gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I recently analyzed a new ETF focused on the obesity theme called Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic (HRTS) which increased my knowledge base of the sector and motivated me to dive deeper into one of the industry leaders Novo Nordisk (NVO). As I mentioned in the HRTS article, obesity may be due to a combination of genetic instincts and the ability of modern society to feed itself, without exerting energy, which has led to an overabundance of fat storage. This negative feedback loop or almost autoimmune syndrome has resulted in a host of health consequences such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer to name a few. Novo´s pioneering diabetes drug led to the now famous Wegovy obesity treatment that has created a massive new market and is in higher demand than can be supplied.

Performance

Novo has had a great performance since the launch of Wegovy in 2021 along with Eli Lilly (LLY) and is up nearly 200%. However, the company pre-Wegovy, was a market performer in line with European peers and did not stand out in terms of growth, or profitability as primarily a diabetes and rare disease pharmaceutical company.

Created by author with data from Bloomberg

Three Key Drivers

The first assumption for Novo is that it can sell all its obesity treatment capacity and that the demand is not close to being satisfied by the two players. This means that Novo could grow obesity revenue by over 60% in 2024 and 2025 as production capacity/expansion comes online. Most of the added capacity comes from Catalent´s new plants which Novo is acquiring with the rationale to increase build speed as well as internalize manufacturing margin.

The next two drivers may occur sometime in the next 1 to 3 years and can increase the overall market as well as provide market share protection when Wegovy goes off-patent in 2032.

The company recently had Wegovy´s label expanded to include cardiovascular risk reduction from the SELECT trial (semaglutide effects on cardiovascular outcomes in people with overweight or obesity) which may bring increased insurance coverage for Wegovy and greatly expand the market. Insurance providers do not normally cover preventive treatments/therapy but in the case of obesity, as the link to diabetes and heart disease increases, it may prove a wise choice.

The last medium-term driver is new pill-based obesity treatments based on the company's Semaglutide called Oasis. A pill-based treatment would most likely be lower cost production & distribution and be accessible to a greater patient base.

Wegovy Production (IQVIA & GS)

Financial Estimates

I gathered consensus estimates from 25 analysts to measure Novo´s growth, profitability, and cash flow. Revenue and earnings are expected to grow at over 20% through YE25 with growing margins as the Obesity segment overtakes Diabetes. Novo's preparation for added capacity expansion is expected to result in a step-up in capex that in conjunction with the US$10bn acquisition of Catalent drives net debt slightly higher but well within prudent levels. The company should continue to pay dividends and buy back shares for a capital return yield of 2%. Overall, the fundamentals are very solid and should support a higher share price as the company executes on key drivers.

Consensus Estimates (Created by author with data from Bloomberg) Consensus Estimates (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation

The consensus price target for YE24 is US$142 which backs into an implied PE (cash) of 37x or a PEF of 1.6x, which is in line with the S&P 500 and lower than the Nasdaq but with a far more resilient business. If I apply a 1.5x PEG to the YE25-26 period the price target climbs to US$162 or 29% upside for YE25, which is good but not great. The company needs to provide earnings surprises and increased guidance to stimulate higher valuations, which may be possible as discussed in the three key drivers segment. Note that cash earnings are defined as net income depreciation + stock-based compensation.

Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ) Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Peers

I compared Novo to LLY and several other large-cap pharmaceutical companies. As can be seen, Novo and LLY have substantially higher growth rates than the peer group, and while PE (cash) valuations are more than 2x peers on a relative basis, i.e., PEG, Novo is in line with peers.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Risk

The main risk to Novo is if/when new entrants begin to take share which is inevitable given the attractiveness of the market. The other and more important risk factor is technological obsolescence, where another biotech invents a better weight loss treatment. And finally, if people could better adapt to the era of plentifulness and increase energy expenditure there may be less need for obesity drugs.

Conclusion

I rate NVO a buy. The company has helped create a new large market that should drive earnings above 20% in the midterm with upside potential on production capacity increase, insurance coverage, and additional obesity-related treatments. While I believe there is enough market for several more participants/competition that should not derail the Novo growth case.