When Fear Takes Over

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
882 Followers

Summary

  • A worse-than-expected job report caused people to think the U.S. might be on the verge of a recession, and they’re worried the economy is slowing.
  • Volatility in Japan’s currency market is another key factor driving the sell-off in the U.S.
  • With the prospect of lower U.S. rates, and Japan raising rates from negative to 0.25%, the yen carry trade has reversed, and so has the Japanese equity market.

Banner sign woman peeking over edge

Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

By William F. "Ted" Truscott

There's still plenty of good news out there, but the fear factor is up.

Markets have taken a nasty turn for the worse — and a lot of the negative action we’ve

This article was written by

Columbia Threadneedle Investments profile picture
Columbia Threadneedle Investments
882 Followers
Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset management group that provides a broad range of actively managed investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information please visit columbiathreadneedleus.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWJ--
iShares MSCI Japan ETF
DFJ--
WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
DXJ--
WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF
SCJ--
iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF
FJP--
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News