Cboe Global: Diversified Exchange With Volatility Upside, But Valuation Looks Fair

Business Overview: Globally Diversified Exchange and Data Platform

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 as the first marketplace for trading listed options. Over the following years, CBOE grew its options platforms to include options on the S&P 500 and created the Cboe Volatility Index, also known as the VIX. In 2004 CBOE launched the Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) which trades VIX futures contracts and in 2010 CBOE demutualized and went public. In 2017 CBOE diversified into U.S. and European equities and global FX trading via its acquisition of Bats Global Markets. Over the following years, CBOE continued to diversify into other geographies (via the acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific), product lines (such as clearing via the acquisitions of EuroCCP and ErisX), and capabilities (such as additional proprietary products and analytics via the acquisitions of FT Options, Hanweck and Trade Alert).

CBOE reports results across three broad segments: Cash and Spot Markets (LTM revenue of $380 million, or 19% of total CBOE consolidated revenue), Data and Access Solutions (LTM revenue of $547 million, or 27% of total CBOE consolidated revenue), and Derivatives Markets (LTM revenue of $1,068 million, or 54% of total CBOE consolidated revenue). Transaction and clearing fees make up the bulk of revenues across the three segments, accounting for 72% of LTM consolidated revenue, with Access and Capacity fees and Market Data fees comprising the remainder.

Digging in a bit deeper into the three broad segments, Derivatives Markets revenues are derived from CBOE’s Options (68% of consolidated net revenue) and Futures (7% of consolidated net revenue) platforms. In the Options segment, CBOE offers venues for trading multi-listed options, where it has ~22-24% market share (ranked second amongst the largest players, which include ICE and NDAQ), as well as proprietary index options, such as options on the S&P 500 and on the VIX index. CBOE also generates revenue within the asset class segment from access and capacity fees, as well as both proprietary and industry market data fees. Within the Futures segment, CBOE operates a venue where participants primarily trade futures on the VIX index and similarly generates revenue from access and capacity fees and market data fees.

CBOE’s Cash and Spot Markets are comprised of its North American Equities segment, its Europe and APAC segment, Global FX, and Digital Assets (though digital assets are being wound down and CBOE is planning to focus on derivatives products on digital assets, leveraging its strength in the derivatives markets space). In North American Equities, CBOE offers venues to trade U.S. equities (where it currently has ~12% market share – ranked third amongst the large exchange operators which include ICE and NDAQ) and Canadian equities (where it currently has 15% market share) and also generates access and capacity fees and market data fees from these two geographies. In the Europe and APAC segment, CBOE operates venues to trade European (24% market share), Japanese (5% market share) and Australian equities (20% market share) and offers a European Clearing venue (and generates access and capacity fees and market data revenues). In FX, CBOE primarily offers a venue to trade spot FX (20% market share) and generates a small amount of non-transaction revenue in this segment.

Note, that the access and capacity fees and market data revenues generated within CBOE’s broader asset class and geographic segments are captured within the broader Data and Access Solutions business noted above.

Strategic Review Began in 3Q23 Following Leadership Transition

Following a leadership transition in September 2023 in which CBOE’s long-time CEO Ed Tilly resigned from the company and Fred Tomczyk was appointed to the CEO role, new CEO Tomczyk announced a strategic review of the company. CBOE’s strategic review is focused on three key areas: 1) sharpening the strategic focus of the company (following years of tuck-in acquisitions as shown in the charts above), 2) effective allocation of capital (de-emphasizing M&A and re-emphasizing capital return), and 3) developing talent management succession. I believe that this strategic review is a positive for the company as, after years of making small acquisitions, the company has the opportunity to focus on key areas for the business – such as building strengths across geographies, integrating its systems and products, lowering expense growth to stabilize margins, and returning capital to shareholders. As noted on its 2Q24 earnings call, “the strategic review should be viewed as a journey and not an event, and you will see us continue to refine our strategy over time”. I view this as a positive, as it suggests to me that CBOE is committed to operating the most efficient strategy it can, given various market environments, for the benefit of shareholders over the long run.

2Q24 Earnings Review; Strong Revenue Results and Impressive Margin Expansion

On August 2, CBOE reported very strong 2Q24 results, reporting record net revenue of $514 million and showing total organic revenue growth of 10% Y/Y. Organic revenue growth was driven by very impressive Cash & Spot Markets revenue growth of 15% Y/Y, 11% growth in Derivative Markets revenue, and slightly softer 5% growth in Data & Access Solutions growth. In addition to the strong topline results, CBOE maintained tight expense control in the quarter as adjusted operating expenses were up 2.5% Y/Y and adjusted operating margins expanded 2.8% Y/Y to 61.6%. CBOE’s EBITDA margin expanded 3.5% Y/Y to 66.3%. 2Q24 marked the 4th consecutive quarter for both operating margin and EBITDA margin expansion Y/Y after a period of negative growth in margins for the past 6 quarters. This translated into diluted EPS of $2.15, tying the record EPS results CBOE put up in 1Q24. Given the consistent results for the past 4 quarters, CBOE has made it clear that it intends to execute on its strategic review and manage expense control well, with the goal of driving operating margin and EBITDA margin improvement into the future.

Recent Volumes, Volatility & Volume Outlook

Volatility, as measured by the VIX, is currently averaging 21.0 in August-to-date, up 45% from 14.5 in July and up 32% from 15.9 in August 2023. Additionally, realized volatility, as measured by daily changes in the closing value of the S&P 500 is tracking at 19.6 in August-to-date, up 70% from 11.5 in July and up 55% from 12.7 in August 2024. With the looming presidential election later this year and the recent market turmoil as investors remain anxious over the prospects for the U.S. economy, I think it is possible that volatility levels could remain elevated at least through the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, total U.S. equity volumes are tracking at 14.7 billion per day, up 31% from 11.2 billion in July and up 40% from 10.5 billion in August 2023. Additionally, total industry equity option volumes are tracking at 61 million per day, up 34% from July and up 51% from 40.4 million in August 2023. Industry Index option volumes are currently averaging 6.9 million per day in August, up 64% vs. 4.2 million in July and up 78% from August 2023.

Cboe’s U.S. equity volume is averaging 1.7 billion per day in August-TD, up 33% relative to July and up 27% Y/Y. Based on MTD ADV, Cboe has lost 122 basis points of market share in U.S. equities relative to August 2023 but gained 15 basis points of market share relative to July. Additionally, Cboe’s U.S. equity options volume is averaging 13.8 million contracts per day, up 24% relative to July and up 25% relative to August 2023. Based on QTD ADV, Cboe has lost 470 basis points of market share in U.S. equity options relative to August 2023 and 189 basis points of market share relative to July. Meanwhile, Cboe’s index option volumes are averaging 6.8 million contracts per day in August-TD, up 78% Y/Y and up 65% from July. Additionally, Cboe’s futures volumes are averaging 643k per day, up 141% from July and up 168% from August 2023 levels while FX volumes are averaging $67.8 billion per day, up 52% from July and up 61% from August 2023. As mentioned above, the current geopolitical climate is conducive to increased volatility levels, which should benefit CBOE’s proprietary contract volumes (Index options and Futures) and could help revenue growth rates in the back half of 2024.

Guidance Update: Raising Total Revenue Outlook, Lowering D&A Revenue Expectations, No Change To Expense Outlook

In conjunction with its 2Q24 results, CBOE provided an updated outlook for the full year 2024 across a number of line items. In terms of revenue, CBOE slightly increased its full-year total organic revenue growth rate outlook to a range of 6% to 8% from the previous outlook of higher end of 5% to 7%. CBOE noted that it now expects the Data & Access Solutions business to put up revenue growth at the lower end of 7% to 10%, down from previous expectations of 7% to 10%. CBOE noted on the earnings call that the lowered D&A outlook was due to the softer 2Q24 results (only 5% Y/Y growth), which were partly due to some tougher comps relative to 2Q23 as there were some one-time items that closed in the quarter. CBOE also noted that it anticipates the growth rate for this line to improve in the back half of the year due to a number of D&A clients it has in the pipeline. Across other guidance lines, CBOE maintained its prior guidance for operating expenses to come in a range of $795-805 million, non-operating (expenses) income benefit from minority investments to come in a range of $37-43 million, depreciation and amortization to come in a range of $43-47 million, the effective tax rate to end the year in a range of 28.5%-30.5% and capital expenditures to come in at $51-57 million.

Despite Potential Upside to Transaction-Based Revenues, SOTP Analysis Yields CBOE Near Fair Value

Using a sum-of-the-parts approach to my revenue and earnings estimates, I come up with a fair value for CBOE shares at 22.5x 2025 EPS. My methodology assumes a 25.0x multiple on Derivatives Markets Revenue for CBOE (54% of the revenue mix in 2025), which is roughly consistent with where U.S. futures exchanges traded before they diversified into more cash transaction-based businesses. I assume a 22.9x multiple on the Data & Access Solutions Revenue (29% of CBOE’s 2025 revenue mix) which assumes a peer set comprised of FDS, SPGI, MCI and IHS and assumes a 20% discount off of this peer set (given CBOE’s relatively small size in this market against much larger global peers). I then assume a 13.5x multiple on Cash & Spot Markets revenue (17% of CBOE’s 2025 revenue mix). Given that CBOE is currently trading at 21.6x 2025 consensus EPS, I see only a modest upside based on a fair multiple for the exchange. As such, I am initiating coverage on CBOE with a HOLD rating.

Risks to my Thesis

While I view CBOE as fairly valued currently, there are a number of risks, both to the downside and upside, to my thesis. 1) Volumes and Volatility – should volumes remain elevated for a prolonged period, there could be upside to CBOE’s transaction-based revenue. And on the flip side, if volumes were to deteriorate meaningfully from the current levels, that could put pressure on transaction-based revenue (which I already stated comprised 72% of CBOE’s LTM revenues). 2) Lower growth in Data & Access Solutions – CBOE noted that its slower growth rate in this revenue stream was related to some transitory items and difficult comps coming out of 2Q23, however if this persists it could cause the growth rate in Data & Access Solutions to remain under pressure, which could impact valuation as this is viewed as a fairly steady growth stream for the company into the future. 3) Inability to maintain tight expense control – CBOE has historically managed expenses very well, however given the acquisition pace over the past few years, it is possible that this could become challenged as CBOE works through its current strategic review process, which could lead to higher expense growth rates than seen historically, which could pressure margins into the future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CBOE is a well-diversified, global exchange operator with a long history of adding to its suite of asset classes both organically and via M&A. After years of adding to its product suite via M&A, the recently launched strategic review should help the exchange going forward, as it should refocus the company on its core competencies. The company reported solid results in 2Q24, owing both to the strategic review (that began in 3Q23) as well as to the heightened volume and volatility environment, which has continued into 3Q24. Despite the solid results coming out of 2Q24, given the business mix, I believe the shares are trading near fair value based on my sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology. To be clear, I do not believe anyone should be outright selling CBOE shares given the present valuation, and if you believe the current volatility and volume environment will persist into the foreseeable future with volumes at or near current levels, there could be an upside to revenue/earnings, in which case I would consider adding to your position.