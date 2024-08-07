Jetlinerimages

I am currently expanding my airport coverage. Previously, my coverage primarily included Mexican airports, and I am currently expanding that with airports located in other parts of the world such as Europe. In this report, I will be discussing the investment angle for Flughafen Zürich (OTCPK:FLGZY, OTCPK:UZAPF). Since this is the first time I cover Flughafen Zürich, I will also be providing a description of the company.

Flughafen Zürich Is Attractively Diversified

Flughafen Zürich

The following texts provide a compact description of the activities of Flughafen Zürich sources from my stock screener:

Flughafen Zurich AG is a Switzerland-based company that is engaged in the operation of Zurich Airport in Switzerland on behalf of the federal government. The Company offers access to international, national and regional transport networks. The Company operates in four segments: the Aviation flight operations segment encompasses the construction, operation and maintenance of the airport operating infrastructure; the Aviation security segment covers the installation, operation and maintenance of security infrastructure and all processes of direct relevance to security, which includes all systems and their operation and maintenance designed to prevent actions of any kind that affect the security of commercial civil aviation; the Non-aviation segment encompasses all activities relating to the development, marketing and operation of the commercial infrastructure at Zurich Airport, and the Aviation aircraft noise segment.

Flughafen Zürich

Important to note is that that Zurich Airport, which handled 28.9 million passengers in 2023, is not the only airport that is part of the company’s portfolio. The company also operates the airports of Florianópolis, Vitória and Macaé in Brazil with a combined passenger flow of 7.5 million passengers and the airports of Antofagasta and Iquique in Chile with 4.2 million passengers. Furthermore, the company added the airport of Natal in Brazil to its portfolio earlier this year and Noida International Airport, which will have a fully operational capacity of 70 million passengers will actually become the main gem of the group and will start operations in April 2025. Furthermore, the company holds minority stakes in the airports of Bela Horizonte and Bogotá (through a service agreement). So Flughafen Zurich AG, is more than the airport of Zürich.

Flughafen Zürich Is Still In Recovery Mode

Flughafen Zürich

The company only reports H1 and full-year earnings, so the most recent earnings available are the FY2023 earnings. Revenues grew 20.7% to 1.2 billion CHF while EBITDA grew 21.7% to 677 million CHF. Passenger numbers at Zürich increased 28% and were 92% recovered compared to pre-pandemic. In Brazil, passenger numbers grew 13%, but overall passenger numbers are still down compared to pre-pandemic with 4% lower domestic passenger numbers and 10% lower international traffic. In Chile, passenger numbers grew 14% consisting of 14% domestic growth and 40% international growth. Domestic traffic for the airports in Chile now exceed prep-pandemic levels by 2%, but international traffic remains 12% below pre-pandemic volumes. Overall, passenger traffic growth was higher than revenue growth and the traffic growth from and to Zürich was also lower than the global market growth. So, you could say that there is a bit of pressure on fees to Zürich Airport attractive. However, we also have to note that there was a 28% increase in passenger numbers and a 14% increase in aircraft movements. Part of the revenues are a function of aircraft movements and growth in that area was not in line with passenger growth as load factors were higher. On a positive note, EBITDA exceeded pre-pandemic figures by 5.4% on 2.1% higher revenues.

What Are The Risks For Flughafen Zürich?

The main risks I see for the company are any delay to the opening of Noida Airport, which is currently scheduled for April 2025. Any slip in the opening of that airport could mean additional cost growth and delays to the profits that the company would harvest from its activities in India. Furthermore, it looks like the market grew a bit faster than passenger flow for Zürich grew, so global competition on connectivity could also be a risk.

What Are The Growth Drivers For Flughafen Zürich?

While there are risks, there are some growth drivers as well that make the company attractive. The airport in Noida is a phased development that could reach 70 million passengers, but in its first phase the capacity is much smaller at 12 million passengers but given that the airport in Zurich processed 28.9 million passengers in 2023, adding 12 million passengers by 2025 or even a third of that is significant. Furthermore, the operations in Natal are now part of the company’s operations and overall we are not in growth mode compared to pre-pandemic. To me that is an indication the year-on-year growth should be pretty safe given that it is still part of the recovery. For 2024, higher earnings are expected on 95% recovery while full recovery is expected by 2025 for the airport of Zurich and from 2026 onward it will be in growth mode with 2 to 3 percent passenger growth expected.

Flughafen Zürich Offers Value To Investors

The Aerospace Forum

I believe that Flughafen Zürich offers potential to investors. Against the median EV/EBITDA for the company, we see 20% upside to $10.80 based on implementing the most recent balance sheet data and projections into our stock screener. We also note that the company trades at a discount to peers. While I do believe that the should trade more in line with its company median than with peers, the fact that the stock trades at a discount to peers provides some additional shielding.

How To Invest In Flughafen Zürich?

There are several ways to invest in Flughafen Zürich. The first one is via its FLGZY ticker. That ticker has sufficient volume, but investors need to keep in mind that FLGZY represents 0.04 ordinary shares or in other words the ratio is 25 meaning you need to own 25 FLGZY shares to represent one ordinary share. The second option is UZAPF, which represents the ordinary share traded OTC. This ticker, however, has little to no volume meaning that buying and selling and buying and selling at desired prices might be challenging. Therefore, my desired way to invest in the company would be on its home listing in Switzerland under the ticker FHZN.S which has sufficient volume.

Conclusion: Flughafen Zürich Stock Is Worth Your Consideration

Flughafen Zürich is not just the airport of Zürich and I consider that a good thing. You get the Zürich Airport as the gem of the company to invest in plus some exposure to Latin America and the airport that will open in India in 2025 could be the next big thing for Flughafen Zürich. Therefore, I am initiating coverage for Flughafen Zürich with a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.