J Studios

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) recently acquired Nehring Electrical Works and manufacturer Elkhart Products, and appears to benefit from the recent increase in copper and selling prices of copper tube and brass road. In my view, further increase in the price of copper or aluminum products, the ongoing repurchase program, and new inorganic growth initiatives could bring significant FCF growth expectations. MLI is also trading considerably cheap. My conservative discounted cash flow model and a review of previous transactions indicate that MLI trades undervalued.

Business Review: Many Products, And Geographic Diversification

MLI is a manufacturer of copper, brass, and aluminum products. The portfolio of products appears quite extensive including copper tube and fittings, line sets, brass rod, aluminum, and brass forgings among many others. The company also sells plastic plumbing valves and plumbing specialty products.

The company's operations are located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, the Middle East, and China. In my view, the list of products offered, and the geographic diversification, would help the company deliver less volatile FCF growth than that of other less diversified competitors.

In the last quarter, the company reported better than expected GAAP EPS of $1.41. In addition, quarterly net sales were also $997.75 million, which was also better than expected.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I think that revising MLI's business profile makes a lot of sense. Analysts expect the 2025 revenue growth to be close to 10%. Besides, in the last 5 years, the dividend growth rate grew close to 28%.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Income Statement Review

I think that investors would do good by reviewing the company's most recent report. However, it is worth having a look at the results delivered for the last ten years. The company noted net sales growth from $2.3 billion in 2014 to about $3.9 billion in 2024. In the last ten years, net income also increased by more than five times. Finally, EBITDA also increased from about close to $189 million in 2014 to $750 million in 2024. I used the growth seen in the last decade to design my free cash flow model.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet Review

The increase in the total amount of cash, assets, and equity is quite remarkable. Cash increased from $352 million in 2014 to more than $0.8 billion in 2024. In addition, total assets increased from close to $1.3 billion in 2014 to around $3 billion in 2024. Finally, the company noted an impressive increase in the total amount of equity, from $795 million in 2014 to around $2.5 billion in 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I think that recent increases in net property and equipment indicate that MLI is confident about the future. Net PP&E increased from close to $245 million in 2014 to more than $506 million in 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The total number of shares outstanding did not really change in the last decade. Hence, the book value per share multiplied by more than three times from 2014 to 2024. Given the current stock price, I think that MLI appears quite undervalued as compared to the company's balance sheet figures.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Finally, I think that the increase in the headcount from 2014 to 2023 is quite remarkable. From 3.8k employees in 2014, the company is currently reporting more than 4.4k employees. I do believe that increases in the total number of employees are usually followed by net sales increases. I wonder why the company would hire new employees if it is not expecting more work to be done.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Previous Transactions

Based on the results of previous M&A transactions and peers such as Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRYMF) and Nexans S.A. (OTCPK:NXPRF), I considered EBITDA of 9.5x as an appropriate range for FV / 2025E Adj based on my experience and professional judgment. If we assume 2025 EBITDA of $800 million, the implied enterprise value would stand at $7600 million, which would imply a total equity valuation of $8.3 billion and a target price of $73 per share.

Total Value: $7600 million

Net Debt: -$790.50 million

Equity: $8,390.50 million

Shares: 114.00 million

Target: $73.60

DCF Model: $90 Per Share

My assumptions about future FCF growth are pretty much in line with the figures I have seen in the past. With this in mind, I think that having a close look at the most recent free cash flow growth will not harm us. Unlevered FCF was positive from 2014 to 2024, and grew from $83 million to about $472 million. Given these figures, I assumed future positive FCF in the coming years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I would also take into account certain inorganic growth because the company acquired businesses in the past, and reports a lot of cash in hand. In particular, in 2014, MLI acquired Nehring Electrical Works for $594.6 million in cash. In my opinion, successful integration of this acquisition and new acquisitions could accelerate FCF generation. It is also worth noting that acquisitions like Nehring, which are made in cash, may indicate that directors do not think that the company's stock is expensive. Directors would use equity to buy other competitors if their shares were not cheap.

On April 19, 2024, the Company entered into an equity purchase agreement to acquire Nehring Electrical Works Company and certain of its affiliated companies (collectively, “Nehring”). The transaction closed on May 28, 2024, whereby the Company purchased all of the outstanding equity of Nehring for approximately $594.6 million, net of working capital adjustments. The total purchase price consisted of $566.6 million in cash on hand at closing and a contingent consideration arrangement which requires the Company to pay the sellers up to $25.0 million based on EBITDA growth of the acquired business. Source: 10-Q

In my opinion, higher net selling prices of the company's core product lines of copper tube and brass road, which we saw in the last quarterly report, may continue to enhance net sales growth in the coming years. I also think that further increases in the average copper price per pound could benefit future net sales. In this regard, it is worth noting that changes in raw material costs are usually passed through to clients.

The company has an ongoing stock repurchase program. If directors decide to acquire shares, I think that shareholders could enjoy demand for the stock. As a result, we could expect a decline in the cost of capital. The company offered the following explanations about the stock repurchase program in the last quarterly report.

The Board of Directors has extended, until July 2024, the authorization to repurchase up to 40 million shares of the Company’s common stock through open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions. We may cancel, suspend, or extend the time period for the repurchase of shares at any time. Any repurchases will be funded primarily through existing cash and cash from operations. We may hold any shares repurchased in treasury or use a portion of the repurchased shares for our stock-based compensation plans, as well as for other corporate purposes. Source: 10-Q

My expectations include free cash flow growth from $521 million in 2024 to about $733 million in 2030. I also used a cost of capital of 6.2%. Note that the company does not report positive net debt. I think that a WACC of 6.2% would be conservative. Other analysts included a WACC close to 7%, and 8%, but I do not think they really had a look at the fact that MLI's net debt is negative.

In addition, with a terminal multiple of 13x FCF, I obtained a total valuation of $9.56 billion. In addition, the implied equity would stand at $10.3 billion, and the fair price would be $90 per share.

Source: My Expectations

NPV: $2,922.06 million

NPV of TV: $6,640.21 million

Total Value (13x FCF): $9,562.27 million

Net Debt: -$790.50 million

Equity: $10,352.77 million

Shares: 114.00 million

Target: $90.81

The company's PE ratio, and EV/ TTM EBITDA ratio also appear significantly undervalued as compared to peers. The company's Ev/TTM EBITDA appears close to 8x, and peers trade at 12x. The company's PE TTM Non-GAAP is close to 12x, the sector median PE ratio is around 18x TTM Non-GAAP earnings.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks

The company appears to benefit from recent increases in certain raw materials like copper. However, in the future, spreads between raw materials and selling price of products could diminish. As a result, I would be expecting a decline in profitability and FCF margin growth. The company discussed extensively about these risks in the last quarterly report.

The open market prices for copper cathode and copper and brass scrap, for example, influence the selling price of copper tube and brass rod, two principal products manufactured by the Company. We attempt to minimize the effects on profitability from fluctuations in material costs by passing through these costs to our customers; however, margins of our businesses that account for inventory on a FIFO basis may be impacted in periods of significant fluctuations in material costs. Our earnings and cash flow are dependent upon these spreads that fluctuate based upon market conditions. Source: 10-Q

MLI also appears to benefit from growth in new housing starts and commercial construction. In my opinion, changing environment in the construction industry, a global economic recession, and other risks coming from the transportation industry or other industrial applications could damage the net income line. In the worst-case scenario, MLI may see a decline in net sales growth, which may also diminish FCF growth expectations and net income expectations. Under certain circumstances, if shareholders decide to sell their shares, I would be expecting a decline in the stock price.

New housing starts and commercial construction are important determinants of our sales to the heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning, refrigeration, and plumbing markets because the principal end use of a significant portion of our products is in the construction of single and multi-family housing and commercial buildings. Repairs and remodeling projects are also important drivers of underlying demand for these products. In addition, our products are used in various transportation, automotive, and industrial applications. Source: 10-Q

Conclusion

With a significant amount of cash in hand and the recent acquisition of Nehring Electrical Works, in my view, we could expect an increase in inorganic growth in the coming years. I also think that recent increases in copper prices and further increase in the selling prices that we saw for copper tube and brass road could accelerate FCF growth. In addition, considering the ongoing stock repurchase program, acquisitions made in cash, and previous transactions in the industry, MLI does seem quite cheap. According to my discounted cash flow model, MLI's fair price is close to $90 per share, which is significantly higher than the current price mark.