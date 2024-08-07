Sundry Photography

I am writing about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) here, but I could probably write a similar article about many so-called "dividend stocks" and how modern market environment makes them very difficult to hold. To trade around price gyrations and to grab the dividend, as I do in my Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP) stock selection approach? Sure. But to buy and hold dividend stocks for years, from this point forward? It is certainly possible to find candidates, but there are some historically high headwinds. And AMGN has a lot of them.

I should have every reason to include AMGN in the watchlist of 40-50 stocks I am willing to own "at a price." It is part of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and I'm one of those old fogies that still thinks the Dow is relevant. What's more it is the 5th largest Dow component, in what is a top-heavy index where just 10 stock comprise 57% of that iconic index.

AMGN: great company, expensive stock

Amgen is obviously a leader in its field, as many others on this platform can wax poetic about brilliantly. I can't because I'm a technician, quant, portfolio manager and market historian, not a fundamental research analyst.

The work AMGN does in therapeutics, including Epogen and Aranesp to boost red blood cell count, and drugs that boost immune systems like Neupogen and Neulasta, make it an indispensable part of the healthcare sector of the S&P 500. And as a cancer survivor myself and one-time Amgen customer, I can attest personally to the company's prowess in delivering modern solutions to complex medical issues.

It is about the 40th largest stock in the S&P 500 index, and the 9th largest in the healthcare sector of that index (see table below). But I can't bring myself to like the stock as a core holding. The technicals are the ultimate decider for me, and as I'll show below, I see more risk than reward potential, and not enough yield to compensate me for that risk. This is a common theme for me in the current market climate, and why I have actually shaved a noticeable amount off of my peak equity exposure earlier in the year.

Seeking Alpha

Quant grades tell same story my chart work does: return potential, but at too high a risk

AMGN checks a key box for me, as I look for Profitability grades of at least B, and it comes in at the top of the heap at A+. Quality is not an issue here. Valuation, Growth and Momentum together in the chart below combine to create in quantitative terms what I see in my chart work. That is, AMGN is not a big grower at this point compared to others in its sector, its valuation is borderline obscenely high, and its price has run up. That all adds up to "overvalued," as confirmed by the dividend analysis I show below.

Seeking Alpha

But before we go there, since I am a big "price to sales" guy, I will quickly note that on that measure, AMGN is close to its 10-year peak. Even if it wasn't a peak, 6x sales is a lot, and just because a lot of big stocks are trading at nosebleed levels (especially in tech and related fields), it doesn't mean that it is OK. At least, not with me.

Data by YCharts

AMGN: dividend analysis

When it comes to stocks, except for my swing trading process, I am a dividend-seeker like so many on the Seeking Alpha platform. As we see below, the dividend checks out from a safety and consistency standpoint, and has some growth to it. Those are all things you'd expect from a high quality name like AMGN.

However, the Yield grade of B+ has to be put in context. The healthcare sector (using ETF XLV as a proxy) yields only 1.5%. That's the cap-weighted index ETF. The equal weighted index yields just 0.6%. Because apart from a small number of healthy (pardon the pun) cash cows in the sector, the biotechs and others weigh the yields down. That, and their past performance. So as I noted above, this is a tough time to own many quality dividend stocks without taking on the risk that a price drop worth 10 years of dividend yield is around the corner.

Seeking Alpha

My YARP approach to dividend stock analysis looks at the past 7 years of dividend yield and puts the current dividend rate in that context. Shown below, AMGN's 2.66% yield is toward the low end of that period's range.

Data by YCharts

Or, to put it in terms I often use when discussing the YARP approach, AMGN would probably pique my interest as a long-term holding if and when the yield gets into the 3.2%-3.5% range, and the stock price appears to be trying to carve out a bottom. We are nowhere near that scenario.

AMGN: technical analysis summary

Finally, there's the stock price chart itself. This is the mainstay of my stock or ETF analysis. Shown below, I see a stock struggling to push above its trendline, and I've marked 2 potential target zones below the current price that I could see AMGN heading toward.

TC2000 (SungardenInvestment.com)

I am the type of investor that realizes that anything is possible, but I see those lower price areas as more likely than AMGN roaring up 15% or so to a fresh all-time high and well beyond. That said, none of us can predict when the market will finally decide that stocks like this can't go up forever. Perhaps that's what starting to happen with the recent gyrations in the global equity market.

Conclusions

So while there is always upside potential, the question I always ask myself is "at what risk am I pursuing that return?" The time for me to own AMGN was well south of here, and I had my attention on many other equities instead. I'm not complaining, they've done just fine. But as much as I'd like to welcome AMGN into the club, unless I decide to focus primarily on Dow 30 stocks (which would automatically put it in the mix), AMGN is a pass for me.

As my regular readers know, I'm not a big fan of traditional ratings on stocks, but in order to check that box, I'll assign a sell rating to AMGN, since that risk of a rollover in price along with many other quality names with mediocre yields is a very real one for the remainder of this year.