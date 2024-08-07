When Fear Takes Over

Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

By William F. "Ted" Truscott

There's still plenty of good news out there, but the fear factor is up.

Markets have taken a nasty turn for the worse — and a lot of the negative action we’ve seen recently is based on fear. Our Global Head of Trading, Matt Waldner, notes that panicked investors are afraid of some systemic break that hasn’t revealed itself yet. And while that’s certainly possible, there are some fundamental issues behind recent market jitters as well. A worse-than-expected job report caused people to think the U.S. might be on the verge of a recession, and they’re worried the economy is slowing. It should be slowing — interest rates have been over 5% for quite some time now. Many analysts and portfolio managers have wondered why we haven’t had a recession already given the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes in 2022.

It’s amazing how quickly market psychology can change. Take last week’s job report: in theory, a weak job report would cause the Fed to cut rates more quickly, which should be good for stocks and bonds. But now the fear is that the Fed waited too long to cut, and we’ll be in a recession soon. This could result in earnings declines, challenging today’s generous stock valuations and potentially causing credit events in the bond markets.

Volatility in Japan’s currency market is another key factor driving the sell-off in the U.S. According to William Davies, our Global Chief Investment Officer, up to a month ago, the focus in Japan was on how the equity market had performed so strongly, although in constant currency terms, this was less obvious — it’s just that the yen had weakened so much.

With the prospect of lower U.S. rates, and Japan raising rates from negative to 0.25%, the yen carry trade has reversed, and so has the Japanese equity market. Essentially, investors were borrowing Japanese yen at very low rates and then converting it into dollars to buy U.S. stocks. This leveraged bet works until it doesn’t. Currencies often move based on interest rates; Japan raised rates and then the yen strengthened. This causes losses on the weak yen trade because conversion back to the yen is more expensive.

Unwinding these positions often happens quickly and violently and can cause big market moves. It’s as if the successful trades of early 2024 (Magnificent 6/7, weak yen, strong Japanese equities) have partly unwound along with signs of a mildly weaker U.S. economy, mixed earnings results, and higher Japanese interest rates. It’s best to stay out of the way of this freight train. Eventually, it will pass, and there will be less technical pressure on markets.

We’ve had a good run in bond and stock markets since the poor results of 2022. There’s still plenty of good news out there, but the fear factor has increased markedly. As always, a well-diversified portfolio, avoiding panic, and sticking with your advisor’s recommended financial plan are the best way to handle market gyrations.

Disclosures

