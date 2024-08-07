Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) Q1 2025 Press Conference Transcript

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Q1 2025 Press Conference Call August 7, 2024 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Eiji Fujimura - Managing Executive Officer, CFO
Masao Kawaguchi - Head of Accounting and Finance Supervisory Unit

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Thank you very much indeed for your participation despite your business schedule today. And then, I would like to start our financial results press conference for the Fiscal First Quarter ended June 30th, 2024.

To start with, I'd like to introduce the speakers today. Managing Executive Officer, CFO, Mr. Eiji Fujimura. Fujimura, nice to meet you. Operating Executive, Head of Accounting and Finance Supervisory Unit, Mr. Masao Kawaguchi. Nice to meet you.

Let's start with the pre about the quarter one of the FY 2025 results and the forecast of the FY 2025 full year. And Mr. Kawaguchi, he will elaborate on this a little bit later.

Eiji Fujimura

Thank you very much for your understanding of our business activities as usual.

Let me present our first quarter business results of FY 2025. Starting with the highlights of the financial results. Unit sales, in the motorcycle business, the first quarter increased globally, mainly in India and Brazil. In the Automotive business as well, we had robust sales of hybrid models. Thanks to the pricing scheme that reflects improved commercial values, the profits increased year on year in both Motorcycle and Automobile businesses. As a result, operating profit of the entire company marked the highest ever quarterly profit of JPY 484.7 billion or 9% of the operating profit margin.

For China, where a tough market environment still continues, we will revise the volume forecast down by 220,000 units. Whereas, we will maintain our previous guidance of the operating profit margin and the profit for the period attributable to the owner of the parents. ForEx assumption will stay

