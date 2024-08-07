Nanci Santos/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The notorious fintech Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) reported Q2 2024 results that were better than expected, which led to its share price jumping more than 20% after hours.

Meanwhile, if we move beyond the positive surprises of its better-than-expected EBITDA losses, I struggle to see how investors will be positively rewarded in this name.

Particularly given that as it stands, investors are asked to pay around 50x next year's best-case EBITDA scenario, while taking on a business with around $700 million of debt that is due in the coming year.

As such, I remain bearish on UPST stock.

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, I said,

Upstart Holdings has one significant issue. It carries a lot of debt. And I believe that this debt will need to be tackled in the next year, before its debt becomes current on its balance sheet (meaning a financial obligation that is due within a year).

Author's work on UPST

Upstart has a large retail following. This often means a lot of stock options, weak hands, and a volatile stock.

Accordingly, I wouldn't be too quick to read into the after-hours reaction as all that significant to the medium-term prospects of this company. Here's why I remain bearish.

Upstart's Near-Term Prospects

Upstart is a fintech company that leverages technology to improve the personal loan industry. It uses AI models to assess loan applications, aiming to provide more accurate risk assessments and better loan terms. Upstart's approach involves automating the loan process, which enhances efficiency for borrowers.

In the near term, Upstart's prospects appear reasonable. The company has reported progress towards sequential growth and profitability. By securing long-term funding partnerships, Upstart has reduced its reliance on its balance sheet for loan funding, a trend expected to continue (more on this soon).

Additionally, as noted on the earnings call, the launch of Model 18, which incorporates APR (a repayment rate) as both an input and output, has boosted the accuracy of its credit pricing model, which may potentially increase loan conversion rates.

However, Upstart faces several headwinds in the near term. The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with no significant improvements expected to aid the company's progress.

Furthermore, while automation has increased, maintaining low fraud rates and high efficiency remains a constant battle for Upstart.

Given this balanced background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Stabilize

UPST revenue growth rates

Upstart's revenue growth rates are expected to stabilize in the back half of 2024. More specifically, as we headed into this earnings report, Upstart stated that H2 2024 would see around $300 million of revenue from fees (essentially the full sum of its total revenue), and with more visibility into the back half of 2024, Upstart has now upwards revised this outlook by around 7%.

For a business that many, myself included, have now given up as a dead company walking, this improved outlook is most rewarding for shareholders. This now makes the bear thesis less straightforward and admits the possibility that the prospects for a potential turnaround could be on the cards.

Now, with the thought of a potential turnaround in mind, let's discuss its valuation.

UPST Stock Valuation -- 50x Next Year's EBITDA

Before we discuss Upstart's valuation, let's first turn our attention to Upstart's balance sheet.

Upstart's balance sheet saw substantial improvement, from approximately $700 million of net debt at the end of Q1 2024 to around $500 million of net debt in Q2 2024.

The bulk of this improvement comes as Upstart sold about $200 million or a fifth of the loans it carried on its books, which helped Upstart deliver more than $150 million of positive cash flow in Q2 2024.

That being said, keep in mind that this positive cash infusion is a non-sustainable change in its working capital. A better representation of its underlying profitability can be seen in the table that follows:

UPST Q2 2024

What you see above is that Upstart delivered another quarter of negative EBITDA, at negative $9 million.

And this leads me to this consideration. The carrot for investors here is that Upstart's Q4 will be EBITDA positive. That's it.

Indeed, allow me to recap what I previously stated:

Author's work

Upstart guided for Q2 to see negative $35 million of EBITDA. When its figures were ultimately reported, its EBITDA was negative $9 million. This is clear evidence that Upstart is doing everything in its power to reach sustainable profitability.

But is that progress sustainable? For now, I continue to believe that the best investors can hope to see in 2025 is $50 million of EBITDA. That's the best-case scenario.

And if that turns out to be a fair estimate, this implies that Upstart is priced at 50x next year's EBITDA.

In sum, I do not believe that this stock is a compelling investment.

The Bottom Line

Given the current financial outlook for Upstart, paying 50 times forward EBITDA for a company with $500 million of net debt does not seem like a compelling investment opportunity to me.

Despite recent improvements in their AI models and funding strategies, the company's valuation remains excessively high relative to its earnings potential. The substantial debt burden and the ongoing struggle to achieve sustainable profitability present significant risks.

In essence, while Upstart aims to elevate lending through technology, its stock price has already been elevated to an overvalued level.