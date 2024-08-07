Oil Prices Near Recent Lows: Demand Concerns Keep Bulls At Bay

PashaIgnatov

By Zain Vawda

Oil prices continued to struggle yesterday as increasing recession fears kept bullish investors at bay. The prospect of a recession is exacerbating global demand concerns, putting additional downward pressure on oil prices.

Overnight, oil prices made a brief attempt to push higher as market sentiment temporarily improved. Market participants are closely monitoring geopolitical tensions, as any significant conflict in the Middle East could drastically impact supply and support oil prices.

China’s economic outlook remains another factor weighing on oil prices. Recent data revealed that Chinese oil imports fell to their lowest levels since September 2022.

Adding to the bearish sentiment, US stockpiles posted an unexpected increase. According to PI data, crude stocks rose by 176,000 barrels for the week ending August 2, while analysts polled by Reuters had anticipated a decrease of 700,000 barrels.

Later today, further insights into US stockpiles will be available when the Energy Information Administration (EIA) releases its weekly inventory data at 14:30 GMT.

Source: MarketPulse Economic Calendar

As it stands, the upcoming EIA data is unlikely to alter the overall outlook on its own. Geopolitical risks continue to be the main concern, keeping market participants on edge. Additional worries about a recession or global economic slowdown could further depress oil prices.

Technical Analysis

From a technical perspective, Brent has been making its way lower since the July 5 highs around the $88.55 handle. This has brought the price to within a whisker of the lower band of the channel that has been in play since March 2023.

The low of this pattern rests around the $75.00 psychological level, and this could prove a tough nut to crack for oil bears.

Brent Oil Chart Weekly, August 7, 2024 (Source: TradingView)

Dropping down to an H4 chart and price does appear to be attempting a recovery. Whether or not oil will be able to gain bullish traction remains to be seen, but the H4 technical picture gives a sense of hope.

Having broken the descending trend line, there is a possibility that a recovery may materialize, that is to say barring any new developments around a peace deal in the Middle East and an improving sentiment. An H4 candle close above $78.500 will result in a change in structure and may attract more buying pressure.

Brent Oil Chart H4, August 7, 2024 (Source: TradingView)

Support

76.50

76.00

75.00 (psychological level)

Resistance

78.50

79.315

80.00

