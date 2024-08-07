Ratchapon Supprasert/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) has an established market for its energy recovery products in the reverse osmosis industry. Most of ERII's revenue is based on its PX pressure exchange technology, which recovers pressure energy and is suitable for liquids and gases under pressure. Over 30 years, it has developed an excellent reputation for quality and reliability in its core market, and the business is on an outstanding financial footing.

ERII is embarking on an expansion plan targeting two new industries with potential for significant growth. Both new sectors should be able to ride the wave of increasing regulatory and environmental concerns sweeping the world.

I looked at ERII due to its green credentials, reducing energy consumption in reverse osmosis and the new markets of wastewater and refrigeration. It also enables the switch from dangerous environment-damaging chemicals to less toxic and less flammable CO2.

The company seems appropriately valued relative to its legacy business but perhaps not relative to the potential of the two new market opportunities.

The Background

Energy Recovery has been developing applications for its Pressure exchanger (patented as the PX) for 30 years. It was initially designed to recover energy from high-pressure salt water being forced through a membrane in reverse osmosis desalination projects. The technology has proven to be a highly effective energy-saving invention. It is a simple idea made effective by great engineering. High-pressure liquid or gas enters the device in precision manufactured ducts, causing them to rotate, transferring energy from a high-pressure liquid to a low-pressure one. It is an efficient way to capture and reuse energy.

The PX has been continuously improved and remains the core technology at the heart of most ERII's products. The newest version is the PX Q400, a higher performance, lower maintenance device.

ERII has a range of pumps and turbochargers designed specifically for reverse osmosis applications that complement their energy recovery devices. They are highly engineered specialist components that deliver substantial cost benefits.

Desalination has long been their core market and they are a world leader in this area. ERII has begun a process of horizontal diversification, hoping to find applications for its core technology outside of the reverse osmosis industry. An adjacent market wastewater management was the first new market and ERII reported some initial sales in this area in Q2 2024. CO2 refrigeration is a more distant market but offers a large TAM. Both new markets will likely see significant growth profiles over the coming years driven by government regulation and an increase in environmental concerns.

Desalination

Desalination was the first commercial application of the PX technology, today it is the world standard in energy recovery for large-scale plants. The desalination industry is expected to continue growing with a CAGR of over 5% until 2030.

Water is becoming scarce in many parts of the world. Driven by climate change heavily populated areas are becoming drier and are looking to desalination to fulfill their freshwater needs. Desalination is energy intensive as it pushes salt water through a membrane at high pressure. The membrane allows pure water to flow through but not the salt and other contaminants.

Over the last 30 years, over 30,000 PX devices have been sold in over 100 countries. ERII estimates that the devices have saved $6.8 billion in energy costs. (ERII website) The device is designed to run for 25 years without maintenance and may save as much as 60% of energy costs, depending on the installation.

Competition

Competition has grown over the years; ERII no longer supplies a unique device (10K 2023), and several companies worldwide have similar technology. ERII has its brand name, proven excellence, and reputation for reliability and quality.

Wastewater

Of the two new markets, wastewater is making the quickest progress. It has many similarities to the desalination market and will be sold to many of the same customers. The technology is often the same, and most market forecasters include wastewater with desalination as it is the same technology doing the same job.

Many countries are finding clean water a scarce resource, and still, more are struggling with the problem of contaminated water. The source could be sewage, but it often is industrial. Companies face increasing environmental regulations with countries beginning to adopt a zero liquid discharge policy. Sites that produce large quantities of wastewater must improve its quality before releasing it. Affected industries include Automotive, Chemicals, Paper, Textiles and most heavy industries, including Mining and Oil.

A variety of technologies are being used to clean wastewater. Still, reverse osmosis is a key one where ERII energy recovery devices can make the project lower cost than many competing technologies. Ultra-high-pressure reverse osmosis systems can achieve zero liquid discharge, which is the ultimate aim of regulations and environmental pressure groups.

In the Q2 earnings, ERII guided to $13 million of revenue from the wastewater market, almost 10% of total revenue, suggesting it is quickly becoming an important market. Although wastewater revenue was only $0.6 million in Q2, the CEO restated that they have strong visibility on upcoming sales, especially in China, where they reported a significant uptick in interest.

CO2 Refrigeration

The PX G1300 is a version of the devices designed for use in CO2 refrigeration systems, it boasts reduced energy usage, fewer components and increased cooling capacity relative to the competition.

CO2 was a common refrigerant before the 1930s, and it was used in air conditioning and food cooling. The emergence of synthetic refrigerants caused a decline in its use as HFC and CFC refrigerants became commonplace. The EPA has classified these substances as harmful and intends to reduce their usage by 85% before 2036. In Europe, regulation is more advanced, restricting their use from 2024 and has them banned completely by 2050.

As a result, CO2 is once again seen as the next refrigerant, and it has several advantages over HFCs. It is far less damaging to the environment and safer in most use cases, as it is less toxic and flammable than synthetic alternatives. CO2 is also available in larger quantities, giving it a substantial price advantage. CO2 sells for around $3 per pound, whereas synthetic refrigerants range from $15 to $20 per pound.

CO2 has some negatives; it requires pressure levels more than double synthetic refrigerants, meaning retrofitting and upgrading is not feasible, and it does require a more complicated system with highly engineered components to work effectively.

The regulatory moves present an opportunity for ERII, but it does mean that all current refrigeration companies are moving toward CO2 at the same time so the competition will be intense perhaps limiting the size of the opportunity.

ERII hopes to compete on the energy cost savings its technology can bring from recovering energy from high-pressure CO2 as it exists in a compressor.

Energy Resources and CO2

CO2 refrigeration is forecast to grow at twice the CAGR of the desalination and wastewater markets of ERII making it an attractive proposition.

CO2 refrigeration is an example of horizontal diversification, it is a new market for ERII and ERII is new to the OEMs and end users in this industry, it will likely be a harder sell and they will need good evidence of the benefits of their system.

Pressure exchange technology is new to the CO2 refrigeration market. As a result, they have no direct competitors supplying a comparable system. Still, many manufacturers are providing other CO2 systems, and we will need to see some direct comparisons to make a realistic judgment.

CO2 sales will be reported under the OEM section

ERII has completed the lab testing of its PX-G system and has installed 9 of a planned 10 systems in supermarkets in the US and Europe. They have hired DC engineering to collect data on the performance of the systems including energy usage at 6 sites and prepare an independent whitepaper showing the performance of the system and its energy use. ERII hopes the whitepaper will drive sales with refrigeration OEMs in the future. The two current OEMs Hillphoenix and Epta hope to install at a further 40 sites in 2024. (Q2 earnings)

The ERII website has a case study of the first installation by EPTA in northern Italy. The PX G1300 energy recovery device from ERII is reported as decreasing energy costs by 25% up to 40 degrees C (104 degrees F) and more than 30% above this temperature. The system also provided increased stability at higher temperatures an important consideration as more weather extremes are recorded in Southern Europe.

Competition in this market will be from other companies using CO2 cooling and large companies like Honeywell with competing technology. Probably the largest refrigeration company (established 1949) moving to CO2 is Star Refrigeration which has already installed 29,000 CO2 refrigeration projects.

The whitepaper results will be crucial here. If the ERII system can save significant amounts of electricity relative to the competition, it could be a huge seller. If not, it will likely fail to gain any traction in this new market.

Desalination and wastewater revenue appears under the water segment at ERII, where they have three distinct sales channels: Mega Projects, OEM customers and After Market sales.

The Playbook

ERII has a new management team; the CEO was appointed in October 2023 and a new CFO was announced at the Q2 2024 earnings call. It will take some time to understand this new teams aims for the business and how they intend to drive the two new business segments going forward.

In the Q2 earnings, the CEO repeatedly referred to the "Playbook Process" saying "we have moved from the "Where to Play" phase to the "How to Play" phase."

The Playbook contains the strategic plan of ERII and how it intends to operate in these new markets. The CEO has said it contains critical milestones for the technology and financial targets that will form the foundation of the company's efforts in the coming years.

The Playbook is a large undertaking, in Q2 earnings ERII said they had spent $2.6 million on consulting fees for the Playbook and $1.4 million for the transition to the new management team. A further $2.2 million is expected in the remainder of 2024.

The CEO said he will not share the details of the plans until Q4 2024 and intends to host a webinar then to cover the detail.

It is always necessary to be prudent when sharing plans and goals; the last thing any company needs is to give out targets and goals that they cannot achieve. We have seen many companies fall foul of this leading to a boom-and-bust cycle for shareholders.

Unfortunately, this means I cannot build a useful mathematical model for this company and work out a fair value for its shares. The Playbook and the CO2 whitepaper are crucial documents needed to assess the trajectory of ERII sales to its new markets. The new markets represent the growth beyond what is currently priced in.

The mathematical model currently only has a forecast for FY 2024 I hope to build out the remainder of the model in Q4 when I get the information, I need to assess the competitive situation of ERII in the CO2 market and quantify the size and profitability of the wastewater market.

H1 2024 is behind us, and management provided good visibility for the remainder of the year. My forecast for this year shows another tick-up in positive free cash flow with a return to the revenue growth rates seen before 2020. Over the last three years, revenue growth rates averaged 3%, down from 13% in the previous five years.

ERII did report problems scaling production of the new PX Q400, mentioned at the beginning of this article, in Q1, but in Q2, they said they expected these issues to be fully resolved soon and that they were of a materials handling nature. An increase in revenue led to a rise in operating costs in Q2 of 21% relating to overtime payments, but gross margin was unaffected.

2024 Forecast (Author Model)

Finances

ERII has a rock-solid balance sheet with a total equity of over $200 million and no debt.

ERII Balance sheet (Author Database)

Revenue stagnated between 2020 and 2023 but appears to be growing again in 2024. Free cash flow turned higher in 2022 and still looks to be going higher this year.

Key Financials over time (Author Database)

Gross Profit margins seem to be under a little pressure but remains high for an engineering firm.

The largest shareholder is BlackRock (9%), and institutional investors own 85% of the company. The general public owns 13% and insiders have 2%. This kind of breakdown generally leads to a stable share price, due to the large institutional holders who typically buy and hold, however, the low insider ownership often leads to dilution and suggests that insiders may not be well aligned with shareholders. Dilution in the last 12 months was less than 3% so it's not a big issue now, however, with such a strong balance sheet, it could be zero.

It will be interesting to see what management plans are for the capital structure of this business, they have plenty of cash and are generating significant free cash flow. Hopefully, the Playbook will contain information about plans to return some of this cash to shareholders or clearly indicate how it will be spent to grow the business.

Conclusion

ERII appears to be a solid company with a proven technological solution in the reverse osmosis space, it has many years of operating experience and a strong financial position.

A new management team has arrived as the company looks to break out of its historical market and apply its technology to two new markets offering great potential.

The company seems to be fairly valued for its current business, which is strong and growing steadily.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to assess the potential of the new markets until later in the year, when we will receive information about the performance of the company's CO2 cooling technology and the plans of the new management team.

I will write a new article once we receive the CO2 white paper and the Playbook. If I had any shares in ERII, I would hold on to them as I can see no specific threat to this business. I will make an investment decision later in the year and at the moment see great potential.

ERII sells energy-saving technology in the environmental space, it could be a slam-dunk trade, but I will wait for a complete competitive analysis of its technology in the new markets. I am rating ERII Hold with a positive outlook.