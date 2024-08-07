Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Q1 2025 Press Conference Transcript

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Q1 2025 Press Conference Call August 7, 2024 2:15 AM ET

Eiji Fujimura - Managing Executive Officer, CFO

Masao Kawaguchi - Head of Accounting and Finance Supervisory Unit

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you very much for your understanding of our business activities as usual.

Let me present our first quarter business results of FY 2025. Starting with the highlights of the financial results. Unit sales, in the motorcycle business, the first quarter increased globally, mainly in India and Brazil. In the Automotive business as well, we had robust sales of hybrid models. Thanks to the pricing scheme that reflects improved commercial values, the profits increased year on year in both Motorcycle and Automobile businesses. As a result, operating profit of the entire company marked the highest ever quarterly profit of JPY 484.7 billion or 9% of the operating profit margin.

For China, where a tough market environment still continues, we will revise the volume forecast down by 220,000 units. Whereas, we will maintain our previous guidance of the operating profit margin and the profit for the period attributable to the owner of the parents. ForEx assumption will stay the same because the recent fluctuation of the currency is substantial.

Then, let me explain the outline of the financial results. Speaking of the main market situation of the Automobile businesses, hybrid models have been successful, making the unit sales increased in Japan and in the United States. In China, due to expanding new energy vehicle market and aggressive price competition, the unit sales declined year-on-year. In the Motorcycle businesses, unit sales declined due to economic slowdown in Thailand. However, unit sales increased year-on-year due to steady demand in India and Brazil. Thus, on the whole, the total business increased year-on-year in this segment.

Regarding the financial results of the first quarter FY 2025, operating profit marked JPY 4.847 billion, up by JPY 90.2 billion year-on-year. Shares of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method was JPY 1.4 billion, which was down by JPY 41.4 billion. Profit for the quarter attributable to owners of the parent was JPY 394.6 billion, up by JPY 31.1 billion. Operating profit marked the highest ever as quarterly results.

With regard to the consolidated business outlook for the FY 2025, operating profit will be JPY 1.42 trillion. Our previous forecast will stand the same. Shares of profit of investment accounted for using liquidity method will decline due to the unit sales in China being revisited. However, profit for the financial year attributable to the owners of the parents will be JPY 1 trillion for which the previous forecast will be maintained. Full year ForEx assumption will stay the same at JPY 140 for $1, no change of our previous guidance. Annual dividends for FY 2025 is expected to be JPY 68 per share and no change of the previous guidance.

We announced their share buybacks in the press conference on May 10th, for which the progress as of the 31st July was that, we have acquired a total of 1-2.36 million shares worth JPY 20 billion altogether. By the way, Honda is working on the improvements of the corporate governance, as one of the priority issues of our business management. Recently, in the stock market, we are seeing, the trends of reviewing the cross-holding of the shares. Honda will aim to unwind the cross-holding practice soon in order to enhance our disciplines on corporate management furthermore.

In July this year, Honda shares, owned by non-life insurance or banking institutions, have been sold off in the public, as much as JPY 500 billion worth. Having those shares available in public will help to broaden our shareholders' base, and a wider range of our shareholders can support us for medium and long-term perspective. Bringing them in co-creation with us, Honda will aim to build a stronger brand and a business foundation in order to realize further improvements of our corporate values.

In addition, Honda sold the shares that we have been holding for those non-life insurance and banking institutions as well. Honda will take the lead to unwind our cross-holding policy so that we can improve our corporate governance further on. Next, Mr. Kawaguchi will explain the details of the financial results.

Masao Kawaguchi

At this time, I'd like to explain the details of our results.

First of all, on the Group sales volume for the first three months is as follows. Compared to the same period last year, sales in Motorcycle business operations rose to 5,062,000 units mainly due to an increase in Asia. Due to a decline in China, automobile sales totaled 869,000 units. Sales in power product business operations totaled 822,000 units, mainly due to sales declines in North America and Europe.

The first quarter consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2025 is as explained earlier. I'd like to explain the factors behind the increase or decrease in profit before tax, compared to the same period last year. Operating profit increased by JPY 90.2 billion compared to the same period last year and totaled JPY 484.7 billion. As to the increase and decrease factors behind this change, sales impact, although there was an increase in profit due to an increase in unit sales, an increase in incentives led to a negative impact of JPY 28.4 billion.

Selling prices and cost impact due to the effect of selling prices commensurate with the improvement of product value, a positive impact of JPY 159.8 billion was realized. Expenses negatively impacted profit by JPY 61.5 billion yen. R&D expenses, likewise, JPY 27 billion. The positive impact of extended rights resulted in an increase of JPY 47.5 billion.

Now profit before income taxes. Now profit before income taxes. Due to a decrease in sales volume in China, there was a decrease in equity method profit. However, operating profit for the quarter increased by JPY 44.5 billion, compared to the same period last year and totaled JPY 5.594 trillion.

Now operating profit by business segment. Motorcycle business achieved a record high of JPY 177.6 billion for a quarter. For Automobile business, the total was JPY 222.8 billion. The total for Financial Services business was JPY 84.9 billion. The result for power products business and others was an operating loss of JPY 700 million.

Free cash flow of operating companies, excluding financial business operations was JPY 73.9 billion. The quarter end balance of net cash was JPY 3,744.3 billion. Operating cash flow excluding R&D, which represents the source of future investments totaled JPY 435 billion.

Next, let me explain the details of the consolidated forecast for FY '25. Group sales volume for Motorcycle business operations is 19.8 million units unchanged from our previous forecast. The Automobile business forecast has been revised downwards to 3.9 million units, reflecting a decline in China as well as other changes compared to the previous forecast. Power products business or patient's previous forecast of 3.66 million remains unchanged. The consolidated financial forecast for FY '25 is as explained earlier. The outlook for capital investment, depreciation and amortization and R&D expenditures for FY '25 remains unchanged.

This concludes my presentation. Thank you very much for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will take questions via Zoom system as previously informed to media participants. Due to time constraints, each person is limited to two questions. [Operator Instructions] First question from NHK, Mr. Noguchi [ph], please.

Unidentified Analyst

Noguchi from NHK. Can you hear us?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Two questions, please. First, Chinese situations, Chinese business. In China, the market situation is very tough now. In this fiscal year, you're revising your unit sales by 220,000, but you also have a plan to start a new plant for EV production. What is your forecast to outline of upcoming production structures in China? Please explain. And can I explain the second question too?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Question two. It is about, ForEx, foreign currency exchange, and we have assumption of a JPY 140 for $1 that is same as before previous guidance, but now it is fluctuating, very dramatically. JPY 146, JPY 147 as of today, which is very different from what was yesterday. In addition, the UK share price is also fluctuating very dramatically. How do you take this fluctuation?

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you very much, Mr. Noguchi. Speaking of Chinese situation, as we mentioned at the start of the fiscal year, we are thinking about 1.2 million capacity -- 1.2 million cars production capacity in China. And by the end of this fiscal year, new EV plant, with two new joint venture programs, and the other two starts, in sequence. And then, we are trying to bring it down to about 1.2 million capacity in the end, and we will try to reduce by 120,000 units reduction also. That was what we said in the beginning. And 1 billion in ICE and 200,000 units for EV. That was the plan for the reduction, as we explained.

But as of today, in the first quarter ended of July, we have set the plan of and 1.06 billion and then we are making it down to 140,000 units. That is the plan of the capacity as of now. And, we are going to have the 500,000 units to be adjusted that is associated with the fixed cost. And in China, as such, has been a very sensitive issue, and we couldn't explain too well about it. We couldn't disclose too much. But now, the Chinese headquarters have agreed with partner our company eventually. And then, as far as we could make decision, we have addressed 1.5 billion worth of capacity and the rest of the 200,000 will be addressed sometime sooner.

So 1 million or a bit less than 1,000,000 ICE production capacity, that is what we are going to aim and we have done whatever we could do for the end of the fiscal year this year. And ICE market has shrunk as more than we expected, and the NAV market is growing more than our expectations. And also, discount competition. Discount competition is going continual. And then, JPY 400,000 reduction of the actual selling prices, because of the discount practice today. Therefore, the commercial effort is very difficult over there.

Going forward, as of now, we have not decided fully, but we will watch out the situations and then we'll make a decision. And then, of course, we have to watch out ICE market going forward. So, BEV dedicated platform is being prepared for the upcoming winter. And with that, we will try to improve our presence in the market. So we will try hard on that.

In conclusion, we explained in the beginning about optimization of the capacity. We are working on the resources and the EV part with the more attractive products for EVs. We are preparing for that too. Though the situation is tough, as we said in the start of the fiscal year, we are going to make our efforts, as we explained before.

And ForEx, as we mentioned earlier, JPY 140 for the full year assumption. We thought it would be a very conservative assumption, as some people said. However, in retrospect, in the Golden Week holiday period, we had a swing to the yen depreciation end. And we say JPY 140, with JPY 145 and JPY 135 for $1 in the first half and second half, respectively. And now the price is approaching 245 as we anticipated.

And practically speaking, in the first quarter press conference like today, we discussed and then thought we could say, the FX forecast could be set, 445, as we would disclose. But now, we had a 20 yen down already in July and last week onwards, we've had JPY 10 differences already. Now, not just dollars, but including emerging market currencies, the ForEx is going to be more difficult to handle. And JPY 145 and JPY 135 are first and second half split. That was something the situation is actually, realizing itself.

And then, we decided eventually that we could keep the previous guidance. Our staff made great efforts to try to keep it that way. I'm thankful for their efforts too. But today, the currency is around JPY 145. Going forward, we don't know. Second half, JPY 135, I'm not too sure, if that is good enough to contain the yen depreciation potential. But, in the first quarter as of July, we have the yen depreciation and then JPY 12 effect, for four month period, JPY 3 yen for one month, let's say. And then if that goes that way, maybe JPY 3 depreciation further on, based on this assumption. And then, we have about a JPY 30 billion effect on our business for a dollar change of the currency.

And then, again, for this currency matters, our principle is to produce our products, where the demand exists. Therefore, apart from those currency and money matters, we always find the place, where the customer exists, and that is the place for activities of our production and sales. And then we can earn money, and then we can reinvest the money earned there in the same place, again for the investment.

This way, Honda can become the growing company, growing the market locally, too. And that is our principle, since our founding time. Eventually, we found that, we have a very good free currency toughness, so to say, thanks to that principle. But now your question will also pertain to the stock market fluctuation. But, I'm afraid that, it might, when that does some impact on the actual economy and then leading to a more anxiety kind of mindset for the currency.

But in the Motorcycle businesses, we have our businesses in Asia where the volatility is really high. Therefore, we have been tightening up our structure so that we can bring down the breakeven points to be resilient and tough against such fluctuation in the market. The business structure have to be made that way. And also, if the financial situation in the market changes, we have a finance business that accounts for half of the balance sheet.

The bad debt, for instance, or the residual value losses or the upper perimeter situation, they get confused, so on. If such things would happen, that might impact on our operation. However, the residual values, for instance, if we handle that too much, it would disrupt short-term business operations. So that is not something we would do. But, we have a very tough structure, a very stronger structure against financial fluctuation already.

We have heightened our resilience, for the economic fluctuation, and we've made our business structure, to withstand such fluctuation already. I think we can withstand again. However, JPY 20 and fluctuation in a month period will be, of course, a very tough situation. Although we believe that, stability is good, however, we need to try to be equipped with the resilient and a tough business structure of Honda. Thank you very much, Mr. Noguchi.

Operator

Next question. [indiscernible] Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Youkinada [ph] Can you hear me?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes. We can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. My first question is regarding, North American market. With the increase in industrial rate, incentive has been raised by other companies, manufacturers and they're selling more units. However, they're not seeing more profits. So what is the outlook of the business? Is it growing? Can you please elaborate on that?

My question number two, that is regarding the partnership with Mitsubishi and Nissan. The positive impact from that is not reflected in the business plan for now. However, is there any possibility of positivity coming out from this term, or would that be from next term onward?

Masao Kawaguchi

Mr. Youkinada, thank you very much for your question. As for the North American market, As Mr. Noguchi mentioned earlier in his question, from now on, due to the labor situation as well, I think their economy is declining slightly. And also, the interest rate reduction will be happening in September by FRB, and the recession will be supported, and soft landing is also forecasted.

So, the presumption is, those conditions will impact, the future situation. And currently, we can say that, our schedule, our plan is going according to schedule. First quarter, as for the market, the situation is about the same as last year. However, as for our retail section, that is a positive 1%. Back in June, other manufacturers were impacted a little bit, and our dealership and management system went through a cyber attack.

And we did have some impact as well at Honda. That has been resolved as well. However, due to the impact from the first quarter, the positive in retail by 10,000 units, was impacted by 1%. So as for the resale, in Mexico, for example, we had a confusion in logistics. So, there is actually a negative 20,000 units. However, this can be recouped as well.

What's needing this is hybrid vehicles. As far the hybrid vehicles such as such as CR-V, Accord, the sales is going well. And since we have launched Civic Hybrid on top of that, because of that, for consolidated term, we are aiming for 430 units or beyond. For example, CR-V and Accord, the 50% is hybrid, and the demand is there. However, we had to also consider the production capacity. It'll be hard for us to further increase the production there. However, from next term onward, it'll take time, but we aim for increase our production capacity for those models.

As for the inventory, other manufacturers are increasing, and also their incentive level has come back to before corona level. However, as I have mentioned repeatedly, since corona era, before corona or COVID, the inventory is standard days were 60 days, and we were in collaboration with our dealers and working with the inventory. We decided to control the inventory situation, based on 30 days instead. Due to the dealership system problem, that I mentioned, it had some negative impact on the situation. However, excluding that, we have been able to control based on 30 days.

So as for incentive level, ours is the lowest level in the industry, and we are spending some cash at a total of, $1,600. Accord is having a hard time. But, as a Honda overall, we have been able to limit that to a lowest level. So our assumption for us to be able to go forward throughout the term, throughout this year, at the same level.

And as for the partnership with Nissan and Mitsubishi, I'm not positive about seeing any positive impact from that in this term. As we mentioned and explained, we are looking at the, EV models coming in the future. Complementarity of models might happen even after that, but software development, investment, those things we have been discussing. So we're at the phase of MOU. So it's not like we will see anything positive from this term.

Unidentified Analyst

That's it from me. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Youkinada [ph] Next question from Nakamura from Yomiuri Shimbun Newspaper. Please turn on your microphone and camera please.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you hear me?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Nakamura speaking from Yomiuri Shimbun Newspaper. Nice to meet you. Earlier, NHK journalist asked question about the interest rate. The Bank of Japan is voicing today that they cannot raise the interest rate, if the market is not really good. How do you take those policy? And U.S. Presidential election today, including your U.S. business views, what is your forecast outlook about your businesses in the U.S. with regard to the election?

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you very much, Mr. Nakamura. Mr. Uchida, Vice President of Bank of Japan, because of his statement, the market kind of stabilized or settled down in a way. But, we are not really looking for very drastic changes that is almost causing a sort of a panic reactions. It is not something we would wish, of course. If the market reacts with that sort of attitude in place, it is good. JPY 155 was the level from two weeks before or last week even. At that time, we thought that, the interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan was already factored in.

And, we were surprised, after all, and to manage our operations, it was a bit of surprise. However, of course, we are subjected to any changes, that could happen any given time, and we will try to toughen up our business structure to be able to withstand. However, if the changes are too dramatic and too fast, it is not easy to catch-up, of course. And the impact of the presidential election, I don't think it is appropriate to say, who would win, then. But, based on the current situation in the United States, before the election, presidential election things coming up already, we've had EV market in the United States sort of stalling, kind of coming to a stagnant stage.

The used car prices of EVs in the U.S. is staying very low. That means, the EV users, the customers who bought EVs, then see that, the same type of the car they bought, sold at a very cheap prices. They thought EVs because it is one of their kind of, but now the prices are not high and they don't find the EVs have a good value, as one of the assets they should own. So that then relate to the confidence, in the companies like ours. We need to -- we want to respect our customer loyalty as well, and that is something being impacted, maybe.

On the presidential election questions, you may like to hear from us, how we would take the regulations and so on going forward. Mr. Trump or the Republicans, would have a certain tendency for the regulation matters. This is something you also know. I'm not going to explain myself today. By 2028, no matter the presidential election till '28 or so on, our business aim is going over the longer perspective, 2035 or so, that is to try to resolve the social issues, and those have to be handled and addressed by the society on the whole. And we want to realize our targets in the long run, and we want to focus on such long-term target without being distracted.

And then, of course, politics matters in some cases. However, those changes or impact will be within the four year period of their tenure. And then we will have to, try to craft our business management way, so that we can go and withstand the period. Thank you very much, Mr. Nakamura.

Operator

Next question is from Shukan Toyo Keizai, Mr. Yokoyama. Excuse me. Seems that the connection is not going well. So let me go for the next questioner. Mr. Yokoyama, thank you very much.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm Yokoyama from Toyo Keizai. Thank you. I have two questions as well. The first one is regarding the consolidated outlook. I would like to confirm something. So the profit progress, seems like it's going well, based on the operational profit. As for Motorcycles and Automobiles, you said you're not making any projectional change. And so, the risk and opportunities based on those two, I was wondering why you did not change anything there. Maybe you were looking at the second half of the year. And because you said, you mentioned earlier that, expenses are expected to increase in the second half. Please elaborate on that.

Question number two, this is regarding supplier support. The incentive or cost of sheltering for the inflation and against inflation, what kind of support or initiatives are in place, if you know, including figures. If you could elaborate on that, that would be great. Thank you very much.

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you, Mr. Yokoyama. For question number two, maybe Kawaguchi can answer, including concrete figures. So the financial results for the first quarter, as for Motorcycles and four wheel drives or, automobiles rather, both performing very well. Our ROS is 9%, which is the highest level in the history -- our history. And in Thailand, there is some fluctuations there and also some problems in Vietnam.

But, overall, we are seeing upward trend. Brazil, India, and Turkey are leading that trend. As for India until July, the top share has been achieved in the past four months. For this month, they were aiming for achieving the first place. So that's what's happening in India. Since 2018, their target, or they have achieved 5 million per term, per quarter, they have achieved that. It's going strong.

For the consolidated year, year, it's still first three months, so we want to monitor a little more. However, we are expecting that they will surpass 20 million. And as for automobiles, centering around the habit, it's going well in North America, and incentive increase is naturally there. However, we are only leveraging it, slightly as for the price hike and pricing as well. We are going according plan from the onset of this fiscal year. For each model, we have -- we cannot increase the production capacity in North America any further. So it's not like we can adjust much more in line in this area.

On the other hand, we have, China's impact at 220,000 units. And we have negative of several hundred millions. So including automobiles or motorcycles rather, we would like to recoup the negative of JPY 1.000,048 trillion through our corporate efforts. And also our outlook for the profit is also going down, unfortunately. However, the interest rate to shareholders for the first quarter, the tentative impact is seen on the corporate taxation system. So we can offset our negativity through that. And JPY 1 trillion that we mentioned at the onset of the fiscal year, or the term, we would like to maintain that, because this is only the first quarter. So the progress is going, well.

And like I said, there is some negativity from China. From that perspective, it looks like it is going well. However, we do have to make more effort to maintain at a high level that we are aiming for throughout the year. So I believe I answered both of your questions. Mr. Kawaguchi will answer your question number two regarding the support for suppliers.

Masao Kawaguchi

Basically, of course, we have to have suppliers support in order for us to do our manufacturing activity in order to deliver our products to our customers. Of course, each supplier has their own reasons and background for their performance. So we would like to collaborate well, and we are collaborating with each supplier in order for them to be able to perform well. There is also inflation impact, including labor cost. There is some burden on the supplier, some suppliers. If that's the case, we are ready to help them. Especially last year, we had a semiconductor problem, and our production was not stable. It was not only in Japan. However, in North America, where inflation is quite significant, we have been discussing with suppliers, and we have been shouldering partially, their costs as well.

So that is the current situation, and this situation will continue on in a similar manner this year. It is hard to forecast the inflation trend. But we cannot tell you specific numbers, but our cost is reflecting such a situation. For the first quarter and the documents that we shared with you today, there is a profit fluctuation of factors compared to the same period last year, and there was impact of selling price and the cost, explained in material, one document.

There is a JPY 150 billion impact as I explained here. This is impact of fselling price, and this is slightly positive impact. However, this is the market situation of materials, including metals, and that has loosened compared to last year. Excluding that, our cost is almost even. Not much change is happening there. The suppliers' activity to counter inflation, we are supporting them in such an activity in the similar way as last year. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, Mr. Yokoyama. Next question, Mr. Inajima from Bloomberg, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Bloomberg, Inajima speaking. Can you hear me?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. So some of the answers until now have already resolved my question. But as a follow-up question, especially that you don't change the full year forecast, the forex exchange volatility is still high. Is that one of the reasons why you didn't change the forecast? And also, U.S. Presidential election related question, if Mr. Trump is back in the office, they say that, they're going to have some regulations that might affect on the U.S., excuse me, Japanese OEMs who has the likelier high impact by the tariff increase, Honda as well. And maybe other companies might have to pass on or pass through those incremental tariff to the prices that might kind of work positively for the businesses, I thought. If you have a kind of a similar view, please clarify.

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you very much, Mr. Inajima. The reason why we didn't change the operating profit focus for the full year, the reason -- one of the reason is a forex currency because it is, not a clear cut trend we see. Therefore, we didn't change our outlook in the recent around, two weeks, changes. We couldn't make our decision for U.S. dollar, and also we have other currencies involved because we have a rather complicated price component transactions in different regions.

The cross transaction with the different currencies involve -- quite complicated. Therefore, change of the forecast within a three month situation would not be really justified, we thought. And then, we have other segment businesses and regional businesses. And quite a few of those can be or are being going on in line with our expectations, like Chinese yuan, the equity-based businesses, for instance.

However, your question is operating profit related, right? So the forecast of the OP with regard to the Chinese impact, The Honda Motor received a royalty money from the parent company, China, and we send EV parts or components to China as well where we get some profit as well. But where we have less fewer number of the vehicles in China, we would have impact. It will be like a loss of sometimes a JPY 1 billion sort of impact. However, JPY 1.24 trillion of forecast still stands, because we could absorb such impact, with some efforts still.

And again, presidential election, in the previous Trump administration, we had a U.S. MCA. We had a tariff in place, and then we still have an impact by that. Even today in relation to the Mexico business's involvement, the impact still is in place. We don't know what sort of regulations they would impose. For instance, local content ratio that may be one of the impact area. However, we need to know the details of what is coming up.

And in comparison, CBU complete unit, we don't have bigger portions of a CBU transactions. However, what is the impact on that? That's another question, because, we don't send to many CBUs from the U.S. or from Asia to the U.S. So depending on the origin and the destination of other CBUs, impact would be variable. From Canada to U.S., from Mexico to the U.S. another routes, the U.S. headquarters have three country or three party trading, which is a sort of complementary to each other. It might have some impact, but we could try to sustain our business. From Mexico to America, Maybe less impact to that, perhaps. But without details known to us, it is very difficult to explain. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. I apologize, but due to time constraints, the next question will be the last one. Last question [indiscernible] Mr. Mizutori please.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm Mr. Mizutori. Can you hear me?

Eiji Fujimura

Yes. We can hear you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have two questions regarding hybrid. First one is regarding last on the PowerPoint, the previous number of sales. Is there, I believe, silicon number. The hybrid sales units looks like it's increasing. You said it's going well in North America. But overall, there is a reason for a sales unit reduction, actually. Can you please elaborate on that? And also, the second question is related to this as well. The overall sales is going not so well in China. What is the positioning of HEV in China? Toyota is enhancing HEV in China, and they're trying to improve the situation even further. How are you going to deal with HEV positioning in China?

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you, Mr. Mizutori. As for the sales units of HEV in China. The 5% reduction in the passenger car category is what's being planned. So the change in the category, including hybrid, we have seen a 30% reduction in ICE, including hybrid. And on contrary, in HEV is increasing. So the hybrid included in ICE is decreasing in China slightly. Last year, it was 60,000, but now it's less than half of that. That's impact from China situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Excluding that, Chinese factors, the HEV for this quarter, about 60% increase is observed compared to last year. So how it's going?

Eiji Fujimura

In China, we have to still monitor. But as we mentioned at the onset of the term, last year global model of hybrid 800,000, we are aiming for 1 billion this year. That is our plan correctly. The production unit sales in China is going down at the moment. So we are still struggling in that area. But either way, this year, our target is to increase the production volume to 1 billion in the ICE presence, including hybrid. In some way or another, we are going to have to support.

So in China, as market is strangling, we have to consider how to fight under such circumstances within ICE, the segment SUV, for example, we are losing an ICE market as well with those models. So, we also had to make effort in such categories as well. Either way, as I mentioned earlier, on top of that, the battery EV exclusive platform is what we are, planning for, and a full-fledged production in China for those models. We will be focusing on that category. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Operator

