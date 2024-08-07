CLOs In The Current Market Selloff

Ron Crabtree/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Long-time readers know I'm incredibly bullish on CLO ETFs, due to their strong, above-average dividend yields and below-average volatility. With market volatility and equity losses spiking, thought to have a quick look at CLO ETF performance these past few days.

CLO ETFs have performed reasonably well these past few days, seeing minimal losses and outperforming equities, high-yield bonds, and senior loans. CLO ETFs have underperformed treasuries and other high-quality assets though, due to a flight-to-quality effect, and due to expectations turning dovish.

I remain bullish on CLOs, although obviously treasuries have had a better month.

JAAA - AAA-Rated CLOs

There are lots of ETFs focusing on AAA-rated CLOs. The largest of these is the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA), with $11.8B in AUM, so let's focus on JAAA. Current portfolio is as follows:

JAAA's AAA-rated CLOs have negligible interest rate risk, as these are variable rate investments. Credit risk is effectively zero too, as no AAA-rated CLO has ever defaulted, and these investments have existed for several decades.

On the fundamentals, AAA-rated CLOs are quite close to t-bills. Volatility tends to be a bit higher, due to lower liquidity and higher perceived risk.

JAAA is flat since markets peaked in mid-July, compared to S&P 500 losses of 8.4%, and t-bill gains of 0.3%.

JAAA has marginally underperformed t-bills due to the aforementioned liquidity and risk issues, as well as a slightly wider discount to NAV. ETFs are structured so as to minimize discounts and premiums, but these do sometimes occur. JAAA's current discount is quite small, less than 0.2%, and should be arbitraged away in the coming days.

Overall, JAAA has performed quite well these past few days of market stress. In my opinion, and considering the fund's track-record and characteristics, it could see single-digit losses if we enter a more sustained downturn. Losses should be short-lived, however, as default rates should remain zero.

JBBB - BBB-Rated CLOs

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) focuses on BBB-rated CLOs, with smaller investments in those rated BB.

JBBB

JBBB's BBB-rated CLOs have negligible interest rate risk, as these are variable rate investments. Default rates are extremely low, with 10y cumulative default rates of 0.53%, equivalent to less than 0.1% per year.

In my opinion, credit risk is slightly higher than implied in the figures above, as a significant downturn might wipeout more junior CLO tranches, making JBBB first in line for any further losses. It would have to be a brutal downturn, though, much larger than the pandemic or past financial crisis.

JBBB tends to see somewhat higher-than-expected volatility, due to the aforementioned liquidity and risk issues with CLOs. Volatility is generally below-average, however.

JBBB is down 0.4% since markets peaked in mid-July, compared to 2.1% gains for broader bond indexes, S&P 500 losses of 8.4%.

JBBB's losses seem to be entirely caused by discounts widening to 1.0%. It is not a significant discount by any means, but more than enough to turn JBBB's recent gains into losses.

Even after accounting for the discount, JBBB has underperformed most bonds in the recent past. This is because market stress and weak economic news have caused market rates of interest to decrease, in expectation of coming rate cuts. This has benefitted high-quality investments, especially those of high duration.

JBBB's BBB-rated CLOs are variable rate investments, so do not benefit from the trends above.

Notwithstanding the above, I think JBBB's recent performance has been reasonably good. NAV returns are positive, price returns slightly negative due to a (almost certainly) short-lived discount. Investors in JBBB have not been significantly impacted by current market volatility, so far at least.

In my opinion, and considering JBBB's track-record and characteristics, it could see double-digit losses if we enter a more sustained downturn. The fact that there have been negligible losses so far weights against this possibility, however.

CLOZ - BBB - BB Rated CLOs

The Panagram BBB-B CLO ETF (CLOZ) focuses on BBB - BB rated CLOs, with smaller cash allocations.

CLOZ

CLOZ's CLOs have negligible interest rate risk, as these are variable rate investments. Credit risk is very low too, with default rates of around 1.0% per year.

CLOZ is a higher-risk, higher-yield investment compared to JBBB. Volatility is higher-than-expected too, due to the aforementioned liquidity and risk issues with CLOs. Volatility remains below-average for a bond fund, however.

CLOZ is down 0.4% since markets peaked in mid-July, compared to 2.1% gains for broader bond indexes, S&P 500 losses of 8.4%.

CLOZ's losses were entirely due to its discount widening to 0.50%.

Considering the fact that these three CLO ETFs have seen their discounts widen these past few days, it seems clear that market stress has put pressure on their creation / redemption mechanism, meant to ensure prices equaling NAV. It still mostly works, though, and I do expect these discounts to disappear in the coming days.

As with JBBB, I consider CLOZ's recent performance to be reasonably good. NAV returns are positive and current market volatility has not significantly impacted the fund either.

As an aside, recent equity losses have meant JBBB has outperformed the S&P 500 since inception, and with significantly lower drawdowns. Outstanding results for an investment-grade fund, although mostly due to favorable timing.

CLO Equity CEFs

CLO equity CEFs generally report their NAVs with a lag. I need these to meaningfully analyze their recent performance, so I can't really do so at the moment. Price losses have been lower than those of the S&P 500, for what it's worth.

CLOs - Looking Back

A couple of days ago, I wrote an article arguing that CLOs were set for further outperformance, due to their above-average yields. That has definitely been the wrong call so far, with CLOs underperforming most bonds and bond sub-asset classes, with some exceptions.

Notwithstanding the above, I remain bullish on CLOs for three reasons.

First, fundamentals remain strong, with CLOs continuing to offer strong, above-average yields with below-average volatility.

Second, recent market movements have only increased the attractiveness of CLOs versus that of its peers. As an example, 10y treasury rates are down 0.50% these past few days, making these much worse prospective investments now than in the past.

Third, the fact that CLOs have below-average volatility means that some periods of underperformance are to be expected. A well-timed investment in 30y treasuries can easily outperform CLOZ, but timing is hard, and CLOZ should outperform long-term regardless.

Notwithstanding the above, treasuries should outperform during bear markets, periods of market stress, or from significant interest rate cuts. As such, bearish or dovish investors might prefer focusing on treasuries over CLOs.

Conclusion

CLO ETFs have performed reasonably well these past few days, seeing minimal losses and outperforming equities, high-yield bonds, and senior loans. Returns have lagged behind those of treasuries and investment-grade bonds, however, as bearish sentiment has caused bond prices to rise. I remain bullish on CLOs, but more bearish or dovish investors might prefer high-quality bonds with positive duration, including long-term treasuries.