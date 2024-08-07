Oil Prices Near Recent Lows: Demand Concerns Keep Bulls At Bay

Aug. 07, 2024 7:40 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO
Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.89K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices remain subdued due to recession fears and demand concerns.
  • US stockpiles unexpectedly increased, adding to the bearish sentiment, EIA data out later today.
  • Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and China’s economic outlook are also contributing factors.

The Index of Oil. Down.

PashaIgnatov

By Zain Vawda

Oil prices continued to struggle yesterday as increasing recession fears kept bullish investors at bay. The prospect of a recession is exacerbating global demand concerns, putting additional downward pressure on oil prices.

Overnight, oil prices made

This article was written by

Dean Popplewell profile picture
Dean Popplewell
2.89K Followers
Dean Popplewell has nearly two decades of experience trading currencies and fixed income instruments. He has a deep understanding of market fundamentals and the impact of global events on capital markets. He is respected among professional traders for his skilled analysis and career history as global head of trading for firms such as Scotia Capital and BMO Nesbitt Burns. Since joining OANDA in 2006, Dean has played an instrumental role in driving awareness of the forex market as an emerging asset class for retail investors, as well as providing expert counsel to a number of internal teams on how to best serve clients and industry stakeholders.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News