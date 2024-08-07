da-kuk

Since I last covered cybersecurity play Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in May 2021, it surged by more than 120% about six months later, justifying my bullish position which was based on product differentiation. The share price eventually dipped despite the company generating more sales, and breaking even by delivering positive GAAP net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (FQ3) which ended in April.

The stock was trading at around $165 at the time of writing, and a comparison with the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) in the chart below shows it has underperformed by around 34% as of early March.

This thesis aims to show that this is not a buy-the-dip opportunity based on the way it is deriving revenues from its current customer base in a rapidly evolving threat landscape where in addition to comprehensive protection covering a broader spectrum of vulnerabilities, clients are also prioritizing costs. This may favor larger competitors like Microsoft (MSFT), and its close association with CrowdStrike (CRWD) also suggests caution.

I start by providing an update on how the company is addressing the challenge posed by hackers growing more sophisticated in the age of Generative AI.

Adapting Rapidly to the new Threat Landscape

There are now two main groups of bad actors, the first one consisting of criminal gangs wanting to make money through ransomware attacks and then nation-state-backed hacker groups trying to steal confidential data, with both exploiting AI to become more potent. In both cases, the zero trust protection architecture championed by Zscaler (picture below) is suitable for blocking cyberattacks coming from North Korea or Russia.

Furthermore, since data has become a highly valued asset and tons of it are required by Gen AI algorithms to deliver optimum results, there is a need to prevent breaches involving sensitive corporate information being leaked to bad actors. For this purpose, the company has rapidly built the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. For investors, Zero Trust is a concept whereby no employee in a company is trusted, or allowed access to the IT network unless she has been authenticated through login and password credentials.

Looking at product differentiation, as per Gartner, the company has enhanced its Zero Trust capability while also improving its DLP or Data Loss Prevention features. Also, one of its strengths is SSE or Secured Service Edge, which combines networking and security services in a way that works better than in traditional use cases when these two functionalities are carried out separately. Thus, it is positioned as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant below.

The Competition, Decrease in NRR, and Decelerating Growth

However, the above comparison also shows that it faces competition from the likes of Palo Alto (PANW) and privately-held NetSkope without forgetting others like Cloudflare (NET). More importantly, the Zero Trust Security market saw Microsoft announcing the general availability of its Entra Suite. In addition to secured access solutions for enterprises, Entra includes Microsoft Sentinel, which is a data-driven surveillance tool that can help detect and reduce threats.

Now, the software giant builds on its expertise as a strong endpoint security provider with its Windows Defender, and it has also been expanding its product offerings with VPN solutions that come built-in with its operating systems. Therefore, its foray into Zero Trust comes as no surprise, but the problem it is now overlaps with Zscaler's products.

Talking to product independence, it can be argued that corporations will prefer to continue buying cybersecurity products from specialists like Zscaler rather than from an application provider like Microsoft, which also supplies productivity tools Office 365. Along the same lines, corporations with a multi-cloud strategy having IT workloads residing on Alphabet's (GOOG) GCP or Amazon's (AMZN) AWS may have second thoughts before switching to Microsoft, making them more likely to stick to vendor-neutral Zscaler.

However, there is also the cost factor to contend with, especially at a time when interest rates remain above 5% and unexpectedly high unemployment numbers may instill doubts in the minds of CEOs on whether the economy will continue to grow. Thus, the selling environment has become more difficult increasing the degree of security product consolidation, or one where the tendency is to choose bundles from a single supplier rather than discreet products from many vendors, in a more cost-effective way.

In other words, customers want more functionality while spending less money, and to this end Zscaler also offers bundles, but this will ultimately depend on how comprehensively its solutions address clients' multiple requirements. In this case, per its CEO, selling bigger bundles has translated into lower NRR (or net retention rate from existing customers) which decreased from 120% to 116% during the last three quarters. Now, driving more bundle sales normally increases the average spend per client as they tend to buy more compared to when buying products individually, but the fact that this has not happened for Zscaler suggests it may be providing higher discounts in an attempt to reduce churn.

Still, to the company's credit, providing initial discounts can attract more customers, and for this purpose, sales from new accounts made for over 50% of the company's growth during FQ3. Now, this strategy may result in higher NRR if it can upsell to the customer base, for example, by driving more subscription sales across the company's product suite. Thus, NRR can evolve positively over the long term.

However, in the meantime, as a result of fewer recurring sales, revenue growth has been impacted as seen in the blue chart below which shows a deceleration from the October 2023 quarter. Thus, from 43% YoY revenue growth has decreased to 32% in FQ3 which may have disappointed investors, probably explaining why despite having beaten consensus estimates during the last three quarters, the stock has failed to deliver a meaningful upside.

Positive Net Income but Potential Contagion Risks From CrowdStrike

The orange chart above also shows an improvement in net income to $19 million during the April 2024 quarter compared to losses previously, achieved by higher revenues and lowering operating expenses. However, again, the fact that the market has failed to reward this achievement through a better upside probably shows that Zscaler needs to move toward profitability sustainably.

Looking at the price action, the stock started underperforming in early March (introductory chart) despite exceeding analysts' consensus estimates during its second-quarter financial results and providing upgraded guidance for the full year, which ends in July this year. Subsequently, the stock did gain but never recovered completely despite again beating earnings and raising guidance in FQ3 against the backdrop of cautious spending. Also, both Wall Street and Seeking Alpha analysts are bullish while Quant rates the stock as a strong buy, but this has not helped stock performance. This suggests the market may be more focused on the NRR metric.

In this respect, while an NRR of 116% is good as it means the company is squeezing more sales out of its customer base than losing through churn, a further decrease in retention rates would not be digested well by the market as it may entail more operating expenses which would undermine profits. The reason is that Zscaler may have to deploy more efforts to manage an increasingly dynamic (transient) customer base, compared to the relatively lower costs involved in maintaining long-term client accounts.

Moreover, looking at valuations, despite the trailing EV/Sales dropping to 12.13x from 40.99x when I covered it in 2021, it remains overpriced relative to the sector by over 300%. Also, the stock remains richly valued, both in terms of non-GAAP price-to-earnings and price-to-sales relative to the IT sector, by over 160% and 320% respectively.

Investigating further, there is another factor that may be playing against Zscaler. In this respect, the chart below shows that it has not profited from CrowdStrike's trouble when the latter was the cause of a massive outage last month due to one of its security updates causing Microsoft servers to malfunction and bringing down corporate IT systems throughout the world. One of the companies to have benefited is SentinelOne (S) whose stock's upside coincided with CrowdStrike's downside, possibly because it is seen as a beneficiary in case customers look for alternative cybersecurity products.

On the other hand, Zscaler's continued downtrend alongside CrowdStrike suggests that its close association with the latter for endpoint security signals may have instilled doubt in the minds of investors that it could also suffer. This is explained by the possibility of clients canceling their subscriptions for CrowdStrike's Falcon sensor also impacting Zscaler. The reason is, Falcon is closely integrated with Zscaler's Zero Trust capabilities.

Thus, the stock could suffer if related news hits the market. Still, its balance sheet remains strong with $2.24 billion of cash versus $1.24 of debt, and rapidly adapted its product to tackle emerging threats. It also has a high profitability grade and one metric that stands out is the levered FCF margins of 33% which is more than three times the sector average. Finally, its price-to-FCF of 35.98x is overpriced relative to Palo Alto (also positioned as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant above) by nearly 15%. This is on the high side and may come down if the stock suffers from volatility given the issues I mentioned earlier. Therefore, a reasonable target for Zscaler would be $140 (165x0.85), based on its current share price of $165.