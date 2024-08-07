Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 07, 2024 5:54 AM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.3K Followers

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Angie McCabe - VP, IR & Corporate Communications
Kevin Thornal - Chief Executive Officer & President
Rod MacLeod - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo
Robbie Marcus - JPMorgan
Brandon Vazquez - William Blair
Anthony Petrone - Mizuho
Bill Plovanic - Canaccord
David Rescott - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Mark, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Nevro Corp. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now turn the conference call over to Angie McCabe, Nevro's Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Ms. McCabe, please go ahead.

Angie McCabe

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon, and welcome to Nevro's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call.

With me today are Kevin Thornal, our CEO and President; and Rod MacLeod, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that our earnings release and the supplemental presentation accompanying this call are available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of our corporate website at nevro.com. Also, this call is being broadcast live over the Internet to all interested parties and an archived copy of this webcast will be available in the Investors section of our corporate website shortly after the conclusion of this call.

I'd like to remind everyone that comments made on today's call may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to Nevro's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K filed on February 23, 2024, for a detailed presentation of

Recommended For You

About NVRO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVRO

Trending Analysis

Trending News