article from Data Center Dynamics suggests that Blackstone (BX) has over $70 billion of data center opportunities identified for development.

Investment management company Blackstone has more than $70 billion in prospective data center pipeline development. In its latest earnings call, the world’s largest alternative asset manager said that it also had a current data center portfolio of $55bn, including facilities under construction. CEO Stephen Schwarzman claimed that "the consequences of AI are as profound as what occurred in 1880 when Thomas Edison patented the electric light bulb." He said that, "while it took years to develop commercially viable products, the subsequent build out of the electric grid over the following decades has parallels to the creation of data centers today to power the AI revolution." Schwarzman noted that "current expectations are that there will be approximately $1 trillion of capital expenditures in the United States over the next five years to build and facilitate new data centers, with another $1 trillion of capital expenditures outside the United States.

The primary driver beyond healthy organic demand is the adoption of generative AI through services like ChatGPT from OpenAI. The rush to build out AI infrastructure has been called the next industrial revolution, and the early beneficiaries have been clear. Companies like chipset manufacturer Nvidia (NVDA) and data center REIT Equinix (EQIX) have been the early winners in the data center gold rush.

Forecasts around AI vary. While some of the most heavily invested players believe the computing revolution will change society and the way we do business, there are skeptics raising questions around the risks of AI adoption.

We are going to explore a clear beneficiary of the AI gold rush who has yet to be recognized. The increase in power demand is likely to be geographically concentrated, creating extraordinary demand drivers for certain utility companies while leaving other businesses in the dust. One provider in particular stands to benefit asymmetrically from the growing power demand of the data center segment. The generational growth opportunity depends largely on this company’s ability to grow quickly in a heavily regulated sector.

Today, we will explore Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), one of the largest utility providers on the East Coast.

Who Is Dominion Energy?

D produces and distributes power in two primary markets, Virginia and South Carolina. Despite the limited geography, D is one of the largest utility providers in the nation in terms of generation/delivery and market capitalization. D has three primary business units, Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and their smaller Contracted Energy segment.

The Dominion Energy Virginia unit delivers electricity to nearly three million customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina unit is a provider of power for around 800,000 customers in South Carolina. This segment also delivers natural gas to a smaller number of customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy unit is involved in the renewable electricity and natural gas.

At the end of 2023, D had nearly 30 gigawatts of peak generation capacity and corresponding delivery infrastructure. D is one of the largest utility companies in the United States in terms of customer base and capacity.

Over the past several years, D encountered trouble. First and foremost, the dividend was cut during the pandemic as management prioritized capital uses towards delevering. This led to asset sales and other debt reduction efforts in the face of rising borrowing costs, which would affect the long-term balance sheet.

Additional troubles began to mount as the company ran into issues with their ambitious offshore wind project. D threatened to abandon the project over issues with state regulators. Subsequent renegotiations brought the project back to life, but the damage had largely been done. D was downgraded by several research firms including Bank of America (BAC) and Credit Suisse due to company-level issue and rising interest rates impacting the sector more broadly.

Shares of D declined considerably and the company set out with a net outlook. Today, D’s future looks different from their past. New projects are on schedule and the forecasted growth in their territory is unprecedented.

D’s Q2 Investor Presentation provided an update on the company and several key projects including the offshore wind project.

D Earnings Presentation

All permits have been received and first monopile installation occurred in May 2024. Over the past three months, 41 additional monopiles have been installed. Materials and equipment are on time and on budget with the majority of monopiles received. All 161 miles of onshore cables have been manufactured and roughly 50% of the 600 miles of offshore cables have been produced. Based on the provided timeline, the project is around one third complete.

D is a large and creditworthy utility provider. The company is rated BBB+/Baa2 by S&P and Moody’s, respectively. According to data from Seeking Alpha, D is the third largest in the multi-utility sector in terms of market capitalization at $45.3 billion.

D’s dividend decreased from $0.94 per share to $0.63 per share following the third quarter of 2020. Since, the dividend was increased to $0.6675 per share at the beginning of 2022 where it has remained since. Based on current share prices, D is trading at a dividend yield of 4.94%. Prior to the dividend cut, D’s dividend growth rate averaged 10%-20% per year.

Following the dividend cut, D’s capital allocation became more attractive. Based on current earnings per share guidance of $2.75 per share for 2024, D has enough to operating cash to fund their dividend net of capital markets activity such as share issuances. D has also provided forward EPS guidance for 2025 at $3.40 per share which would correspond to a payout ratio of 80% based on the current dividend. A 10% increase to the dividend would keep the payout ratio around 85%.

Shares of D continue trading below $55 per share corresponding to a valuation beneath 20x earnings. Historically, D’s price earnings multiple has traded between 20x and 30x. Based on a midpoint PE ratio of 25x, D’s fair value would be $68.75 based on current earnings per share guidance representing a 26.5% premium to current share prices. Based on forward guidance for 2025, the midpoint multiple implies a fair value of $85 per share, a 56% premium to current share prices.

These estimates are based on aggressive forward earnings growth for D in 2025. D is estimating 6% midpoint EPS growth through 2029 based off next year’s estimate of $3.40 per share. The forward demand projections are extraordinary. Let’s dive into the largest piece of the puzzle.

Power Demand Is Rising Quickly

According to the IEA, energy demand has begun to grow at a nearly unprecedented rate across the globe. Over the next two years, electricity demand is forecasted to grow at the highest rates in the past two decades. To meet demand, the world is tapping all sources including existing hydrocarbon-based production and aggressively expanding new renewable energy capacity.

Global electricity demand is forecast to grow by around 4% in 2024, up from 2.5% in 2023, the IEA’s Electricity Mid-Year Update finds. This would represent the highest annual growth rate since 2007, excluding the exceptional rebounds seen in the wake of the global financial crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic. The strong increase in global electricity consumption is set to continue into 2025, with growth around 4% again, according to the report. Renewable sources of electricity are also set to expand rapidly this year and next, with their share of global electricity supply forecast to rise from 30% in 2023 to 35% in 2025. The amount of electricity generated by renewables worldwide in 2025 is forecast to eclipse the amount generated by coal for the first time. Solar PV alone is expected to meet roughly half of the growth in global electricity demand over 2024 and 2025 – with solar and wind combined meeting as much as three-quarters of the growth.

Despite the extraordinary growth of electricity generated by renewables, global power generation from sources such as coal are will likely continue due to demand from countries such as India and China. Even still, renewable energy accounts for the largest portion of new generation. Renewables are forecasted to overtake coal by 2025, accounting for more than one third of total power.

IEA

Going further, the Center for Strategic & International Studies forecasts that peak electricity demand could nearly double over the next decade reaching 78 gigawatts.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) forecasts 78 gigawatts (GW) of winter peak demand growth over the next 10 years. Two years ago, that figure stood at roughly 40 GW of forecasted growth. Individual reporting from utilities and grid operators portends accelerating growth. ERCOT, the Texas grid operator, recently issued a long-term demand forecast showing 62 GW of peak demand growth by 2030. PJM, the grid operator for 13 states in the mid-Atlantic, forecasts 25 GW of peak summer demand growth by 2034. In the Pacific Northwest, 8.5 GW of summer peak demand growth is expected, representing a 30 percent increase, over 10 years. With these figures in mind, every expectation is for NERC’s next long-term forecast (due in December) to be revised further upward.

The forecasts are clear that electricity demand is likely to rise over the next five to ten years. Let’s explore the largest catalyst of this increase in greater depth.

Data Center Demand Is Growing

Data center growth is no secret. In fact, data centers are likely the hottest asset class in commercial real estate. Recent data from Goldman Sachs (GS) forecasts 15% annual growth in data center power demand through the end of the decade. After remaining flat for the past decade, global data center power demand could more than double by 2030.

For the sake of conversation, let’s assume these projections are correct. Data centers will account for nearly 10% of total US power demand. This is a tenfold increase compared to current demand. In 2023, data centers accounted for 1.0%-1.5% of electricity consumption, according to IEA.

As one of the largest forward demand catalysts, data center demand is poised to increase the net growth rate of electricity demand to 2.4%. GS estimates that data centers alone account for more than one third of this growth rate.

Goldman Sachs

GS estimates that up to 50 GW of additional power generation capacity will be required to meet projected US data center power demand growth through the end of the decade. This demand has already materialized and posed challenges for utility providers including D. On the Q2 earnings call, D discussed increasing power demand from data center operators and the effort to shift costs towards these larger users.

The most important example in recent years has been the significant reallocation of transmission costs from residential customers on to larger energy users such as data centers. Since 2020, residential customers' allocation of transmission cost has declined by 10%. While GS4, our largest energy usage customer class has increased by 9%. This reflects the growing share of our system that is made up of data centers, along with a shift in how we allocate transmission costs among the classes.

In fact, the demand has already begun to stress utility providers including D. According to S&P, D has reported issues with generation and delivery due to the overwhelming demand coming from new data centers.

In the summer of 2023, Dominion told data center operators about delays in powering new facilities because of the constraints in the utility's transmission infrastructure. The delay was "directly caused" by a rapid surge in power demand from data centers, "overwhelming the grid's capacity to accommodate new connections," Morningstar said.

Why Virginia?

Why would such a concentrated utility company like D stand to benefit from the extraordinary growth in data center demand. The answer is simple…

Northern Virginia is the data center capital of the world.

Northern Virginia, and more specifically Loudoun County, has more data centers than the next five markets combined. For reference, Loudon County is located between Washington D.C. and Dulles Airport.

Loudon County houses around 50% of the nation’s total data center capacity essentially acting as the global internet thoroughfare. Additionally, land and power availability have historically made this geography one of the most attractive. Not to mention proximity to the nation’s capital and security infrastructure. According to WTOP, data center capacity in Loudon County could nearly increase by almost 30% based on current construction.

In 2023, 1,900 megawatts of multi-tenant data center inventory was delivered, and 2,100 megawatts of single-tenant inventory was delivered. Another 1,340 megawatts is currently under construction. Data center leasing activity in 2023 reached a record high. The Northern Virginia data center market ended the year with 51 million square feet of gross operating data center space. That’s the equivalent of about eight Pentagons and almost 4,000 megawatts of inventory, a metric used to measure data center capacity. That requires enough electricity to power about 800,000 homes. That is three times the capacity of the world’s No. 2 data center market, Singapore.

Research from S&P indicates that 81 data centers have connected to D’s network over the past five years, demanding 3.5 GW of electricity.

Dominion Energy serves the largest data center market in the world in Loudoun County, Virginia, about 30 miles west of Washington. The Richmond, Virginia-headquartered investor-owned utility has pointed out that electricity demand from data centers in Virginia increased by about 500% from 2013 to 2022. Since 2019, 81 data centers with a combined capacity of 3.5 GW have connected to Dominion's power system, the utility said in a presentation to Mid-Atlantic grid operator PJM Interconnection.

Electricity demand from data center assets in D’s territory increased at a 24% compound annual growth rate since 2017, one of the highest in the industry. D’s forecasts are similar that data center power demand within their territory could more than double by 2030.

Risks

While the benefits of AI have been espoused from some of the best and brightest across industries, there are also skeptics questioning the viability of computer-based business. For example, hedge fund Elliott Management recently said that many of these companies are in a bubble as AI may be overhyped.

Hedge fund Elliott Management said that Nvidia is in a bubble as the artificial intelligence theme pushing its share price is overhyped. Elliott Management said that the technology mega-caps, such as Nidia, are in a “bubble land” and that the hedge fund is skeptical that these companies will continue to purchase Nvidia’s graphic processing units in such huge volumes, according to a second quarter letter viewed by The Financial Times. Elliott said that many AI applications are not ready for “prime time” and that many of the expected uses are “never going to be cost-efficient; are never going to actually work right” and that they “will take up too much energy or will prove to be untrustworthy.” The chipmaker stocks have suffered some losses due to concerns about heavy -- tens of billions of dollars -- AI spending for infrastructure.

The future of AI hinges largely on the adoption of technology. Adoption could be a key risk factor for the AI based future. We recently covered Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as they rise to compete with NVDA in the crowded data center segment. We discussed one case study of a generative AI based investment that could run into adoption issues.

Morgan Stanley (MS) recently launched a client service assistant that is based on AI. The role of AI @ Morgan Stanley is to generate efficiencies which will ultimately replace in-office and outsourced employees such as executive assistants. This will cut down costs and increase efficiency for financial advisors who will no longer interface with their associates. It also largely depends on financial advisors adopting and using the technology. The average financial advisor is in their mid-50’s and likely to retire within the next decade. AI @ Morgan Stanley is specifically geared to serve their financial advisors as a client service replacement for their existing assistants. I see little likelihood that a 55 year old financial advisor who plans to retire in five years will begin using generative AI let alone replace their entire support staff with Chat-GPT. This means many of these ongoing investments into generative-AI based companies could temper or flop. While the initial investment phase has already begun, it brings into question how long the expansion period will last. At what point will some investments dry up and will this cause the market to shrink?

Another key risk factor is execution risk. D has an extraordinary amount of new energy to produce if they are to meet incoming power demand. Given Northern Virginia is projected to remain the data center of the world as construction accelerates, D has their work cut out for them. As dozens of power-intensive data centers come online, D must continue to pursue new opportunities to produce power or purchase electricity from other utility providers.

Infrastructure has been a hot topic of conversation for the Biden Administration. Three years ago, congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal focusing on redevelopment of existing infrastructure and construction of new infrastructure to tackle key issues like climate change and resilience. The bill provides the following commentary on the nation’s electrical infrastructure.

Upgrade our power infrastructure to deliver clean, reliable energy across the country and deploy cutting-edge energy technology to achieve a zero-emissions future. According to the Department of Energy, power outages cost the U.S. economy up to $70 billion annually. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal’s more than $65 billion investment includes the largest investment in clean energy transmission and grid in American history. It will upgrade our power infrastructure, by building thousands of miles of new, resilient transmission lines to facilitate the expansion of renewables and clean energy, while lowering costs. And it will fund new programs to support the development, demonstration, and deployment of cutting-edge clean energy technologies to accelerate our transition to a zero-emission economy.

On the Q2 earning call, management addressed two key risk factors which relate to execution. D has similarly identified these issues as risk factors in meeting forward demand.

Moving now to data centers on Slide 16. As I've said before, we're ramping into the very substantial and growing multi-decade utility investment required to address resiliency and decarbonization public policy goals plus the very robust demand growth we're observing in real time across our system. This growth has been recognized by third parties. As just one example, Virginia was recently named America's top state for business in 2024.

D's new projects including the major offshore wind investment carry development and timing risk. For example, the project is slated for completion in December 2026. Should the project meet significant delays, D could fall behind in meeting the rapidly increasing demand. As of today, the project is less than halfway complete, leaving significant work on the table.

Conclusion

D is a rare case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object, creating an opportunity. The company finds itself amid a storm of increasing demand and supply-side limitations. All the players are aligned for D to succeed. Regulators are committed to investing in infrastructure and improving D’s assets and transmission network. D’s customers are hungry, willing to pony up additional cash to secure electricity. New customers are lining up to occupy data centers in the development pipeline.

The only question is whether D can deliver. The order is massive with an unprecedented amount of demand coming at D like a rapidly approaching freight train. Should the company be able to acquire the electricity that customers demand, their earnings will reflect a generational increase in demand. However, D could also fumble as indicated by the turbulence with the offshore wind project. Although D got the project back on track, it reflects the difficulty of navigating a highly regulated and complex industry.

Based on their historical valuations, shares of D have significant upside ranging from 25% to 56% based on forecasted earnings and historical multiples. In the meantime, the company pays a 5% dividend with ample room for future growth despite aggressively funding new projects. While the industry at large faces tailwinds, D stands above the crowd, earning a “Strong Buy” rating.

